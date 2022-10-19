Arsenal vs PSV: UEFA Europa League Preview, Matchday 2, 2022

Unusually, Arsenal and PSV find themselves in the position of not yet having faced each other, after half of their UEFA Europa League group stage games.

The passing and subsequent state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II had caused the postponement of the two teams' matchday two fixture. The pair will now meet for a double-header this and next week, with the important top spot in Group A being the reward.

Tomorrow's meeting at the Emirates Stadium will be the only European group stage action of this week. A full round of Premier League games also goes ahead this midweek - without the team currently top of the league being in domestic action.

Domestically, nine wins out of ten have provided this young and exciting Arsenal with a dream start to the season. A particularly impressive October, so far, has brought about wins against rivals Tottenham and Liverpool, at the Emirates Stadium.

A competitive start to the season in the Eredivisie sees PSV as one of the four teams separated by just two points, at the top of the table. Along with Ajax, Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar, the Eindhoven side look set to compete at the top-end of the Dutch top flight and are also well-placed in their Europa League group.

Team News

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny remain sidelined through injuries.

The availability of Oleksandr Zinchenko continues to be a significant doubt. Their summer signing last featured in the North London derby and has suffered injury issues following and prior to then.

It is difficult to accurately predict the extent to which Mikel Arteta will look to rotate his 11. With their lighting start to their Premier League campaign being the priority, providing an opportunity to rest key players will certainly be strongly considered.

However, with PSV expected to be provide a challenge a step above Bodo/Glimt and Zurich could, Arsenal should be cautious of overly drastic changes, if they still have strong ambitions of topping the group.

Matt Turner, Eddie Nketiah, Fabio Vieira seem very likely to come into the team. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel and others may be preserved for the upcoming trip to Southampton, on Sunday.

PSV

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

There have been some very positive injury updates for tomorrow's visitors.

While Yorbe Vertessen is expected to be unavailable, fellow forward Luuk de Jong has travelled to London. The experienced striker may make his first appearance for PSV, since their UEFA Champions League play-off defeat, against Rangers.

With de Jong's lack of match fitness, Guus Till should expect to lead the line. The Zambian-born Dutch international netted twice from a forward position, in PSV's 6-1 win against Utrecht, on Sunday.

The promising England U21 international Noni Madueke was rumoured to be in with a chance to return to the squad, for last weekend. He ended up missing out on the Utrecht match, but, like de Jong, he has also travelled with the squad to London.

Mauro Junior and Olivier Boscagli will be remain out from the PSV defence.

Predicted Lineups

(4-2-3-1) Turner; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah.

PSV

(4-3-3) Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Veerman, Sangare, Gutierrez; Simons, Gakpo, Til.

Key Players

Arsenal - Bukayo Saka

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

It remains to be seen whether or not Arteta will opt to utilise Saka tomorrow evening.

Should the England winger be named in the 11, then he will look to maintain his impressive goalscoring form. Saka has scored in three consecutive games - including the most-recent match winner against Leeds and a double against Liverpool in the previous weekend.

PSV - Cody Gakpo

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Nine goals and seven assists in ten Eredivisie fixtures so far underlines Gakpo's positive start to this season.

The winger has been linked with moves to big European clubs - including Arsenal, in the summer and maintaining his impressive performances will only go towards ensuring that those rumours become reality.

The 23-year-old has also scored three goals in under 200 minutes of Europa League football, so far this season.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Emirates - the home of Arsenal, will host the fixture.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 18:00 BST, on Thursday evening - it will be the only Europa League fixture of this week.

How can I watch?

BT Sport 1 is currently scheduled to broadcast the match.