Manchester City 7-0 RB Leipzig: Post-Match Player Ratings

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his 5th goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

A five-star display from Erling Haaland saw Manchester City cruise into the Champions League quarter-finals after a dominant, goal-littered display beat RB Leipzig 7-0.

Haaland was on the scoresheet five times as he broke the record for most goals scored by a Man City player in a single season, with the Norwegian on sensational form tonight.

With the game on a knife's edge ahead of kick-off, the German side have been well-beaten by a scintillating Man City performance which saw former Bundesliga players score all seven goals, with Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan also getting among the goals.

Embed from Getty Images

Man City become the second English side to secure their place in the last eight as they join Chelsea ahead of Liverpool's tie with Real Madrid tomorrow night.

Here are our player ratings.

Manchester City

Ederson - 6

The Brazilian goalkeeper is used to quiet games in the City net, but there will not be many games where he has to do as little as he did today. An easy night’s work.

John Stones - 7

Stones has taken to his new central position really well and does not look out of place. Stones allows City to control the possession more linking up well with the backline and the other midfield players.

Manuel Akanji - 8

Two assists for a defender is not a bad effort, as he set up two of Haaland’s five goals. He did not have anything to do in a fine City performance.

Ruben Dias - 7

Dias thought he had City’s third, but his header came off the post and trickled across the line before Haaland clattered the ball into the net. A simple night defensively for the Portuguese international.

Nathan Ake - 7

Ake picked out Haaland with an arrowed ball over the top of the defence, which the Norwegian could not convert. Was part of a Man City defence that had very little to do.

Rodri - 7

Never really had to break a sweat tonight, with City dominating the ball and Rodri having to do little defending. But had Werner been clinical his mistake would have been punished in a lapse of judgement.

Ilkay Gundogan - 8

Could have opened the scoring in the first five minutes, but the ball dropped in front of him, and he volleyed well over. The German midfielder had his second chance when he looked to pick out the bottom left corner but was denied by the outstretched arm of the Leipzig keeper. It was third time lucky for Gundogan as he scored City’s fourth, neatly drilling into the bottom right.

Embed from Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne - 9

The Belgian international was sensational in the first half, as he picked out balls from every corner of the pitch, barely putting a foot wrong all night. De Bruyne iced the cake as he picked out the top right corner with a fine goal in a world-class performance.

Bernardo Silva - 6

In an affluent attacking display, the Portuguese international failed to impose himself on the game and get amongst the goals. The 28-year-old played wide and dropped deep to cover Man City defensively.

Jack Grealish - 7

The winger had a quietly effective game as his performance dropped into the shadows of the magic from Haaland. The England international had Henrichs wrapped around his finger.

Erling Haaland - 10

If you thought the goals were drying up for Haaland, you were wrong. The Norwegian was on fire tonight, causing the Leipzig backline all sorts of problems. A record-breaking night for the emphatic striker as he scored his 33rd goal in 25 Champions League games

Phil Foden - 6

Was introduced just as Man City were going down the gears and settling for the six goals they had scored, so he did not have much of an attacking impact.

Riyad Mahrez - 7

Breezed past Raum time and time again, but did not manage to get on the scoresheet.

Julian Alvarez - 6

Nothing of note.

Sergio Gomez - 6

Nothing of note.

Kalvin Phillips - 6

Added fresh legs to the midfield and saw the game out.

RB Leipzig

Janis Blaswich - 2

A dismal night for the goalkeeper as he picked the ball out of his six times. The German goalkeeper kept punching the ball back into the danger area, and with Haaland ready to pounce he was punished. Made a sensational save to deny Gundogan when it looked like the midfielder was going to slot it past the goalkeeper.

Embed from Getty Images

Benjamin Henrichs - 3

Was really unlucky to give away the penalty which led to Man City’s first goal, when Dias’ header brushed the arm of the right-back.

Willi Orban - 3

The Hungarian looked uncomfortable all night making multiple unforced errors and silly decisions and was rightly punished by the lethal Man City attack.

Josko Gvardiol - 4

Absolutely bossed the first leg but struggled to deal with the unrelenting Haaland. Neither defender really covered themselves in glory in an appalling defensive display.

David Raum - 5

Broke forward on the odd occasion and looked a threat with Stones drifting into central areas allowing the left-back to get in down the left-hand side.

Konrad Laimer - 4

Was taken out by Ederson in the first half, with the latter perhaps lucky to stay on the pitch as it looked like Laimer nipped in front of him.

Kevin Kampl - 4

A non-existent performance from the Slovenian who never matched the pace of the Man City midfield and De Bruyne just picked through him with his range of passing.

Embed from Getty Images

Amadou Haidara - 4

Failed to break up the Man City attack as they strolled through the midfield all night with ease.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 3

Much like Forsberg the Hungarian failed to make any impact on the game, and would not be on the scoresheet of he was still playing now.

Timo Werner - 3

Should have had a goal in the first half when Leipzig forced Rodri into a mistake, but Werner swings a leg at it and fails to make a connection.

Emil Forsberg - 3

Only 19 touches for the Swedish international. If you had told me he was on the bench, I would have believed you. A very forgettable evening for the experienced midfielder.

Andre Silva - 6

His bending effort whistled past the foot of the left post in one of his few touches of the ball.

Yussuf Poulsen - 6

Nothing of note.

Mohamed Simakan - 6

The French defender did not see a goal hit the back of the net when he was on the pitch, so that is a bonus for him.

Dani Olmo - 6

Nothing of note

Lukas Klostermann - 6

Nothing of note.