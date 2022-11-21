Mexico vs Poland: World Cup Group C Preview, Round 1, 2022

Mexico get their 2022 World Cup campaign underway as El Tri make their 19th consecutive appearance in the soccer showpiece with a Group C matchup against Poland.

Both teams will fancy their chances to get out of the group alongside favorites Argentina with minnows Saudi Arabia the other side in the group.

Expectations are high for Gerardo Martino's side as Mexico look to go beyond the Round of 16 for the first time since 1986 when they hosted the tournament.

Poland have exited in the group stage in their last three appearances, including a last-place finish in their group four years ago. Victory here would go a long way towards their first knockout stage appearance in almost four decades.

Mexico finished runner-up to Canada in CONCACAF qualifying and currently sit 13th in the latest FIFA rankings, 13 places in front of Poland.

A 2-0 victory over Sweden in the second leg of the UEFA qualifying play-offs sealed Bialo-czerwoni's place in Qatar.

These two sides have met in the World Cup before during the group stage in 1978 with Poland coming out on top 3-1 behind a brace from Zbigniew Boniek and a strike from Kazimierz Deyna.

Team news

Mexico

Forward Jesus Corona was left off of El Tri's final roster as it was determined he hadn't fully recovered from a fractured fibula suffered in August while in training that needed surgery.

Raul Jimenez is in Qatar as he battles through a groin issue, but came off the bench in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Sweden last week, marking his first action since August.

Notable absences from Mexico's roster include Feyenoord forward Santi Gimenez as well as Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, El Tri's all-time leading scorer.

Poland

Robert Lewandowski, one of the finest goal-scorers in the world, will lead the Bialo-czerwoni attack. Karol Swiderski will partner him up front.

Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash is eligible to play for Poland after acquiring a Polish passport due to his mother's descent.

Adam Buksa, Bartlomiej Dragowski and Jacek Goralski have all had to withdraw from the squad due to injury.

Key players

Hirving Lozano (Mexico)

A versatile player with the ability to play multiple attacking positions, including at center-forward, manager Gerardo Martino usually deploys him on one of the flanks.

Lozano already has a place in Mexico's World Cup history with his goal that gave El Tri a historic win over Germany four years ago. He was immediately snapped up by Italian giants Napoli and has them on top in Serie A this year.

What makes the so dangerous is his speed while possessing the ball, finding space behind opposing defenses and the pace to disrupt any defense.

He is the key to any success Mexico hope to achieve in Qatar.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

He's been FIFA's Best Men's Player the last two years, but is eager to leave his mark on football's biggest stage. The list of silverware speaks for itself and his record of 312 goals in 384 appearances for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich make him one of his generation's greatest goal-scorers.

Lewandowski's 134 caps and 76 goals at international level are both Polish records, but he's yet to score in the World Cup, having been blanked in three games in Russia in 2018.

Likely line-ups

Mexico: Ochoa; Gallardo, Montes, Araújo, Sánchez; Guardado, Álvarez, Rodríguez; Vega, Martín, Lozano

Poland: Szczesny; Kiwior, Gilk, Bednarek; Zalewski, Zielinski, Bielik, Szymanski, Cash; Swiderski, Lewandowski

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

The Stadium 974, which has a capacity of 40,000, will be the host venue for this Group C clash.

What time is the match?

Kick-off from Ras Abu Aboud, a district located in the municipality of Qatar, is set for 7pm local time.

How can I watch the match?

In the United States, FOX and Telemundo will have coverage while in Mexico, Sky, Televisa and TV Azteca are carrying the action. TVP has rights in Poland.