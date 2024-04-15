Pressure continues to pile on Chelsea as they will tonight look to pick up full three points against Everton.

Chelsea's last showing came away at Bramall lane, as they drew 2-2 to Sheffield United. Thiago Silva and Noni Madueke were those on the scoresheet for the Blues, but their defensive struggles showed yet again as Mauricio Pochettino's side continue their push to finish in the European places.

If Chelsea win tonight they will be one point off 8th and three points off 6th with a game in hand on Newcastle & Man United. Worth noting that Chelsea are currently unbeaten in seven league games, which currently makes it their best run since December 2021.

On the other hand, Everton's last league away win came back in December. The Toffees will continue to dig in, amidst point deductions as they look to kill any chances of being dragged into a relegation fight.

Sean Dyche's side haven't been in great form though. One league win in their last five doesn't make for great reading. Moreso considering it was only a narrow 1-0 win over Burnley.

The reverse fixture back in December did see Everton come out on top, however with goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin. It will have to be another disciplined showing though, if Dyche's side are to win away at Stamford Bridge.

Everton are without a win in 28 league visits to Stamford Bridge, stretching back 30 years. Mind-boggling.

Team News

Chelsea

Injuries continue to pile up for Chelsea as they look set to continue without long-term absentees in Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Reece James and Wesley Fofana.

Enzo Fernandez is set to miss tonight's clash due to a knock. As will Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell due to illness.

Axel Disasi, Lesley Ugochukwu and Robert Sanchez are also amongst those unavailable.

Levi Colwill was expected to return back to team training last week, if it wasn't for recurring pain in his toe. The centre-back is set to be out of action for little longer than initially expected.

Everton

Sean Dyche will unfortunately be without Amadou Onana who has suffered a knock and remains doubtful.

Arnaut Danjuma, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lewis Dobbin are also amongst those out with injury, unlikely to feature within the next couple gameweeks.

Dele Alli is also set to miss, although will feature as a pundit on Sky Sports 'Monday Night Football' programme for tonight's clash.

Predicted Line Ups

Chelsea:

Petrovic; Gusto, Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella; Gallagher, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson.

Everton:

Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Young, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Beto.

Key Players

Chelsea - Cole Palmer

The 21 year old continues to be a revelation, with 16 and 9 assists in the Premier League this season. Palmer currently ranks third highest in goals and assists combined this season (25), behind Mohammed Salah (26) and Ollie Watkins (29).

It would come as a huge surprise if Chelsea were to unlock a compact compact block from Everton, without the technical quality and awareness that has been ever present from Cole Palmer this season.

Everton - Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite has proved to be a hot prospect, since bursting onto the scene in the Premier League this season. The wonderkid has excelled on numerous occasions with his ball-playing ability and defensive composure, which has seen shouts for the Englishman to feature in Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of the Euros.

Stellar displays from Branthwaite have been quite the norm this season. If Everton are to come away with a result at Stamford Bridge, then they'll certainly have to rely on the centre-back to produce another rock solid display up against Nicolas Jackson.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The clash is set to take place at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 20:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

Catch all the action live on Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League.

Coverage will also be available on Sky GO with relevant subscription.