Four things we learnt as extra time winner sees Arsenal lift the Conti Cup

Stina Blackstenius' 116th-minute strike saw Arsenal lift their seventh League Cup as they defeated Chelsea 1-0 at the Molineux.

Chelsea had a goal chalked off in the 21st minute after VAR review as Mayra Ramirez struck low from range. The ball found the net but had hit the forearm of Erin Cuthbert in the build-up, leading to a call of handball.

While neither side could find the breakthrough in normal time, Blackstenius found space in the box to slot home at the far post and send the Molineux into raptures in extra time.

It was a tense affair that saw both teams reluctant to expose themselves defensively, creating a nervy atmosphere in Wolverhampton.

Shifting momentum throughout the match led to a spectacle without goals. There were strong chances for Ramirez and Cloe Lacasse at either end.

It was a victory perhaps overshadowed by concern for Frida Maanum who appeared to collapse in the 90th minute before being carried off on a stretcher.

It puts an end to Chelsea's quadruple aspirations but sees Arsenal pick up their own likely piece of silverware this season.

Football doesn’t matter

Some things are far bigger than football. As soon as Frida Maanum collapsed on the pitch, the result, the teams, the competition didn’t seem to matter. All that mattered was that she was okay.

A hush fell over the Molineux and whether wearing blue or red, everyone was team Frida. Watching an event like that unfold puts into perspective a football match or a trophy.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Frida Maanum of Arsenal looks on during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on March 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Of course, as a football fan, the next week's happiness can rest on the weekend result and certainly in a cup final before rivals. But in that moment all that tension dissipated and a far greater angst began to rise about the wellbeing of a player.

Applauded off the pitch by a Molineux united, regardless of the result, everyone’s thoughts remain with Frida.

It proved a far greater relief when the news flashed up that Maanum was conscious and talking than when Stina Blackstenius squeezed home the winner.

As Alessia Russo remarked, it was fitting that Maanum’s best-friend was the one to win her the match.

Final rivalry showdown for Eidevall and Hayes



While Chelsea versus Arsenal has long been a rivalry for the ages, the tension with Emma Hayes and Jonas Eidevall at the helm has turned up the heat.

The two managers have had to settle for a win-a-piece in the league this season, Eidevall triumphing 4-1 at the Emirates before Hayes oversaw a 3-1 mauling of Arsenal at the Bridge.

The encounter marked a final showdown between the two heavyweights of the WSL before Hayes heads transatlantic. In that regard, it didn’t disappoint.

From heated exchanges to handshake refusals, the match had it all. Grievances didn’t end on the pitch either, as accusations flew in post-match press conferences too.

Eidevall first appeared to shout at Cuthbert after the one-ball system asked for by Chelsea was ignored by the Scot in the closing minutes of the match.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Jonas Eidevall the head coach / manager of Arsenal Women celebrates at full time during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Molineux on March 31, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England.(Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Aggrieved at the exchange, Hayes refused to shake hands with the Arsenal boss at the final whistle, instead opting to push him away.

The outgoing Chelsea manager called Eidevall’s actions “male aggression” and “unacceptable” in her press conference. Eidevall responded by calling those comments “irresponsible”.

It was a rivalry that lit up the WSL and their final encounter suggests there is no love lost between the two.

It was Eidevall who took this round but come the end of the season, Hayes seems to be poised to win the bout.

Emily Fox shines again

Blackstenius rightly took the plaudits in a match she scored the winning goal and became the tournament's top scorer. Yet, another Arsenal player shone at the Molineux.

January signing Emily Fox has bolstered the Gunners’ defence in the latter half of the season. Her influence has also extended to providing creativity down the right to kickstart Arsenal’s attacks. Today was no different.

Running the touchline in front of her future national team manager, the US international turned in a near-immaculate defensive performance. She harried Chelsea attackers and closed space down well, something Arsenal had struggled with when they fell to defeat at the Bridge, Fox was vital in creating turnovers for Arsenal.

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Emily Fox of Arsenal runs with the ball during the Adobe Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Meadow Park on February 11, 2024 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

It was an area the Gunners mastered all over the pitch, often forcing turnovers quickly after losing possession and using them to their advantage on the counter-attack.

Fox also added fresh impetus to the attack, emerging as a pacey runner, both inverting to ask questions of the Chelsea defence and on the overlap to support right-forward Beth Mead.

She has been a sublime addition to an Arsenal team that has looked unsettled in defence and her involvement has contributed sizeably to any success the North London club have seen recently.

Chelsea still waking up from their Dutch dreams



If Hayes were in a Football Manager save, on Wednesday she had put the team into simulation mode. Against Ajax, Chelsea were going through the paces in what was in effect a dead rubber after a dominant first leg display.

Today, the Chelsea team were out of simulation but perhaps Hayes was still finishing her cup of tea while mindlessly clicking through her pre-match team talk.

The west London club had more vim than they displayed at the Bridge but still seemed to struggle to get up for the occasion.

Despite a triumphant 3-1 victory, carving Arsenal open on multiple occasions earlier in the month, the Gunners dominated for long stretches today and Chelsea’s ventures forward often petered out.

The performance of Lauren James was a case in point. Drifting in and out of the game she could often be found out of position and only breaking into a light jog in an attempt to get back onside. In the press, she was equally reluctant to offer much impetus.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Lauren James of Chelsea Women and Lotte Wubben-Moy of Arsenal Women during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Molineux on March 31, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England.(Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Normally, a player to set a game alight, unlike Jesus, it seemed James couldn’t quite rise to the occasion of a Conti Cup final on Easter Sunday. Aside from a couple of moments of customary brilliance, the freedom that usually sets her free just made her seem lost at points.

Across the board it felt Hayes’ side had run out of steam at the critical moment as they looked to kick-start their push for the quadruple.

Arsenal benefitted and in doing so kept their record as the only English team to win the quadruple intact.