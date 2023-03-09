Man United 4-1 Real Betis: Post-Match Player Ratings

Wout Weghorst scored his first goal al Old Trafford as Man United put Real Betis to the sword at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Red Devils went into the break at 1-1 after goals from Marcus Rashford and Leicester loanee Ayoze Perez, but put on a dominant second half display to surely put the tie beyond Los Verdiblancos.

Antony provided a trademark curling finish for the second goal before a Bruno Fernandes header and a Weghorst tap-in capped off a solid overall performance.

Claudio Bravo made several saves to keep Betis in the tie, with Facundo Pellistri, Antony and Weghorst all missing good chances.

The result did not flatter United and will do little to heal fans' feelings after the loss to Liverpool, but it does put Erik ten Hag one step closer to winning the biggest trophy on offer to United this season.

Man United

David de Gea – 5/10

Couldn’t do much about the goal but didn’t have much to do otherwise. Gave the ball away leading to Betis hitting the post shortly after the equaliser.

Diogo Dalot - 5/10

Gave the ball away a couple of times and failed to effectively help out in attack. Looked uncomfortable and was hooked at half-time.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

Did nothing wrong for the goal and was otherwise untroubled on the whole. Calm and collected performance.

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10

Similar to Varane, only stopped from a higher rating due to a lack of danger to deal with in the second half.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Was nowhere to be seen for the goal conceded but was fine otherwise as Betis faded. Lovely assist for Fernandes from the corner.

Casemiro - 8/10

Solid if unspectacular. Completely dominated midfield along with Fred in the second half and found gaps several times.

Fred - 7/10

Found himself in threatening positions in both halves and helped Casemiro to dominate the midfield battle. Occasionally wasteful.

Antony - 6/10

An exquisite goal was sadly offset by a missed one-on-ones and the failure to square it for an open goal. Decision making needs work but tonight was definitely one of his better performances.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

A well-taken header for the third and was otherwise the catalyst for much of United’s attacking play. Was unlucky not to come away with more goal involvements but was maybe lucky to escape a red card.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Lovely finish for the first goal but was otherwise fairly quiet before coming off in the 65th minute.

Wout Weghorst - 7/10

Missed several good chances and was caught offside a few times but perseverance paid off. Was almost in tears after scoring his first goal at Old Trafford.

Substitutes

Jadon Sancho - 6/10

Was lively in parts but occasionally not on the same wavelength as his teammates.

Facundo Pellistri - 7/10

Made the fourth goal from a corner and was always threatening during his cameo. Unlucky not to score.

Scott McTominay - 6/10

Did the job he came on to do and it was his shot that was saved to set up Weghorst’s goal. Continued the domination of midfield after he came on.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

Solid in defence and always an outlet in attack. Not the most effective attacking player but has improved immensely in recent weeks.

Tyrell Malacia - 6/10

Didn’t have a lot to do in defence but wasn’t particularly effective in attack.

Betis players applaud their fans at full time (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Real Betis

Claudio Bravo – 6/10

Should have done better for the Fernandes header but made several good saves and is the only reason Betis are still in the tie.

Youssouf Sabaly – 5/10

Offered little going forward and struggled in defence at times. A night to forget.

German Pezzella – 5/10

A day to forget for the entire Betis defence, but it was noticeable how often they were cut open through the middle.

Luiz Felipe – 5/10

Excellent block to stop Weghorst scoring in the second half but overall struggled with the intensity and frequency of United attacks. Also failed to clear before Rashford’s opener.

Abner – 4/10

Let Antony cut inside too easily for his goal and struggled to deal with him all game.

Guido Rodriguez – 5/10

Largely ineffective in midfield despite looking bright in parts.

William Carvalho – 5/10

Played well in the first half but was dominated in the second. Offered slightly more in possession and winning the ball back, but also made some simple errors.

Luiz Henrique – 5/10

Difficult performance with a lack of attacking threat. Was replaced on 60 minutes.

Juanmi – 6/10

Lovely play to set up Perez’s goal and was threatening in the first half. Faded along with the rest of the attacking threat in the second half.

Joaquin – 5/10

Showed some quality in the first half but was subbed early in the second.

Ayoze Perez – 6/10

An excellent finish to give Betis fans a moment to savour. Was unlucky not to get a second as a deflection took his cross onto the post.

Borja Iglesias – 5/10

No attacking threat but that was arguably not his own fault.

Sergio Canales – 5/10

Returning from injury but the game was beyond Betis before he even came on. Did nothing to change United’s dominance.

Andres Guardado – 5/10

Another seasoned veteran but there was no opportunity for him to change this game with Betis seemingly playing for damage limitation at this point.

Aitor Ruibal – 4/10

Did nothing to help stem the flow of United’s attacks.

Willian Jose – N/A

Came on on 80 minutes and had no opportunity to affect the game.