PSG 1-1 Bayern Munich: Bayern cling on late with Coman's strike separating the two teams

The French side holds the top spot in the Ligue 1 table, with a five-point lead over Marseille, who remain hot on their heels. However, they lost their previous two games in a row as they prepare to host giants Bayern Munich.

The hosts have also won six of their previous seven Champions League home games at the Parc des Princes, defeating Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus, while only losing one of their five home meetings with Bayern in the competition.

Bayern Munich had a slight emergency against their rigorous expectations after returning from the winter break with three straight 1-1 draws, but equilibrium has been restored to the German side in previous game weeks.

Julian Nagelsmann's team scored four goals in triumphs over Mainz and Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal and Bundesliga, with their most recent 3-0 win against Bochum getting them ready for their knockout tie.

Bayern made light work of a difficult group that included Barcelona and Inter Milan, progressing to the knockout rounds without dropping a single point. The German champions have progressed from the last 16 in nine of the past ten seasons.

Team News

PSG

PSG was given an uplift as Kylian Mbappe was named on the bench after the forward was initially ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury against Montpellier. After returning to training, Mbappe was deemed fit enough to return to the bench.

Christophe Galtier handed a rare start to academy prospect Warren Zaire Emery, making him the youngest starter in a Champions League knockout game, after scoring his second league goal in their previous loss to Monaco.

Experienced faces returned to the starting lineup for PSG, as previous World Cup winner Lionel Messi replaced young prospect Hugo Ekitike and partnered Neymar up front. Other changes included Sergio Ramos, Carlos Soler, Nuno Mendes and Marco Veratti coming into the starting eleven.

Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman featured as he replaced Serge Gnabry in midfield. Coman has scored two goals in his previous three starts in the Bundesliga and scored the winner in the closed-doors final back in 2020.

Joshua Kimmich is relieved of his suspension and replaced Thomas Muller, who found a spot on the bench, with Joao Cancelo also was also given his first Champions League start for the Bavarian side.

Story of the Match

A first-minute chance from Eric Choupo-Moting as he beat Marquinhos and tried his luck from distance, but his first testing shot goes well past the post.

Bayern made changes to their formation early, with Benjamin Pavard and Leroy Sane drifting inside into central positions, with Cancelo and Coman switching to wing-backs.

The first ten minutes were all Bayern, as they maintained 71% possession, but provided no threats to the PSG defence.

The first yellow card of the game was given to Pavard, who caught Neymar late in the 26th minute.

The best chance of the half came from Kimmich capitalising on the loose ball headed away by Ramos, but his shot on target was easy for Gianluigi Donnarumma to smother.

The first half was relatively quiet, with the Parc De Prince’s pitch being dominated by Bayern. This was the first time since 2015 that PSG have failed to register a shot on goal in the first thirty minutes of a Champions League game and they were unlucky that Bayern was not more critical on goal. The stats spoke for themselves at the interval, with Bayern dominating possession, attempts on target and accurate passes.

Defensive half-time changes for both teams introduced Kimpembe for Achraf Hakimi, and Alphonso Davies coming on for Manchester City loanee Cancelo.

Pavard tested the referee’s leniency early into the second half, as he brought down Mendes on the halfway line, and was lucky not to see another card.

PSG’s first corner of the game came in the 50th minute, after Zaire-Emery did well to steam down the right flank, beating Davies, with Neymar’s follow-up shot being deflected out by Dayot Upamecano.

Bayern finally broke through and lead after the 53rd minute - none of the PSG defence pick up Coman out on the right and his side-foot volley from Davies’ cross falls under Donnarumma.

Coman strikes under Donnarumma, giving Bayern the lead. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

A lot of defensive errors to blame as the Italian keeper should have made a better effort to quash his strike, but his defence let Coman shoot unmarked.

Zaire-Emery impressed in his position but did not do enough to spark PSG’s offence and was replaced by Fabian Ruiz. Mbappe also entered the fray, as he came in earlier than expected from his injury to replace Carlos Soler.

Choupo-Moting came close three times in five minutes, as his bicycle kick effort was saved superbly by Donarumma.

Kimpembe brought down Coman after Bayern’s well-worked play and earned a yellow card in the 70th minute.

Mbappe has the ball in the net after his initial shot is saved by Yans Sommer, but Neymar’s rebounded shot allows Mbappe to tap home, but is flagged offside.

Double substitution for Bayern in the 76th minute as Muller and Gnabry come on for Choupo-Moting and Coman in order to see the game out. Vitinha also appears for PSG as Danilo Pereira is sidelined after a quiet evening.

Mbappe has the ball in the net once more, as his thunderous strike rattles the netting after connecting well with Mendes' pass across the box. Yet again, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Bayern Munich looked like they had lost control after the 80th minute, after being let off by Mbappe's two offside goals and Messi's deflected effort going wide, whilst giving up possession a handful of times to let PSG have shots on target.

Neymar saw yellow in the 86th minute after shoving Kimmich to the ground.

Two late defensive substitutions for Bayern as Ryan Gravenberch replaces Musiala and Josip Stanisic replaced Sane in the final minutes of the game.

Pavard sees red in the second added minute after being let off at the start of the second half and will miss out on the second leg after a rash tackle on Messi.

Player of the match - Kylian Mbappe

Bayern deserved the win tonight after hanging on late, but Mbappe's influence should not go unnoticed.

Before his introduction, PSG failed to register a shot after 75 minutes, the first time since 2015. He netted twice, but they were ruled out for offside.

On their visit to the Allianz Arena, Mbappe should be well rested and recover fully from his injury, and will no doubt be a threat to Bayern's one-nil lead.