Season of struggles forces Sevilla to take safety-first approach

After three consecutive fourth-placed finishes in La Liga, this is proving to be a very different season for Sevilla. Already on their third manager of the campaign, the Spanish club are fighting to maintain their place in the first division.

Sevilla are currently 13th in the standings but given the congested nature of the bottom half of the table, they remain only five points above the relegation zone. It’s been a troubling season for the Andulacian club and nerves have long been shredded.

Sevilla are four-times winners of the Europa League in the past nine seasons, a top-half team for each of the 21 seasons since returning to la primera, and even occasional contenders to win the league — their fanatical supporters are unaccustomed to the prospect of relegation.

Julen Lopetegui, the current Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, was in charge at the start of the season when Sevilla won only one of their first seven league games, losing four. After the Portuguese was sacked the club turned to former head coach Jorge Sampaoli but the fiery Argentinian only made the bad start to the campaign even worse.

Three wins from their four matches in January hinted at a revival but that only proved to be temporary. Underneath there were still questions about overcomplicated tactics and too many players passing the buck.

A sense of panic has seeped through during the season. Sevilla are not accustomed to being this far down the table at this stage of the campaign. Elimination to Osasuna in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals and falling out of their Champions League group paled into insignificance as the team struggled in the league.

Getty: Pressinphoto

Therefore, removing Sampaoli from his post during the international break could be seen as Sevilla pressing the SOS button. Monchi, Sevilla’s sporting director who left for Roma in 2017 but returned two years later, opted for Jose Luis Mendilibar, a journeyman coach who is more acclimatised at this end of the table.

Mendilibar’s past five jobs have been at Valladolid, Osasuna, Levante, Eibar and Alaves — all teams that have been close to the drop. In normal circumstances, Sevilla might not have turned to Mendilibar, but these are not normal circumstances.

The new manager’s brief is simple: save Sevilla. He has signed for just three months, prides himself on being an anti-modern manager, and aims to give Sevilla clarity and character. The 62-year-old coach from the Basque Country is known for keeping it simple and that is just what Sevilla need now after a traumatic couple of months full of convolution.

Mendilibar’s first game saw Sevilla triumph 2-0 away to fellow strugglers Cadiz but they threw away a two-goal lead at home to mid-table Celta Vigo last weekend. Two players were sent off as Sevilla caved in and conceded in the 89th and 93rd minute with the game ending 2-2. Stamping out such a chaotic nature will take a little longer for Mendilibar.

Getty: Fran Santiago

Currently, short-term solutions are what he is searching for. The full post-mortem can wait until the end of the season. The Andalusian club have long been highly-regarded for their acquisition of promising young players, with a particular focus on South American talent, and selling them improved and for a markup.

But that policy may have caught up with them during a poor summer of business. The sales looked more forced and the replacements not at the standard required. Veterans such as Ivan Rakitic and Jesus Navas remain but their powers are starting to wain. Youssef En-Nesyri, the scorer of 18 league goals last term, has not even scored half as many so far this term.

Guiding Sevilla to safety is Mendilibar’s primary target. Their Europa League quarter-final against Manchester United, therefore, offers some light relief. This, after all, is their competition, the one they have made their own. But their troublesome season means they will only be back again next year if they win it this time.