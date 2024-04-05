England began the defence of their European Crown under the Wembley Arch against Sweden in the first round of qualifying matches for UEFA Euro 2025.

Arsenal's Alessia Russo opened the scoring from a stellar Lauren James cross, but Fridolina Rolfo ensured a share of the spoils just after the hour when she ghosted in to head the leveller past Mary Earps.

Ruthless, but also too patient:

When Alessia Russo stooped to header home a teasing cross from Lauren James midway through the first half, most inside Wembley thought it would calm any nerves and allow England to play without a handbrake on.

However, it seemed as if only James got that memo, swapping wings with Lauren Hemp and getting far more joy down the right than the left.

The case always seemed to be, get in an excellent crossing position, more often than not through Lucy Bronze and choose to rebuild play, rather than hit one of the targets in the box.

The two occasions it happened, was the goal and straight after as Georgia Stanway robbed possession but lashed her effort over.

The goal, however, did showcase England's ruthless side, with Lauren James proving exactly why she is in the team. Facing up her marker and delivering a teasing cross which Russo pounced onto to give England a lead, in a display of the Lionesses' ruthless instincts.

Fridolina Rolfo's starring display:

Barcelona left winger, Fridolina Rolfo is arguably the standout name in a Sweden squad packed with superstars. Under the arch at Wembley, she geared up for a tantalising battle with her club mate, Lucy Bronze, and the duo will surely be having words about the Swede's antics tonight, the next time they meet up at training.

Early on, Rolfo got the better of Bronze by leaving the Manchester-born full back in her wake, before sliding a left footed effort, and that certainly wasn't the last of the action down the Sweden left.

Lungbusting runs were the order of the day for Rolfo, who often worked back to double up and defend England attacks, before being often the furthest forward on the pitch for the visitors, which showcased in her movement to bring Sweden level.

Just after the hour, she started a run that saw her ghost into the back post area undetected and plant a header, which may have been aided on its way by Lucy Bronze underneath Mary Earps to send the pocket of Sweden fans inside Wembley crazy and bring them level.

Everything but the final ball for England:

Even before the withdrawal of Alessia Russo, there was never really anyone in the key attacking spaces for England, so with her coming off with around 20 minutes to go, the emphasis was on Ella Toone, Lauren James and Chloe Kelly to make those runs and find that space.

On a couple of occasions, Hemp and Toone nearly answered the call perfectly, with the former seeing an effort saved and cleared off the line as England searched for a winner.

Wiegman defended the change after the game, stating "tactical changes" were the reason why the goalscorer was subbed off with just over ten minutes remaining, but it is easy to see why those questions were thrown around.

Sweden win midfield battle:

With many of England's opponents, it has been said that to get joy against Sarina Wiegman's side, you need to stop Keira Walsh and that is exactly what Sweden managed to do.

Lining up with a middle three of Filippa Angeldahl, Kosovare Asllani and Julia Zigiotti Olme, the three were able to confidently outnumber the English trio of Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh and Grace Clinton.

The press was high which was the trigger for many of Sweden's chances, coming from lapses in concentration from the hosts.

Manager, Peter Gerhardsson afterwards said it himself: "Our plan was to take away Keira Walsh. Take her away and then you can mess with them."

The Swede's approach seemed to clearly unsettle the Lionesses, with the usually trusted pivot unable to really get into any sort of rhythm and dictation on proceedings.

The visitors may well have gotten their hands on the blueprint to stop England's influential stars, but the Lionesses will be determined to have a trick up their sleeve to ensure it doesn't become a common theme.