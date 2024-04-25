You never know what you're going to get from Manchester United these days as they can go from the ridiculous to the sublime.

Wednesday night was yet another example of what Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United are which is a side that can be easy to play against but are blistering in the attack when they find their groove.

Andre Onana seemed to have recovered from a patchy start to his Manchester United career but made a significant error by giving the ball straight to Jayden Boyle before the fullback placed his finish into the bottom corner.

The home side did respond through former Blade Harry Maguire as the centre-back headed in Alejandro Garnacho's cross.

Sheffield United to their credit fought back and took the lead again as Ben Brereton Diaz found space and applied a thunderous finish to put the team bottom of the league 2-1 up at Old Trafford.

The Red Devil's so often saviour Fernandes expertly put away a penalty after Maguire was tumbled to the ground in the penalty area.

Manchester United's captain came up with a piece of magic as he sent a 25-yard-effort straight into the top corner giving Wes Fordingham no chance of saving it.

Rasmus Hojlund ended a run of seven league games without a goal by tapping in from close range after being found by Fernandes to wrap up the three points.

The results left Ten Hag's side seven points off fifth-placed Spurs with the North London club having a game in hand whilst Sheffield United will be relegated if they lose to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Manchester United

Andre Onana - 5/10

Made a costly error leading to Sheffield United's opening goal when the Cameroon international underhit a pass to Diego Dalot.

Onana's form had improved in the second half of this season considering the number of shots he has faced but did not cover himself in glory on this occasion.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5/10

The Blades's second goal did come down United's right back's side in which Ben Osborn was given all the time to pick out his man in the penalty area.

Casemiro - 6/10

Has been filling in out of position and does look like a class act when in possession of the ball.

However, out of position is the problem as the former Real Madrid is too rash in his tackling.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Manchester United's unlikely most consistent centre-back did all the right things in the opponent's penalty area.

The England international guided a deft header for his side's equaliser then won the penalty by causing panic in the Sheffield United penalty box.

Diego Dalot - 6/10

Another fine performance by Manchester United's versatile defender, who plays right back and left back with such ease.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10

Not the young midfielder's most eye-catching performance but the fact he looks so comfortable in a red shirt reflects the Mainoo's enormous potential.

Christian Eriksen - 5/10

The Denmark international did stamp any authority in the middle of the park.

After a sold first season, Eriksen fell out of favour with the manager. It showed that there was a rustiness to his game.

Anthony - 5/10

After an embarrassing stunt of cupping his ears to the Coventry City players at the weekend, the Brazilian did not do much in a footballing sense to move past the incident.

There were a few early exchanges with Garnacho that looked promising but the winger, like currently his Manchester United career, faded drastically.

Bruno Fernandes - 9/10

There has been a lot of criticism of Fernandes and his antics on the pitch.

One thing that can't be held against him is the quality and big moments he possesses to drag his team out of trouble time and time again.

The penalty was dispatched as ruthless as expected but the screamer from distance was nothing short of sensational.

A lovely cross-shot assist completed a true captain's performance from Fernandes.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7/10

The youngster was a threat cutting inside from the wing and had a couple of opportunities to score.

Provided an accurate cross for Maguire's goal.

Rasmus Hojlund - 7/10

There was all the running and endeavour that Hojlund got its reward with a poacher's goal.

Substitutes

Diallo 6, McTominay 6, Amrabat 5, Wheatley 5

Sheffield United

Wes Foderingham - 7/10

The Sheffield United goalkeeper came back into the team with a bang after several impressive saves to keep his team in the game.

Jayden Bogle - 7/10

Showed great awareness to intercept Onana's pass and finished like an experienced striker.

Has looked like a good attacking right-back at times this season and will be an option for several Premier League sides.

Mason Holgate - 5/10

Was left exposed one-on-one with Garnacho far too often in a race the centre-back was never gonna win.

Anel Ahmedhodzic - 5/10

Tried to lead his backline but gave Manchester United players too much time on the ball to create chances.

Auston Trusty - 4/10

Gave away the penalty on Maguire after wrestling him to the ground and didn't mark Hojlund for the goal that killed the game.

Ben Osburn - 6/10

Found Brereton Diaz with a clever pick out in the box and didn't look out of place playing at left wing back.

Gustavo Hamer - 6/10

Played his part in Sheffield United's second goal as his bit of skills allowed the space to find Ben Osburn on the wing.

The Blade had one of his quieter games.

Ollie Arblaster - 7/10

The youngster held his own on a big pitch and didn't crumble under the weight of playing at Old Trafford.

Andre Brooks - 6/10

Looks like a promising prospect but couldn't get involved in the game too much.

Cameron Archer - 5/10

Usually, Sheffield United's biggest threat did not cause much damage on a flaky Manchester United defence.

Ben Brereton Diaz - 6/10

Excellent finish for his goal but the former Blackburn Rovers man didn't hold the ball up enough for his side when they needed a respite from the home side's pressure.

Substitutes

De Souza Costa 5, McAtee 5, Norwood 5, Osula 4