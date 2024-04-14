Arsenal 5-0 Bristol City: Russo and Mead bag braces as Arsenal record big win

Braces apiece from Beth Mead and Alessia Russo, and an own goal from Ella Powell, saw The Gunners secure their biggest home victory of the campaign.

Mead bagged her brace in the first half, smashing home two loose balls to give Fran Bentley no chance, who was also left without a hope when Powell deflected Catley's cross in for 3-0 before the break.

Alessia Russo added two to her season tally in the second half, with Laura Weinroither returning from her injury and Katie Reid making her Arsenal debut in a pretty much perfect night for Arsenal.

Jonas Eidevall's squad was missing Laia Codina and Kyra Cooney Cross for the visit of the league's bottom club, with both Alessia Russo and Stina Blackstenius both starting for The Gunners, with Teyah Goldie back on the bench after her return playing 45 minutes for Arsenal's U21s during the week.

Bristol City named Jamie-Lee Napier back in the starting eleven after suspension, with Naomi Layzell, Rachel Furness and Carrie Jones returning to the bench.

Story of the match:

In the Hertfordshire sunshine, the visitors got the game underway kicking towards the south stand at Meadow Park, but Arsenal quickly won possession back and won an early corner, but it amounted to nothing.

The hosts controlled the early posession and made their early dominance count, with Caitlin Foord darting down the left hand side before seeing her right footed shot cannon back off the post but fall to the waiting Beth Mead, who smashed the loose ball home for her sixth of the season to the delight of the watching North Bank for a 6th minute lead.

Arsenal were hurriedly going after Bristol City, not allowing the hosts any time or touches, with Steph Catleys close range effort next to be charged down. From the resulting corner, Victoria Pelova received the ball on the edge before curling an effort which cannoned back off the crossbar and out for a goal kick.

The Gunners stepped up the ante as we approached the 20 minute mark with Stina Blackstenius, Arsenal's Conti Cup final hero spinning in behind but seeing her effort saved well by Fran Bentley in the visitors goal.

The hosts worked another chance for the Swede moments later but again her effort was saved by Bentley, with Emily Fox lashing the ball back across goal with Blackstenius inches away from getting a telling touch.

Kim Little was the next to register an Arsenal effort, The Gunners ninth inside half an hour with a rasping drive, which flew just over Fran Bentley's crossbar.

Little was at the heart of things yet again for Arsenal, clipping a delightful ball over to Emily Fox who laid it back for Alessia Russo, with the forwards effort straight at Bentley.

Every stat apart from the scoreline was vastly superior for Jonas Eidevall's side, with Pelova whistling another effort just wide of the post on the half hour. The Gunners finally did get their second and some breathing space when the ball fell to Beth Mead in the box, with her first effort blocked, she smashed in another loose ball for hers and her sides' second of the game for that breathing room.

It was three moments afterwards for Arsenal, as Steph Catley marauded forward on the left, received the ball on the overlap from Foord, before her cross deflected horribly off of Ella Powell which sent it spinning over disorientated keeper Bentley, to further assert Arsenal's dominance.

A Bristol City shot was their first action in retaliation to the quickfire double, with Ffion Morgan lashing a volley well over the ball for The Robins, who were now staring a 13th straight WSL game without a win in the face.

The visitors first corner of the game was commanded and dealt with well by Sabrina D'Angelo, making only her third league start this season. A little bit of sluggishness from the hosts crept in towards the end of the first half, as an under hit Emily Fox back pass was seized on by Lisa Evans, but her centre couldn't find Morgan in the middle and it was cleared away.

The referee brought the first half action to the end, with a dominant Arsenal three goals to the good at the break.

Second Half:

The Gunners got us underway in the second half with Bristol City looking to keep the score down and they built possession well in the opening exchanges, with only a Beth Mead cross-shot and a Russo sighter the only openings of note for Eidevall's side.

Lotte Wubben-Moy has been an imperious figure at the back for Arsenal all season, showcasing it often this evening too, constantly being in the right position to thwart any Bristol City attacks.

Beth Mead spun on the edge of the area, hunting a hat trick but lashed her right-footed effort over the bar.

Bristol City broke through on goal swiftly and had a big chance to pull one back following a delightfully clipped ball from Jamie Lee-Napier, but a brilliant sliding biock from Steph Catley saw away the first effort from Emily Syme, before she was fantastically denied on the rebound by Sabrina D'Angelo.

Right on the hour, The Gunners did have their fourth and Alessia Russo got herself on the scoresheet, picking the ball up in the area after a brilliant ball from Kim Little, taking two touches before lashing the ball home via the hand of Bentley for Arsenal's fourth.

Jonas Eidevall then opted to shuffle his pack, taking off Beth Mead and Caitlin Foord in place of Cloe Lacasse and Katie McCabe. Moments before Mead was taken off, she was once again found by the magician Kim Little and Bentley saved well to dent her a hat trick.

Little combined well with Blackstenius next, before latching back onto the Swede's pass, danced through the defence but her effort was well saved by Bentley again in the visitors goal. The keeper was then superbly equal to Emily Fox's dipping left footed strike which seemed destined for the top corner, her best save of the night.

Bristol City boss, Lauren Smith then made a triple change, with Sarah Stratagakis, Ella Powell and Emily Syme were all withdrawn in place of Naomi Layzell, Rachel Furness and Jasmine Bull.

With just over fifteen to go, Arsenal had their fifth. Great work to feed the ball out wide to Katie McCabe, who pulled it back to Russo who bagged her second of the game, her 11th in all competitions this season to further cement Arsenal's superiority.

Lisa Evans was then withdrawn for Mari Ward in the visitors fourth change of the evening.

The loudest cheer of the night then came for the returning Laura Weinroither, playing her first game for The Gunners since her ACL injury in last season's Champions League semi final with Wolfsburg as she replaced Emily Fox.

The returning Weinroither almost had an assist to her name straight away, playing the ball across to Victoria Pelova who rolled her effort wide of the target.

Katie Reid, who spent a portion of the season on loan at Watford, was then introduced for her maiden Arsenal appearance, replacing Leah Williamson for the final five minutes.

Stina Blackstenius will be wondering how she never got her name on the scoresheet, seeing another effort saved by the legs of Fran Bentley. in the final action of the game.

Player of the Match: Kim Little



She wont get all the headlines with no goals, but it was a performance that, with no doubt, left many of those inside Meadow Park in awe.

She was constantly at the heart of things for Arsenal, receiving the ball in any situation and seemingly always coming out with it; her retention was second to none this evening. Shown even more by completing a staggering 99% of her passes this evening, too.

One of which, her assist for Alessia Russo's first, was just vintage Little, with the weight, accuracy and precision of her line breaking pass absolutely perfect.

It was a fantastic display from Arsenal's number ten, who had everything but a goal missing from her incredible performance.