France 4-0 Netherlands: Les Blues off to perfect start after stunning first-half performance

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 24: Antoine Griezmann of Team France celebrate his first goal with captain, Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group B match between France and Netherlands at Stade de France on March 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

France overcome their Qatar World Cup final heartbreak as they hammer the Netherlands 4-0 in the opening game of their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Both sides came into this fixture as outright favorites to take the top two spots in Group B, with France and Netherlands battling for top spot. France have won three of the last four competitive meetings between these two sides, but last time out in 2018 the Netherlands were victors as they beat France 2-0.

Ronald Koeman's second stint as manager began in the worst way possible, as his side went behind in the opening two minutes when Antoine Griezmann stroked home the opening goal.

It was only five minutes until France doubled their lead, but they will have to thank Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen after he spilled the free-kick giving Dayot Upamecano the easiest finish as it bounced off him and into the net.

After scoring a stunning hat-trick in the World Cup final four months ago, Kylian Mbappe continued his fine goalscoring form for his national team as he latched onto a through ball, composed himself and slammed past Cillessen.

With most of the damage done in the opening 45 minutes, France went down a gear, before Mbappe fired in his second of the game to put the icing on the cake of a quality France performance.

Memphis Depay had the chance to close the deficit in added time as the Netherlands were awarded a late penalty, but the Atletico Madrid forward was denied by Mike Maignan to compound the Dutch misery.

Story of the Match

Didier Deschamps made three changes to the team that were beaten on penalties by Argentina, with Raphael Varane and Hugo Lloris missing through injury while Olivier Giroud dropped to the bench. Ibrahima Konate, Maignan and Randal Kolo Muani came into the starting XI.

After an underwhelming World Cup, where they were beaten on penalties by eventual winners Argentina, the Netherlands reappointed Koeman for a second stint as manager of the national team. In his first side, he shuffled the pack and the formation as he moved back to a back four. Koeman opted for young, unexperienced heads in Xavi Simons and Kenneth Taylor instead of Steven Bergwijn and Daley Blind, who were among six changes to the last team.

After a visit from the remote-controlled car to deliver the match ball the Netherlands got us underway, and it was only a couple of minutes until France opened the scoring in an electric start from the hosts.

Griezmann’s workmanship in midfield dispossessed Taylor. The ball found its way out to World Cup Golden Boot winner Mbappe, who pulled it back to the pink-haired Griezmann who arrived on the edge of the box and swept it into the left corner, with the inside of his boot.

The Netherlands’ bad start got worse as France doubled their lead within eight minutes when Cillessen’s blunder gave Upamecano the easiest of finishes as it bounced off him and tricked into the back of the net.

The contest could have been over in the 15th minute if it was not for a crucial intervention from Manchester City defender Nathan Ake who managed to get around on the cover to intervene just as it looked like Kingsley Coman was going to bury Koeman’s side.

The visitors began to grow into the game, as they looked for inroads into the French advantage. Georginio Wijnaldum was beginning to have an impact with a couple of chances. His first was a big swing and miss when the midfielder had pulled off the defender in the box into space. His second effort was straight down the throat of Mike Maignan, after a good bit of footwork from Wijnaldum.

But Mbappe took the game away from the Netherlands in smooth fashion. Aurelien Tchouameni threaded a ball towards Kolo Muani, but the forward dummied it, leaving the Dutch backline dumbfounded as Mbappe ran onto the loose ball and emphatically tucked it away. France were scintillating. The Netherlands, on the other hand, were shambolic.

Memphis Depay could have pulled a consolation goal back when his toe-poked effort was just wide of the right post as Xavi Simons pulled the ball across the box.

Konate could have made it four as he leapt and guided his header towards the bottom left corner, but Cillessen, who has had a disaster in the Netherlands’ net in the opening 45 minutes, was down quickly to palm it behind the left post.

After a toothless display from the visitors in a first-half dominated by the French, the home side had to stay professional and ensure they kept the Dutch side at arms length.

After a quiet opening 15 minutes, Kingsley Coman raced down the lefthand side on the break, the winger cut in on his right and stood a ball to the back post where Kolo Muani had pulled off his marker, but with all the time in the world the striker gets his volley completely wrong as he skied over.

Mbappe almost had his second of the game when the ball broke to him on the left side of the box, but his effort was straight at the keeper and Cillessen palmed to safety.

The PSG forward did have a deserved second of the game when he capitalised on a stray Memphis Depay pass, and drove at the Netherlands defence. He sends Blind flying before firing a lasered shot into the far left corner.

The Netherlands were given a chance for a consolation goal after Upamecano was judged to have handled the ball in the box late on. But a tough night got more difficult for the Dutch as Depay stepped up and was denied by Maignan. A night to forget for the visitors.

Player of the Match

Kylian Mbappe (France)

The Frenchman is so important to this France side, they would not be anywhere near as good without him. The forward is one of, if not, the best players in the world.

Mbappe never looked like he was going to miss his goal and his second goal his sublime. His pace frightens defenders and forces them into mistakes.

It will not be long until he picks up a Balon D'or.