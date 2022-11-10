France World Cup 2022 Preview: Can Les Bleus win the ultimate prize again?

France head to Qatar looking to retain the World Cup and win football's biggest prize for the third time.

The trophy has only ever been retained twice, by Italy and Brazil, a feat which was last achieved in 1962 when Brazil were victorious in Chile.

They will also want to end a recent curse, which has seen the previous winners struggle to get beyond the group stage, with Germany finishing bottom of Group F in 2018.

The last time a side who had won the last World Cup progressed beyond the group stage was Brazil, who exited the tournament at the hands of Les Bleus in the quarter finals in 2006.

Didier Deschamps' side will have a point to prove in Qatar.

Qualification path

France came through Group 4 of the European qualifying section to get to the World Cup, topping the group.

Les Bleus were unbeaten in the group with Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kazakhstan.

Deschamps' side won five of their eight games, drawing the other three meaning they had an unbeaten qualifying campaign.

An 8-0 win against Kazakhstan proved their biggest win on their way to Qatar, proving their quality, scoring 18 and only letting three whilst in Group 4.

Historical performances

Les Bleus won their first ever World Cup in 1998 in front of a home crowd with a squad that featured the likes of current boss Deschamps who was captain, Patrick Vieira, Zinedine Zidane and a young Thierry Henry.

It was Zidane who produced an infamous moment in 2006, headbutting Marco Materazzi, which was the final action of the legend's career.

It proved costly, as he was sent off and Les Bleus lost the final on penalties in Germany.

Last time out France won their second World Cup, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow.

They have also won the Euros twice in 1984 and 2000 and were famously the runners-up when they hosted the tournament in 2016, with Eder's long-range shot winning the competition for Portugal in extra time.

Last season Les Bleus won the Nations League in Italy, only the second time the tournament had taken place.

Both times they have played in the Confederations Cup they have won the trophy, bringing the trophy home in 2001 and 2003.

France even won the CONMBEOL-UEFA Cup of Champions in 1985.

Les Bleus have a very decorated history, something they will be hoping to add to in Qatar.

Player to watch

Despite having the current Ballon d'Or winner at their disposal, Kylian Mbappe is arguably the player to watch for France in Qatar.

The 23-year-old has been the focus of all sorts of efforts by Paris Saint Germain to secure his services for the long term, yet a move to Real Madrid is still rumoured every transfer window.

At a national level, Mbappe has netted 28 times in 59 caps for Les Bleus, and was a vital part of the squad that won the trophy in Russia.

Whilst Karim Benzema undoubtedly provides a quality up front, his historical rift with the France team which saw him banned from the squad for several years before being reintroduced for Euro 2020 does not seem to have been forgotten.

When he was added to the squad for the Euros, the attack did not seem to click as well as it had done previously, perhaps suggesting his role will be limited in this tournament as a result.

Mbappe however has settled well into the front line with Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud.

He will be a key asset to the FIFA World Ranking's fourth best side.

Kylian Mbappé #10 of France lines up with the French team during the National Anthems before the France V Iceland, 2020 European Championship Qualifying, Group Stage at Stade de France on March 25th 2019 in Paris, France (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Expected lineup

Deschamps is expected to name this team as his strongest starting 11 for the tournament:

Lloris, Kounde, Varane, L Hernandez, Pavard, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Coman, Giroud, Griezmann, Mbappe.

Biggest talking point

As with many other sides suffering the consequences of a winter World Cup, one of the main talking points for France will be the injuries they have picked up heading into the tournament and how they will deal with them.

The losses of the likes of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante could prove costly for Les Bleus, as Deschamps will have to adapt to life without two reliable components of his winning squad last time out.

Paul Pogba of France in action during the International friendly match between France and South Africa on March 29, 2022 in Lille, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Instead, young prospect Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to fill the void in midfield alongside the more experienced Adrien Rabiot.

Whilst the 22-year-old has become an important part of Real Madrid's side and is certainly a top player, replacing one of two absent World Cup winners could prove a step too far for the midfielder.

Even in goal, current captain Hugo Lloris had been replaced by Deschamps between the sticks with AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, but the 27-year-old misses out with a calf injury.

This has opened the door for Lloris to return to the starting lineup, who has not been without his fair share of criticism since the start of his season with Tottenham Hotspur.

France will need to be resilient if they are to take home the trophy without the core of their squad.

VAVEL predicts

Despite a recent 2-0 loss against Denmark, France should have enough quality to break the curse in the past two tournaments to progress beyond the group stage having won the last World Cup.

Were they to top their group, which they should have enough quality to do, they would face the runner-up in Group C, which may well be Poland, a match they would expect to win.

Whilst these outcomes are far from guaranteed, unless they were to encounter Argentina at the round of 16 which could be the case, they should have enough quality to reach the quarter finals.

The best team that Les Bleus could face at this stage on paper would be England, who have not been in good form of late, a side they should be able to see off.

By the semi finals it becomes harder to predict who France may face, but it may well be the end of the road for Deschamps' side at this stage.

Whilst they clearly have a lot of talent, not being able to call on Pogba and the strength of the likes of Argentina and Brazil means the two-time champions may struggle to reach the final once again.