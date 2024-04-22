Chaos seems to follow Manchester United wherever they go this season. This was evident during their FA Cup semi-final tie with Coventry City this past Sunday.

Erik Ten Hag’s side seemed to have complete control of the game when leading 3-0 in the 60th minute. Only to throw away the three-goal advantage they held over the Championship team and draw the game 3-3.

In the end, the Red Devils were lucky to escape with a win on penalties which saw them reach the FA Cup final for the second time in two years, where they’ll play local rivals, Manchester City.

Ten Hag believes his side must be able to finish teams off when they have the chance: “ We have to improve. We talk a lot about this. First, you have to put yourself in a winning position but then you have to take it over the line.”

The real winners of the game Sunday were Sheffield United, who saw their upcoming opponents be taken to their limit and have to play an extra 30 minutes of football.

The Blades look like their stint in the Premier League is all but over, languishing at the bottom of the table seven points a drift of 19th place Burnley, who they lost to 4-1 at the weekend.

Chris Wilder’s men should feel a sense of optimism going into this game given that Manchester United have not won a game in 90 minutes in their last six attempts.

Should results go against Sheffield United this week there is potential for their relegation back to England’s second tier to be confirmed.

When the two sides met earlier in the season, the Yorkshire side gave a very good account of themselves and could be considered unlucky to be on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat at Bramall Lane.

They will have pleasant memories of their last trip to Old Trafford in which they caused a massive upset, they will be hoping for something similar on this occasion.

Team news

Make no mistake, United have struggled this season, but that is partly down to the sheer number of injuries they have had to contend with throughout the campaign.

Marcus Rashford can now be added to that list as he was substituted during the game at the weekend with what appeared to be an injury. He is considered a doubt for this game.

Scotsman Scott McTominay will need to be assessed as he came off during the game at Wembley.

Willy Kambwala, Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount all missed the Reds game against Coventry and may very well miss the mid-week fixture as well.

The defensive crisis continues with Raphael Varnae, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw all out for this game.

It was thought that Jonny Evans could have been fit for the FA Cup Semi-final but he didn’t quite make the cut. The Nothern Ireland international is expected to be back for this one though.

Anthony Martial and Tyrell Malaica remain out.

Sheffield United

Wilder’s side have injury issues of their own, as former Everton man Tom Davies is out.

George Baldock, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe, Rhys Norrinton-Davies and Chris Basham are all out for the trip to Old Trafford.

Former England Under-21 International, Jack Robison is a doubt for the game.

In more positive news Rhian Brewster is expected back in some capacity after missing the last few weeks with a thigh injury.

Likely Line-ups

Onana; Dalot, Evans, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Anthony; Hojlund

Grbic; Osborn, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Bogle; Hamer, Brownhill, De Souza Costa; Brereton Diaz, McBurnie, Mcatee

Key Players

The Red Devils have lacked control for most of their games this season, including games against sides in the relegation zone.

Kobbie Mainoo can give them the control they need if given the responsibility.

He is a player who moves with such elegance on and off the ball and has a ridiculously high footballing IQ.

It has been a breakout season for the 19-year-old midfielder, who has gone from a young academy prospect to an undroppable first-team player in the blink of an eye.

The newly capped England star has spent much of the season playing second fiddle behind the experienced Brazilian Casemiro, but it now may be time to allow Mainoo to become the general of the side.

The young man from Stockport is in the midst of contract negotiations with the club now, so expect to see him be a key part of Manchester United for a very long time.

The Chile international has had a positive impact on his side since joining on loan from Villarreal in January.

As mentioned before, Ten Hag’s side struggle to control games. If Sheffield United can get a foothold in this one Diaz will have a huge role to play.

The former Blackburn man has four goals in nine games since joining mid-season and remarkably is only two goals off top goalscorer Oliver McBurnie.

After playing 120 minutes at the weekend, United will not relish playing against the highly energetic winger, who if given the chance can cause real problems

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Manchester United’s home ground, Old Trafford.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST

How can I watch?

There will be no television coverage of the game as this was originally scheduled for 15:00 kick-off, which means the blackout rules still apply for the fixture.