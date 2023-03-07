Tottenham vs AC Milan: UEFA Champions League Preview, Round of 16, 2023

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 14: Harry Kane (C) of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the UEFA Champions League football match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur FC at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on February 14, 2023. (Photo by Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

AC Milan travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the round of 16 in the Champions League.

The Rossoneri hold a 1-0 lead after the first leg, thanks to a goal from Brahim Diaz at the San Siro.

Both sides comes into the match out of form. AC Milan lost 2-1 to Fiorentina at the weekend, whilst Spurs come off back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Lilywhites know they must beat AC Milan to keep alive their hopes of ending their 15-year trophy drought.

Spurs currently sit fourth in the Premier League, but pressure is growing on Antonio Conte after recent struggles in front of goal. In comparison, the Italian giants sit fifth in Serie A, and have failed to replicate last season's form, which saw them win the league for the first time since 2011.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte will have to work without Hugo Lloris (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (ACL), and Yves Bissouma (ankle).

Hugo Lloris. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

All four sustained long-term injuries last month, which will see them miss the foreseeable future. However, the Lilywhites have no fresh injury concerns from their match against Wolves, allowing Conte to stick with the same team if he desires.

Oliver Skipp has stepped up admirably in Bentancur's absence, and it is expected he will partner with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the middle of the park.

AC Milan

The Rossoneri faced a recent injury crisis in February, which saw them face Spurs without the likes of Mike Maignan and Fikayo Tomori.

However, AC Milan look set to have an injury-free squad for the second leg. Oliver Giroud (flu) and Diaz (knee) remain doubts, but both were pictured training with the squad on Tuesday morning.

Maignan, Tomori and Hernandez. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Davide Calabria and Alessandro Florenzi were on the bench at the weekend after returning from injury. It is unlikely they will feature in North London due to a lack of fitness.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has recently returned from injury, and he could feature in the starting eleven if Giroud is not fit enough to play.

Stefano Pioli has several selection headaches ahead of him, but there is no doubt AC Milan are in a favourable position due to squad members recently returning from injury.

Likely Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur

Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane, Richarlison

AC Milan

Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Tonali, Bennacer, Hernandez; Rebic, Origi, Leao

Key Players

Tottenham Hotspur - Harry Kane

It is easy to run out of ways to describe Kane this season. The England captain 18 goals in 26 Premier League matches this season, with only Erling Braut Haaland scoring more than him.

There is no doubt that goals are an important part of Kane's play, but it is his fluidity, aggressiveness and technical skill before the final shot which really stands out.

Harry Kane in action. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Often, Kane will drop deep to pick up the ball, before attempting to find Dejan Kulusevski or Heung-Min Son out wide. The striker possesses a quality very few strikers have. Spurs' build up play goes through Kane, and has typically ended at the captain's feet as well.

With Spurs needing to overcome a 1-0 deficit, Kane must be on form if the Lilywhites want to progress into the quarter-finals. Tomori, Malick Thiaw and Pierre Kalulu will have the likely job of stopping Spurs' record goalscorer. They will have to concentrate from the first minute to the last to lock him down.

AC Milan - Theo Hernandez

The Rossoneri are full of exciting, young talent in northern Italy, but it is Theo Hernandez who stands out from the bunch. The 25-year-old is regarded as one of the best left-backs in world football, and he showed it in the previous leg against Spurs.

Hernandez was at the heart of the first goal. He latched onto a through-ball from defence, before causing chaos for Cristian Romero.

Hernandez beat the Argentine in the air, powered past him, and fizzed a powerful shot towards Forster. Although it was saved, it led directly to Diaz's easy tap-in.

The full-back has six goal contributions in the league this season, and has relished in a more attacking position at left wing-back. He offers an unconventional threat from the wide areas, whilst also providing defensive support.

Theo Hernandez in action. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Emerson Royal and Romero struggled to deal with Hernandez at the San Siro. They will have to be on top form to prevent the Frenchman from inflicting more pain on the Lilywhites.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has been the home of Spurs since 2019.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 8PM GMT on Wednesday evening.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on BT Sport 1 or BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7PM GMT.