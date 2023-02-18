Player ratings: FC Barcelona vs Manchester United

The Camp Nou saw a Europa League classic between two giants of the game, this included some brilliant performances, here is how the players faired.

FC Barcelona

Marc Andre Ter Stegen 7

Made some top quality saves in particular the one against Wout Weghorst in the first half however should have done better with Marcus Rashford's first goal.

Ronald Araujo 8

Could have offered more going forwards however was strong defensively and made Jason Sancho very ineffective.

Jules Kounde 6

Defended well throughout the 90 minutes and whenever he was with Rashford he generally stopped United’s star man as well as being tidy in possession however scored an own goal which he could have cleared.

Marcos Alonso 7

Scored the games opener after he ghosted to the back post to tap one in however could have maybe won the ball for Rashford’s first goal instead of just forcing him wide.

Marcos Alonso celebrates his goal - Alex Caparros

Jordi alba 8

He looked a real threat particularly in the first half where he constantly got the better of Aaron wan bissaka and put in several good balls.

Frank Kessie 7

Went about his business quietly but generally did it well, did nothing special but equally did nothing wrong, he won all his aerial duels which was a key factor in this game given Uniteds physical advantage over the rest of Barcelona’s midfield and offered a lot of support to his side’s defence defense.

Frenkie De Jong 6

Wasn’t his best game in a Barcelona shirt but equally wasn’t his worst. Possibly could have offered more protection to Barcelona’s defence however he kept the ball well and did his job.

Pedri 5

Came off injured in the 41st minute however he was very ineffective in the minutes he played and this was a chance to establish himself on the big stage as a big game player however it was one which he did not take.

Gavi 7

He played well, always looked forward when on the ball and made 4 passes into the final third showing his value and creativity. He came central a lot to allow to get forwards on the outside as well and just generally looked good.

Robert Lewandowski 7

Forced a couple of good saves from David De Gea and whilst he didn’t touch the ball for Raphinhas goal his positioning bamboozled the defenders and the goalkeeper and allowed the ball to sneek in. He dropped deep a lot as well to give Raphinha more time on the ball and his overall game was very good.

Raphinha 9

Looked quality, he has received lots of criticism throughout his Barcelona career so far but he was Barcelona’s best player last night. Some excellent corners and scored a great goal to top off a fabulous evening.

Raphinha celebrates his goal against Barcelona - Quality Sport Images

Subs -

Sergi Roberto 6

Replaced Pedri and played ok , he won the ball back a few times in the midfield and he did the basics very well.

Andreas Christensen 6

Had very little to do in his 35 minute chamoe however he was solid and no goals were scored after he came on.

Ansu Fati 7

Fantastic to see him back and when he came on everything seemed to go through him and if Barcelona were to score at the end of the game it would have been through him.

Alex balde 5

Didn’t have enough time to influence the game from left back.

Ferran Torres

Wasn’t on long enough so gets a standard 5.

Xavi 7

Tactics worked well and his players performed well individually with his starting 11 all playing well however he made some poor substitutions and should not have brought Raphinha off.

Manchester United

David De Gea 8

Could have done nothing about the goals and made some outstanding saves to keep United in the tie.

Aaron wan bissaka 4

A very uncharacteristic performance from the Englishman as he couldn’t seem to get his positioning right defensively which meant Jordi alba got the better of him and put in some good crosses. He also lost the ball a couple of times in some key attacking areas.

Raphael Varane 8

After a rocky first season the Frenchman seems to have refound the form that won him five champions League’s at Real Madrid and has been outstanding. At the Camp Nou it was the same story as he seemed to win everything and anything that came close to him as well as making a couple of great recovery tackles when Barcelona broke through.

Like Shaw 7

Put in some good corners as well as being strong defensively a good performance in a makeshift position.

Tyrell Malacia 7

Forced to play deeper than he would have liked and dealt with Raphinha well for most of the game however should have done more to stop the shot coming in for the second goal.

Casemiro 9

Offered great protection in front of United’s defence, seemed to win everything in the midfield and has proven to be an incredible acquisition for the red devils.

Casemiro receives the ball - pressingphoto

Jadon Sancho 5

Did ok however provided little influence to the game looks a shadow of the player that was at Borussia Dourtmund he can’t beet a man his creativity has reduced and he can’t score goals.

Fred 7

Played very well in a 3 man midfield and offered lots of protection for Manchester Uniteds back four, he made 5 tackles and seemed to cover every blade of grass as well as playing a great ball through to Rashford for his side’s first goal. However there were times where he could have been tidier in possession but overall a good performance.

Wout Weghorst 7

Forced to play in midfield to allow Rashford to play higher up and more central and his size and strength proved to be key in midfield. Should have scored in the first half but other than that a very good performance despite being played out of position, a great performance.

Bruno Fernandes 8

Played deeper and wider then usual but he pressed brilliantly and won the ball back a lot on the press in the Barcelona's half. Also put in some very good crosses which were to no avail.

Marcus Rashford 9 MOTM

Was unbelievable and was the main spark for United throughout the 90 minutes. Scored a very good goal as well as a brilliant piece of skill to beet Raphinha before putting in a delightful cross to set up United’s second.

Marcus Rashford celebrates his goal - David Ramos

Subs-

Alejandro Garnacho 5

Was the only sub and wasn’t onong enough to effect the game.

Erik ten Hag 9

Coached a wining performance and made some genious moves in putting Bruno out wide and moving Weghorst into midfield to allow Rashford to play higher up.