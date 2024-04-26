Vincent Kompany: "It is a meaningful game and has been for many years in my life"

Vincent Kompany used to relish trips to Manchester United with his old side.

The former Manchester City captain enjoyed an excellent record at Old Trafford, only suffering two defeats in nine visits.

One Premier League highlight was the 6-1 thrashing United suffered at the hands of their noisy neighbours.

Now Kompany goes back to enemy soil with his Burnley side in need of points to help their push for survival.

The Clarets are in good form after losing one in their last seven and have accumulated more points than the rest of the bottom four teams in their last ten games.

There will be a sense of hope and belief that Burnley can get something at Old Trafford after watching the Red Devils struggle against fellow relegation rivals Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

They have travelled to Anfield and Stamford Bridge recently and performed well with a positive attacking attitude.

The Burnley manager outlined how important a game it is for him and his team.

"Look, it's a meaningful game for us and has been for many years for me as a player, but this weekend it's all about Burnley vs Manchester United," remarked Kompany.

"They have some clear strengths within their teams with high-quality players that can score lots of goals. They've had their fair share of struggles with injuries but we just have to focus on us, our game and what we do."

Despite Manchester United not being the giant they once were it is still a glamour occasion for the smaller clubs.

Kompany outlined how it is vital to use his duels with Manchester United to Burnley's advantage on Saturday.

"It (Old Trafford) will always be a place you look forward to going to play at. I think everyone in the league looks forward to playing the top teams away from home and United is one of them.

"For me, the fact I have been there so many times as a player, as a manager now you try to use your experience, but for my players, it's a game they belong to play in and are looking forward to."

Chances of survival

Burnley sit three points off Nottingham Forest in 17th but the Tricky Trees have simply imploded both off the field with their war against VAR and have only won one out of their last ten games.

The Lancashire-based club will be hoping to make any ground on Forest as the pair meet each other on the last day of the season.

With how both teams are playing and their recent results Burnley will want to continue their recent upward trajectory.

Kompany was keen to say what the key was to his side's upturn in form.

"Consistency and hard work", he stated.

"The biggest thing is consistency, hard work and making sure to not get distracted by the outside noise has been the main factor. We haven't found the recipe for Champions League football yet but we are improving every game.

"I know we still have a chance and that's all that matters to me, whether it's two teams, three teams or four teams in it, doesn't matter too much to me."

The former Belgian international also highlighted Burnley being on the verge of having a good run in terms of results as they have performed consistently throughout the season.

"There has been very few times where the place and mood has been low, the mood is good and has remained good. Very rare occasions where we have been defeated and down about a game.

"We have been so close for a while and that was a nice reward last weekend for the work we do, it's about building on that now and taking it into Saturday."

Keeping calm in a relegation battle

Kompany was used to having to control nerves at the other end of the table when competing in Premier League title races.

Now the Burnley manager has to keep his young side calm ahead of their final four games as they look to pull off a great escape from relegation.

Ahead of this crucial mini-run, Kompany stressed about his club keeping their composure in the final stretch of the season.

"You cannot really focus on the other teams, you have to focus on yourselves and it is unpredictable, so anything can happen. What we have lacked is three-pointers.

"We have some but I would like to push it again and for the team to make the next step. It is a tough game, but whether it's United or another team, I want the to make the step up."

Kompany sent a message out to use this chance of potentially staying in the league by keeping on performing well every game between now and the end of the season.

"Game by game at this moment in time just give us one opportunity to fight. That is all we need and we spend so much energy in training to get the team to the best possible level.

"Saturday against Sheffield United was one game and that win gave us an opportunity."