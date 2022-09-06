Tottenham vs Marseille: Champions League Preview, Matchday 1, 2022

ISTANBUL, TÜRKIYE - AUGUST 25: The card of Tottenham Hotspur is seen ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage Draw on August 25, 2022 in Istanbul, Türkiye.

After a two and a half-year absence, Tottenham Hotspur have returned to the Champions League. The most prestigious football tournament in the world will see Antonio Conte's men attempt to secure European success.

Spurs have had an impressive start to the season. They currently sit third in the Premier League with fourteen points from a possible eighteen. The Lilywhites will be hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the season against the French side. However, Spurs have won just one of their five previous matchday one group stage games.

In their way, is a strong Olympique de Marseille side who currently sit second in Ligue 1 after an unbeaten start to the season. Manager Igor Tudor will be turning to former Premier League stars such as Matteo Guendouzi and Eric Bailly whilst they look to cause an upset.

Team News

The home side have a full roster of players available for their Champions League clash apart from Lucas Moura who remains sidelined. Cristian Romero returned to action against Fulham at the weekend after suffering a groin injury previously.

Earlier this week, there was concern the Lilywhites may have to omit a foreign player from their squad. However, a rule change from UEFA means Welshman Ben Davies is now classed as home-grown (Evening Standard). This means youngsters Bryan Gil and Pape Matar Sarr will be part of the squad.

With games now coming thick and fast, it is expected that Antonio Conte will rotate his squad. Spurs travel to Manchester City on Saturday, so the Italian may prioritise the crucial Premier League clash.

Dimitri Payet is likely to miss out with a calf injury, whilst former Arsenal player Alexis Sanchez is suspended for the tie. The Chilean's suspension may lead to Colombian Luis Suarez starting in his place. Defender Samuel Gigot is set to be unavailable, after struggling with thigh problems recently.

This could allow the way for Sead Kolasinac to start against his former rivals. The Bosnian, Matteo Guendouzi and Nuno Taveres are likely to get a hostile reception from the home fans, due to their previous allegiances to Arsenal.

Finally, attacking duo Cedric Bakambu and Bamba Dieng will not feature. They were dropped out of the Champions League squads after their failed deadline day moves.

Likely Lineups

Lloris; Emerson, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic; Bentancur, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane

Lopez; Clauss, Mbemba, Bailly, Kolasinac, Taveres; Rongier, Veretout; Gerson, Under, Suarez

Key Players

The England captain has scored twenty goals in 24 Champions League matches in his career (transfermarkt). After over two years away from the competition, the 29-year-old will be desperate to kick start his campaign with a goal.

Kane has started the season strongly, with five goals in six matches. Most of Tottenham's attacking play goes through the striker, therefore he will be crucial to any success the home side earns.

To minimise the threat Kane possesses, Marseille will be forced to man-mark the striker. However, this will leave space behind for the likes of Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski. This will provide the hosts with a different dynamic throughout the match.

Marseille - Chancel Mbemba

As the underdogs, the French side will likely be forced to defend heavily for periods of the match. Therefore, having a strong defender in their midst will help provide strength in tough moments.

This season, the DR Congo international has made 25 headed clearances and seven interceptions, whilst winning 83% of his tackles (Fotmob). This provided Marseille with a strong foundation within their backline.

The team, based in the south of France, have kept a clean sheet for their past three matches. In their recent match against Auxerre, Mbemba was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award due to his fine performance.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, which is situated in the heart of North London.

What time is kick-off?

The match begins at 8 PM BST on Wednesday.

How can I watch?

For viewers in the UK, coverage is on BT Sport 3 or BT Sport Ultimate. Build-up to the match starts at 7:15 PM BST.

Tottenham will be looking to start their European campaign with a win, whilst Marseille will be hoping to cause an upset in North London. The Champions League is back, and it is billed to be as exciting as ever!