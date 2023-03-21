Jose Enrique on right-back situation, Diaz return and Casemiro adaption

Speaking to DAZN Bet in an exclusive interview a few weeks back, former Liverpool and Newcastle United full-back Jose Enrique spoke about and the dire straits the Reds find themselves in

Enrique highlights a burning topic over the last few weeks, which is the right-back conundrum Liverpool are in; as well as the return of Luis Diaz, Casemiro and how the Manchester United midfielder needs to adapt to life in the Premier League, Thomas Tuchel, how Liverpool need to beat Manchester City for the top four, and much more.

Here is some quotes from the Spaniard below

Real Madrid deserved victors against

Liverpool were soundly beaten 6-2 on aggregate by Real Madrid - (Photo: Anadolu Agency/GETTY Images)

Enrique was another left dejected after Liverpool’s Champions League exit to Real Madrid, something which the Spaniard highlights.

“Liverpool got what they deserved because the performance was nowhere near good enough. They started well for 5-10 minutes but then Real Madrid should have won 2-0 or 3-0 in the end. I did not expect this performance from Liverpool, I expected more from the players because there is nothing to lose when you're 5-2 down on aggregate. Liverpool were offensively and defensively poor, but it did feel like a one percent chance to go through anyway so that's not the worry, but the actual performance was a concern.

“I could not have wished for a better Liverpool lineup, maybe Roberto Firmino in front of Diogo Jota but that's about it. Jurgen Klopp played 4-2-3-1 which is what I wanted, four attackers going for it but Real Madrid ran the game with Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. But you always have that hope to get through despite the odds, Liverpool did it in 2005 and against Barcelona a few years back.

Liverpool need a new right back to provide competition for Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold - (Photo: Quality Sport Images/GETTY Images)

Being a full-back for his whole career, Jose Enrique knows the ins and outs of what is required.

Enrique believes that the tough spell he’s going through requires competition at full back, as it might give Alexander-Arnold more to fight for.

“Liverpool definitely need to go buy another right back because Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only player who can play in that position and it’s important to have players challenging each other. Calvin Ramsey is injured and very young, Alexander-Arnold needs proper competition for the spot. But you can't talk poorly about the best fullback in the world from 2019-2021, Alexander-Arnold has not forgotten how to play football.

"He was possibly never a world-class defender but he is a world-class fullback, probably the best in the world, if not the top three. He's 23-years-old, won everything he can with Liverpool, it could be he's got comfortable and knows he'll play because there's no competition. Liverpool need to go out there and spend a bit of money of a player to give Alexander-Arnold that competition, like how Konstantinos Tsimikas gives Andy Robertson competition at left back.”

Casemiro needs to realise the Premier League is harder than La Liga

Manchester United’s Casemiro - (Photo: James Gill - Danehouse/GETTY Images)

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro was sent off without replay again for Manchester United after a poorly timed tackle against Southampton.

Enrique admits the levels of quality and difficulty from the Spanish top flight to the English’s and how Casemiro needs to keep a level head in his game.

“I feel Casemiro has been unlucky with the sending-offs recently, but it was a red card against Southampton and I don't see how anyone can say otherwise. But Casemiro is not a liability to this Manchester United team, he's changed the mentality of the squad and made them into winners. Without him, Manchester United would not be in the same position as they are now. He's a world-class midfielder who has won everything.

“Casemiro obviously does not want to get sent off, he misjudged a tackle and fouled the player. But he needs to get used to the Premier League where teams are more competitive, it's not the same as La Liga where Real Madrid and Barcelona are superior to all the other teams in the league. There is players worth £25m-£30m in every team in the Premier League so it will be harder, it's the best league in the world. Maybe Manchester United should sign another defensive midfielder who can replace Casemiro in certain games when he's been sent off or has injuries.”

Liverpool need to beat Man City to get top four

The last meeting between Man City and Liverpool - (Photo: Visionhaus/GETTY Images)

A trip to the Etihad Stadium is daunting for most teams, but when you need to go there and win to fight for your respective league aims, it can be one and up-hill battle.



Enrique knows the difficulty of the task ahead but knows it’s paramount that Liverpool beat Manchester City.

“Not just Manchester City, but Chelsea and Arsenal after will be the games that determine if Liverpool reach top four or not. Brighton and Brentford won in midweek, so even the top six will be difficult to compete for. If Liverpool don't have European football, they can't attract as many players. Football can change very quickly, if Liverpool are able to get seven points from Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal then they will have a great chance of getting into the top four. It is worrying going to the Eithad, that's the problem now with this Liverpool team, other teams used to be scared of us, but now anyone believes they can beat Liverpool. I'll always back Liverpool to win! I predict a 2-1 win for Liverpool.”

Diaz coming back from injury is a good problem for Klopp, he’ll replace Gakpo

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is fighting fit ready to return to the Reds squad - (Photo: Andrew Powell/GETTY Images)

The return of Luis Diaz to the Liverpool side had been paramount for a while, but with the arrival of Cody Gakpo and the forward line injected urgency into their game, this leaves Jurgen Klopp with a dilemma.

Enrique believe Diaz should be introduced straight into the fray, replacing Gakpo.

”Luis Diaz coming back is a good problem for Liverpool to have, but we have to see how fit he is from his serious injury. If Diaz is back to his best, I believe he definitely starts in the front three. Darwin Nunez is a striker and not a winger, but Jurgen Klopp seems to prefer someone he feels is better on the ball down the middle like Cody Gakpo. Nunez can't do what Gakpo, Roberto Firmino or Diogo Jota can at striker with close control, that very top level of passing and dribbling. I would prefer a front three of Diaz, Gakpo and Mohamed Salah. But I believe Klopp will play Diaz, Nunez and Salah.”

Tuchel is a better manager than Potter

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel - (Photo: Pixsell/MB Media/GETTY Images)

The sacking of Champions League winning manager Thomas Tuchel came as a surprise to most.

Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter hasn’t had the desired impact he would have wanted during his spell at Stamford Bridge, although he has took Chelsea to the quarter-final of the UEFA’s premier competition.

Enrique was befuddled by Tuchel’s departure as he believes the German should still be in the job.

”Graham Potter did a great job at Brighton and Chelsea are trying to have a lot of patience with him like how Arsenal did with Mikel Arteta. Potter will be successful, but he has no comparison to Jurgen Klopp. Potter has not yet done well at Chelsea and Klopp is one of the best managers in the world. I did not understand the Thomas Tuchel sacking, I think Todd Boehly wanted to show his power and wanted to do things his way. I don't think you can compare Potter to Tuchel, certainly not yet. Tuchel is perhaps in the bracket with Arteta, just below Pep Guardiola and Klopp.”

Newcastle need to improve in final third to have a chance of Champions League

Newcastle continue their serge towards Champions League - (Photo: Laurence Griffiths/GETTY Images)

The severity of Newcastle United’s rise up the table has provided the top end of the Premier League table with more competition, as they are engrossed in a battle for Champions League football.

Enrique believes the Geordies, one of his former sides, deserves a spot in Europe’s top tier competition and looks forward to an enthralling end of the season.

Newcastle deserve to get top four, the problem could be the quality in the final third of the pitch. Newcastle have been world-class defensively and how they press as a team. But they have lacked that quality in front of goal. I love Allan Saint-Maximin but I don't think he suits the style of Newcastle now, they lose the pressure of their press with him playing. I believe the players can improve and get Newcastle top four, despite the team not being as good since the World Cup.”

This interview is brought to you by DAZN BET. Please gamble responsibly. GamCare offer a free and confidential service for those who may require further support.