The Clarets sit six points adrift of Premier League survival with just five games remaining so victory against rock bottom Sheffield United is a necessity.

Burnley have battled bravely in recent fixtures but red cards and avoidable errors have prevented them from taking points which would increase survival chances.

With games against Manchester United, Newcastle and Spurs on the horizon the words of head coach Vincent Kompany suggest that tomorrow is a final chance to genuinely make ground on those ahead.

Chris Wilder will see tomorrow as a rare opportunity to rack up points and close the gap on Burnley ahead, but the performances of the Blades have appeared defeatist for some time.

Kompany expects the game to have a cup final feeling to it due to the importance for both clubs: “Sheffield is another different game for us, it has a bit of a cup final feeling to it as well. We know we have to go there, attack the game, and show no fear.

“Going there on Saturday, we have nothing to lose. We approach it with no fear, we have to show our strengths and go there to play our hearts out and run our socks off. We’re playing to be in the Premier League and that’s our goal.”

Feelings of misfortune

Vincent Kompany feels Burnley have been unlucky this season with results against them and are close to being consistently competitive.

"If you were to draw a line and restart the league almost at this calendar year, I think this team is on the way to becoming hopefully an interesting proposition for this league," Kompany said.

"But we're running out of games so it has to happen in the next [five].

"We're still nowhere near getting the results we think we could. The games are decided in the final third and it's been on a knife-edge. That's where you want it because it gives us a chance.

"[Since] the start of the season we've had valuable additions in January, we've recovered a few players as well. It's been fine margins for a while now, that's the nature of the league.

"The biggest thing for me is this season, the amount of times at the end of the game we're sat in the staff room and looked at ourselves and said 'How did we not come away with a win or a point?"' he added.

"That's been the season. We can pin it down to some key moments. But we can look back as much as we want. It's about the five games in front of us."

Muric vs Trafford for goalkeeper

Questions have been asked about the starting goalkeeper for the Clarets following the latest Arijanet Muric error against Everton.

Kompany has insisted he supports his decision to keep players who make errors in the squad.

“No, it’s not a difficult position at all.

“I’ve had this type of season with my players where I’ve had to back them otherwise you end up with no players left on the pitch. You have to back them and you have to support them.

“It’s not an issue of talent, a lot of our players have shown in moments that they are really good players, but the consistency of it…you can’t force it. It comes with time.

“It’s the same with Aro, same with Traffs, same with so many players in our team. It’s the nature of the season we’re in.

“We can either give up or you support them and back them and you get the rewards at some point. That’s what we’ve done this season with many players.”

James Trafford has also been guilty of making costly errors this season. He was dropped from the starting team by Kompany in March.