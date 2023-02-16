Sevilla 3-0 PSV: Post-match Player Ratings

Sevilla go into the second leg of the Europa League Knockout Stage with a strong 3-0 lead, after goals from Youssef En-Neysri, Lucas Ocampos and Nemanja Gudelj saw off PSV.

Sampoli's men played with a passion in their hearts which is sure to help them exponentially going into the second leg, as they look to win their 7th UEFA Europa League title.

However, it was not easy-sailing for Sevilla as Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sangare hit the post during the match, and Yassine Bounou was forced to 4 saves.

Player Ratings:

Sevilla:

Yassine Bounou - 8

A solid performance from Bounou saw his side claim a clean sheet, making 4 saves in the process.

Jesus Navas - 8

The captain put in a terrific performance for Sevilla tonight, putting in a shift offensively and defensively; an assist to his name too.

Tanguy Nianzou - 6

An average game from Nianzou, though put in a good enough shift to see his side keep a clean sheet.

Loic Badé - 6

Subbed off after 16 minutes, though put a good performance in before the sub.

Nemanja Gudelj - 8

A fantastic centre back performance from Gudelj, winning most of his duels and even grabbing a goal in the process.

Marcos Acuna - 7

Acuna put in a very solid performance and much like Navas, did well running the flank both offensively and defensively.

Oliver Torres - 7

An assist for Torres tonight helps him grab a deserved 7, some crucial passes capped a great midfield performance.

Joan Jordan - 6

Jordan didn't control the midfield as well as he should have, but to his credit, he came up against tough opposition in Sangare.

Ivan Rakitic - 7

A better performance from Rakitic than Jordan as he showed his incredible experience, playing fantastic passes to help break lines and also putting in a good shift defensively.

Bryan Gil - 5

Subbed off at half-time, a performance to forget for Gil, losing possession many times and overall being outclassed.

Youssef En-Neysri - 8

A goal for the Moroccan opened the scoring for Sevilla and helped kick the game on for Sevilla, a great performance all round.

SUBS:

Lucas Ocampos - 8

The Bryan Gil replacement at half-time proved to be a masterful decision from Sampaoli, as Ocampos notched a goal and assist off the bench for Sevilla.

Fernando - 7

A good performance replacing Bade early doors. He helped his side to a clean sheet and certainly did the job at the back.

Gonzalo Montiel - 6

Only playing 20 minutes, there was not a lot of time for Montiel for make a real impact, especially since the game was already done and dusted. However, he put in a decent shift.

Suso - 7

Again like Montiel, Suso had little time to make an impact as he played just 27 minutes, but put in a fantastic shift for Sampaoli's side.

Erik Lamela - 6

Much like the previous two, Lamela did not have much time to make an impact during his 20 minute cameo. An average substitute performance.

Unused substitutes include Marko Dmitrovic, Alberto Flores, Alex Telles and Rafa Mir.

PSV:

Walter Benitez - 5

A poor performance from Benitez, making just 1 save over the 90 and letting in 3 goals during the game.

Jordan Teze - 6

An average performance from Teze but the best from a shocking PSV back-line.

Andre Ramalho - 6

Again, an average performance from the PSV defender, winning a good amount of his duels made up for his performance.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 5

An unusually poor performance from Branthwaite tonight as he has been great for PSV in the league. Winning just 1 duel, a poor performance.

Patrick Van Anholt - 6

Average performance again, although not as bad as people are making him out to be. Won most of his duels, made some good passes, but average defensively.

Guus Til - 6

Again like Van Anholt, not as bad as people are making him out to be. Although subbed off after 62 minutes, was not fed the ball as much as he would've liked. A rating of 6 feels appropriate.

Ibrahim Sangare - 7

A largely dominant performance from Sangare as he continues to show teams that he is a great midfielder. Even hitting the post during the game, a fantastic, leading performance from the Ivorian.

Joey Veerman - 7

Much like Sangare, a dominating performance from Veerman too. Both worked well with each other and were able to break the midfield lines, but a lack of end product up top failed them.

Ismael Saibari - 6

Saibari's performance was good on paper, but seemed poor whilst watching the game as he received few touches of the ball and seemed invisible at times. However, the great balls he was able to play with those little touches helped him a lot.

Luuk de Jong - 7

Not a bad performance by any means from Luuk de Jong, but perhaps lacked that end product. He was not helped by the stellar performance of Yassine Bounou either; rather unlucky in his efforts.

Xavi Simons - 7

The 19-year-old continues to shine, without goals or assists during a game. One of the best players on the pitch today for PSV despite the result, but lacked creativity.

Photo by Antonio Pozo - Pressinphoto / Icon Sport

SUBS:

Fabio Silva - 7

A good sub appearance from Fabio Silva after his half-an-hour sub, coming on for de Jong. Made good passes and had 2 shots, one on target.

Thorgan Hazard - 6

Came on at the same time as Silva but lacked the ability to make any kind of impact. Despite some good passing and runs, he had an average performance from the bench.

Mario Junior - 6

Just a 15 minute cameo appearance from Junior, coming on for van Anholt, but still put in a semi-decent performance at left back.

Armando Obispo - N/A

Only appeared for 1 minute of the game, so not much to say.

Phillip Mwene - N/A

Much like Obispo, only appearance for little time, so not much to comment upon.

Unused substitutes include Joel Drommel, Boy Waterman, Emmanuel van de Blaak, Olivier Boscagli, Johan Bakayoko, Mathjis Tielemans and Mohamed Nassoh.