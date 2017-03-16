Manchester United 1-0 FC Rostov: Mata strikes eases United into the Europa League quarter-finals

Manchester United's ambitions for a first Europa League title continues, with a single goal from Juan Mata seeing them in the last eight with a narrow 1-0 victory over FC Rostov.

It was all guns blazing from the Red Devils in the first period, with Marcos Rojo, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba all having chances but failed to deliver that crucial goal in the opening 45 minutes.

The Russians began to creep into the contest in the second period with a chance from Sadar Azmoun, but Mata managed to break the deadlock in the 70th minute. Rostov nearly came close to an equaliser with chances for Christian Naboa but United held out for the win and passage into the next round.

Flying out the traps

After Monday's exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Chelsea, United's sole focus turned to the Europa League and Jose Mourinho's side showed their desire to progress in the competition as they had a great start to the contest.

Their first chance came five minutes in when Daley Blind played a great corner in, Rojo was left unmarked seven yards out but his header forced Nikita Medvedev into a great save.

Mata produced an excellent ball in the 16th minute, when the Spaniard played a great ball over the top to Ibrahimović. The Swede did well to in ahead of Medvedev and take it around the goalkeeper, the angle was against him but managed to get the shot away but the keeper recovered to put it over the crossbar.

The Spaniard produced another great ball on the half hour mark, this time threading it into Mkhitaryan but the Armenian lifted the shot wide of Medvedev's post.

Getting closer

United had dominated throughout the first period, and continued to crank up the pressure as the half went on and had their best chance with ten minutes to play.

Ibrahimović did well to collect the ball over the top cleverly using the run of Mkhitaryan as a decoy, he cut back onto his right foot and let rip but it cannoned off the post.

Pogba had come into criticism in the past week for his performance against Chelsea, he let one rip in first-half extra-time and the curling effort looked good from 20 yards but Medvedev did well to produce a smart save.

Starting to creep into it

United came out for the second period with the same intensity, but there was some concerns as the Russians began to cause some problems on Sergio Romero's goal.

Azmoun did well on the edge of the area, the 'Iranian Messi' decided to let it rip and the Argentine keeper did well to tip it wide.

Getting that crucial goal

As the period began to go on there was concerns growing in the Old Trafford, but the nerves were settled with 20 minutes to play with the opening goal.

Mata did well to start the move as the ball made its way out to Mkhitaryan, the forward played a dangerous ball into the mixer. It was brilliantly flicked on by Ibrahimović which caught out the Rostov defence, and Mata was on hand to fire home from a few yards out.

Jangling the nerves

Though they had the lead the Russians continued to press their English opponents, and Bukharov had two excellent opportunities late on to try and take it to extra-time.

The skipper did well in the 79th minute to make a run across Eric Bailly, he did well to get a flick onto it with his head but Romero was down well to keep it out.

The final shot of the contest in extra-time almost took it to an extra half hour, as he decided to strike a sweet free-kick but Romero done brilliantly to claw it away from the top corner.