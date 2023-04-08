Liverpool vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 30, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Dioga Jota and Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool close down Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

As the season enters the business end of proceedings, Arsenal face a trip to Anfield where they take on a Liverpool side eager to return to winning ways.

The home side are without a win in their last three Premier League games, playing out a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in midweek.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta's men come into the game in strong form, having won their last seven league games, including a 4-1 thrashing of Leeds United in their previous match.

Both teams will be solely focussed on their Premier League campaigns, having both been knocked out of Europe in the Round of 16.

Liverpool were well beaten against Champions League holders Real Madrid, while Arsenal fell short against Sporting CP in the Europa League.

When the two met earlier in the season at the Emirates Stadium it was the league leaders who came out on top, with goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli enough to secure a tough 3-2 win for the Gunners.

Arsenal have not had the best of luck at Anfield in recent years, having not won away at Liverpool in over a decade.

Their last win came back in September 2012, where now manager Arteta played as Arsene Wenger's side ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla.

Team News

Liverpool

There's good news for Liverpool fans as Virgil van Dijk is back after missing the Red's previous game after suffering from illness.

Thiago Alcántara could also be in line to return to action, with the Spaniard making a return to training.

Forward Luis Diaz has also returned to training, however his inclusion against Arsenal is more doubtful.

Long term absentees Naby Keita, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay all remain sidelined.

Arsenal

William Saliba is likely to be uninvolved with the Frenchman still suffering from a lower back injury, however Arteta has hinted that he may be available soon.

In some more positive news for the Gunners, Saka has overcome a midweek illness and is available for selection.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah all remain injured and unavailable.

Likely Lineups

Liverpool

Allison; Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Key Players

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp will be relying on his star man Mohamed Salah to produce the goods on Sunday.

While the Egyptian has not had a season up to his normal standards, he is still Liverpool's top goal scorer in the Premier League with 12 goals.

The 30-year-old is dangerous in front of goal - a fact Arsenal are all too familiar with - having scored eight goals against the Gunners across his Premier League career.

With seven assists to his name this season, Salah has proved he can create goals just as well as he scores them.

Arsenal: Leandro Trossard

This will be Leandro Trossard's second game at Anfield in the Premier League this season, playing a starring role in Brighton's 3-3 draw back in October.

The Belgian bagged a hat-trick that game and will be looking to do the same on Sunday.

Since his January move to North London the 28-year-old has been a revelation in red and white.

In 11 Premier League games Trossard has registered one goal and seven assists - whether he starts at Anfield or comes on off the bench, Trossard will be one of Arsenal's danger men.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is taking place at Liverpool's famed Anfield stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 16:30 GMT, 9th of April.

Where can I watch?

For viewers inside the UK, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 16:00 GMT.