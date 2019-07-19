PSG add Dortmund's Diallo to UCL push

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund for £28.8million on a five-year deal the French champions have confirmed.

The France Under-21 international made 38 appearances in all competitions last season for Die Borussen, scoring once, having joined from Mainz in the summer. Diallo also made five Ligue 1 appearances as part of Monaco's title-winning side in 2016/17.

Diallo will compete with fellow centre-backs Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe and Thiago Silva for a place in Thomas Tuchel's side this term and will wear the number 22 shirt.

Spending edges towards the £50million mark

This signing takes the club's summer spending to £45million, as Diallo joins Pablo Sarabia (£16.2million), Marcin Bulka (Free), Ander Herrera (Free) and Mitchel Bakker (Free) at the Parc des Princes as Tuchel targets a successful title defence and an advance on last season's round of 16 exit in the Champions League.

However, PSG fans will have to wait to see their new signing, as the Monaco youth product is currently sidelined with a muscular problem with no date set for his return to training.

Dortmund expected to cope

Dortmund's acquisition of World Cup winner Mats Hummels earlier in the summer will soften the blow of Diallo's departure for the German outfit. Hummels re-signed from Bayern Munich for £27.45million on July 1st.

Manuel Akanji and ex-PSG man Dan-Axel Zagadou also remain with Lucien Favre's Bundesliga runners-up.

Ultimately, Diallo's return to his native France may allow him to force himself into consideration for a place in Didier Deschamps' highly competitive national team squad.