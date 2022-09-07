Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Post-Match Player Ratings

Both teams got their Champions League campaign off to a lacklustre start, with possession frequently given away and the quality being below-par.

Harry Kane came the closest for Tottenham in the opening half as he dragged a shot wide, an effort the striker would have been disappointed with.

Marseille looked to punish the home sides slow approach, with former Arsenal duo Matteo Guendouzi and Nuno Tavares both hitting strikes from outside the area which alarmed Hugo Lloris.

The French side were reduced to 10 men shortly after the restart when Heung-min Son had the goal in his sights as he was taken out by a clumsy challenge from Chancel Mbemba.

Tottenham continued to push for the opening goal but were restricted by Marseille's resolute defending.

However, the pressing paid off when Richarlison got on the end of an Ivan Perisic cross to head Tottenham into an important lead.

In a matter of moments, Spurs were two to the good when Richarlison headed another beautifully passed Pau Lopez in the Marseille net.

The three points stayed in North London after a much improved second half and the fans continued support was rewarded.

These are the player ratings from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Hugo Lloris - 6/10

Only called into action when he parried away Guendouzi's powerful strike from distance. Distribution was hot and cold, never found any consistency. The Frenchman got away with a poor punch under no pressure which could have caused problems.

Emerson Royal - 7/10

Spurs' best player in the first half. Tidy in possession and looked calm on the ball. Another consistent display and Conte's decisions to pick the Brazilian are further justified. Made way for Kulusevski after Marseille went down to 10.

Cristian Romero - 5/10

An unusual performance from the Argentinian. Looked shaky when tested and his long passing not up to scratch. Granted, he played a fantastic ball to Perisic midway through the second half but his overall game was sloppy.

Eric Dier - 5/10

Gifted Marseille a lot of set pieces in the middle of the pitch. Picked up a yellow card which was inevitable after the aggressive play style he persisted with throughout the match. Sometimes caught out and allowed Marseille to counter.

Clement Lenglet - 6/10

Had a decent display at the back. At times looked unsure which lead to a few misplaced or rushed passes. Was subbed off for Ben Davies in the 73rd minute.

Ivan Perisic - 7/10

A much better second half for the Croatian. Was unable to get down the left flank as much as he would have liked. Provided the assist for the opener and completed a couple more dangerous crosses.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 7/10

Looked calm in tight areas and was able to progress the ball well. His ability to get out of a crowded situation shone through. Much like the rest of the team, improved in the second half. A pressing monster.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 7/10

Delivered the cross for Richarlison's second and overall had a decent game. Passing was mostly on point and the Dane made the most tackles in the match (4).

Richarlison - 9/10

The match winner. A fantastic brace on his Champions League debut. Great movement for both goals and two outstanding headers. Looked like one of Spurs' most promising players from start to finish.

Heung-min Son - 5/10

His run in behind caused the rash decision making of Chancel Mbemba which led to him getting sent off. Lost the ball numerous times and was very sloppy in the final third. Clearly lacking confidence.

Harry Kane - 6/10

Missed a good chance to open the scoring in the first half. Made some great passes to the wing backs but often cheaply lost possession and was careless. Dropped deeper after the sending off to try and create chances for the home side.

Substitutes

Dejan Kulusevski - 7/10

Made a real change. Returned the Tottenham fans to full voice with his quality. Improved the home sides attacking play and offered something different on the right hand side.

Japhet Tanganga - 6/10

Came close to adding a third with a looping header which went just wide. First appearance of the season and looked confident albeit against ten men.

Ben Davies - 6/10

Had a pretty simple job to do when he was introduced. Marseille pressure was minimal. Conte would have had no complaints with his performance. Done what was asked of him.

Yves Bissouma - 6/10

Came on too late to make a real impression. Showed some good pressing and won the ball back in the latter stages to help Spurs cruise to a victory.

Matt Doherty - 6/10

Similar to Bissouma. Came onto the pitch late on and did not have time to make a real impact.

Pau Lopez - 6/10

Was not tested much throughout the game. Got a hand to Spurs' opener and could have done better. Distribution was good in the first half. A defeat on his return to Tottenham.

Jonathan Clauss - 7/10

Looked dangerous. Marseille's most exciting player in the opening stages and caused problems. Tried to make things happen. Got booked for time wasting after he was substituted with the game still goalless.

Chancel Mbemba - 4/10

May have cost Marseille a point. Took out Son when he was through on goal. Clumsy defending at a time when Spurs looked lost.

Eric Bailly - 6/10

Looked solid for the most part. Kept Tottenham quiet in the first half with his interceptions.

Samuel Gigot - 5/10

Poor marking allowed Richarlison space for both goals. Was beaten in the air easily for Spurs' second, weak aerial ability. No organisation at the back in critical moments.

Nuno Tavares - 6/10

Looked threatening going forward. Emerson had to intervene to stop the Arsenal loanee from charging through on goal. Was careless at times with the ball, gifting Tottenham throw ins regularly. Made some good switches to the right side of the pitch.

Jordan Veretout - 7/10

The better of the two in the middle. Created chances for Marseille and his passing was assured. A good shift.

Valentin Rongier - 6/10

Paired well with Veretout. Sometimes looked frantic when put under pressure.

Gerson - 6/10

Was taken off early in the second half due to the red card. Had some glipses in and around the Tottenham box but his influence was reduced due to the home sides defensive organisation.

Matteo Guendouzi - 6/10

Tried to counter the damning reception he recieved throughout. Looked lively when going forward and produced the only save out of Hugo Lloris. Could not make things tick for Marseille in the final third.

Luis Suarez - 7/10

Unable to trouble Hugo Lloris but was a key part in attacking pieces and his hold up play from long balls became beneficial to Marseille's possession in the opening period.

Substitutes

Leonardo Balerdi - 6/10

Introduced following Mbemba's early bath. Made Marseille hard to break down as he looked to help bolster the away sides defence. Not at fault for the poor organisation of his fellow defenders.

Sead Kolasinac - 6/10

Created Marseille's best chance of the game. Played a great ball across the face of goal but no one in blue was able to get on the end of it.

Amine Harit - 5/10

Harsh due to his late introduction but could have scored. Had a chance to get on the end of Kolasinac's cross but was unable to get a foot to the ball when he should have done better.

Pape Gueye - 6/10

Brought on by Igor Tudor late on as Spurs looked comfortable in their two goal lead.

Cengiz Under - 6/10

Looked threatening in the latter stages. Produced a shot and some attacking intent for the away side.

Man of the Match - Richarlison (9)