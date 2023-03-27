Curtis Jones poised to start upfront against Croatia

Curtis Jones of England Under 21s celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-0 during the international friendly between England Under 21s and France Under 21s at The King Power Stadium on March 25, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones is poised to start upfront for England against Croatia tomorrow night, looking to build on his prolific cameo against France.

Jones has featured sporadically for Liverpool this season, only playing 189 minutes in the league, starting one game, and yet to score or assist.

The Liverpudlian certainly has a point to prove and he made that clear at the King Power.

Shortly after his introduction, the 22-year-old cooly slid in Chelsea starlet Noni Madueke, who was able to convert.

Minutes later, the favour was returned. Madueke fizzed in a low cross and Jones flamboyantly back-heeled past a helpless Lucas Chevalier.

Jones was deployed as a false nine, almost Roberto Firmino like, with his movement and creativity too much for the French to handle.

England manager Lee Carsley believes the Liverpool man possesses all the attributes needed to fill in as a number nine.

"We have done it in the past, Carsley Said. The profile of the number nine, you have to adapt with the wide players, they have to be more direct. Depending on what we have available, we have to be creative.

"Curtis has got really good attributes. He causes a lot of problems when he does drop deep, but it is important that we still have that threat in behind and that we're putting them under pressure in attacking situations.

"It's important that we are expansive, especially out wide, we do pin them back. If you can get those positions right with the seven and 11, potentially two players can keep four back if you get the positions right."

Folarin Balogun withdrew from the England Under-21 squad due to a suspected hamstring injury.

The striker was spotted in the United States earlier this week, fuelling speculation that he will switch allegiances.

Balogun, who has scored 17 goals for Reims this season, is also eligible to represent Nigeria, but indications are that he will swap England for America.

When asked for updates on his future, Carsley revealed he will sit down with the Arsenal academy product and address his position:

"I've not spoken to Flo [Balogun] since last Monday, but I will go out to France when we finish up and have a chat with him, he said. I've seen the quotes, so yeah, I will sit down and talk to him."

Carsley later added: "You don't know [if the players will be emotionally invested]. That's the gamble. The Portuguese coach made the point to me that it depends which players turn up. His point was that you can have your best players there, but if they are not mentally ready or their mind is elsewhere, it can be very difficult.

"I'm not sure [If that has been England's biggest problem]. We've had some bad luck in-between as well. It think it is something we need to be aware of.

"I think they all want to be here. No player has ever given me the inkling that they don't want to be here, and I include Callum in that as well. I think this group are highly motivated, they see a pathway to the senior team which helps."

On Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill is knocking on the door for a first-team call-up, with his imposing performances for the Under-21's not going unnoticed.

As a left-footed centre-back, he would bring balance and stability to Southgate's side. His remarkable passing range and ability to break the lines would also help to make England more unpredictable in the build up.

With Harry Maguire and John Stones not getting any younger, a senior call-up could be imminent.

Carsley acknowledges the immense talent on his hands, but insists his development does not need to be rushed.

"I think he's only had nine or 10 starts for Brighton in the Premier League. He is going to need to keep improving, keep playing. He's going in the right direction, he shows great maturity, the England manager told VAVEL.

"In possession he is very good, out of possession he is getting better. He's looking dominant, I think he's got massive potential and I think he just needs to develop in his own time.

"He is on the right pathway to get in there. I don't think there is any rush though.