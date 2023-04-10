Filling the Lionel Messi void will be a herculean task - but Argentina's next golden generation of talent could continue their dominance

Lionel Messi of Argentina poses with his player of the tournament award and the World Cup trophy after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

It would be an underestimate to say that replicating the illustrious career of Lionel Messi will be a herculean task for any aspiring talent plucked from the streets of Buenos Aires.

Messi's attainment of footballing immortality was confirmed when he broke Argentina's 36-year wait for glory in December 2022, captaining his country to their third World Cup triumph, finding the net seven times, including a double in the final.

He is his country's all-time top goalscorer, accumulating 102 strikes, recently becoming the third player in history to amass 100 international goals.

There is a reason why he has won Argentine Footballer of the Year 15 times in 18 years.

The PSG forward, who will be 39 at the next World Cup in 2026, has not ruled out his presence in three years time, but has recently admitted it will be a difficult task given his age, with the curtain on his remarkable international career seemingly drawing to a close.

Luckily for La Albiceleste, the rich vein of talent waiting in the wings has been deemed to become the next 'Golden Generation', and ready to fill the gaping hole left by their greatest ever player.

While Messi calling time on his extraordinary international tenure may signal the end of one golden era for the South American giants, another one could be on the horizon, and ensure more relentless dominance.

Who are the attacking gems who could be key components of Argentina's future frontline?

Claudio Echeverri

The crown jewel of the River Plate academy, Claudio Echeverri is the latest gem to emerge from the prestigious El Semillero, who have previously moulded the likes of Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, and Hernan Crespo.

He is known in Argentina as 'El Diablito' (The Little Devil), for his explosive dribbling and venomous striking of the ball.

The 17-year-old is usually given license to roam as a number 10, instigating the majority of his side's attacks through his laser vision and ability to break the lines with a killer pass.

Despite his sublime passing range, he poses the biggest threat with the ball at his feet.

He is dynamic, agile, and able to breeze past his man with ease, with his ball carrying being likened to Kylian Mbappe, flair and trickery being key weapons in his arsenal. He excels in receiving the ball on the half turn after finding pockets of space, often unstoppable with the ball glued to his feet.

This month, the attacking midfielder has enjoyed a breakout tournament at the CONMEBOL Sudamericana U-17 - the same competition where Vinicius Jr announced himself to the world, prompting Real Madrid to take a chance.

Echeverri has been one of the standouts of the tournament so far, recording three goals and three assists in just 153 minutes

El Diablito was handed the captaincy against Venezuela, and led by example with a well-taken strike as well as a hat-trick of assists, as Argentina triumphed 4-2 in their first outing of the tournament. The River man was unplayable, completing nine out of 10 dribbles, utilising his low centre of gravity to negotiate his way out of tight spaces.

Goal and the hat-trick of assists from 17 year old Claudio Echeverri. ✨🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/WePc1ZQdez — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) April 1, 2023

He then fired La Albiceleste to victory against Peru, scoring a brace to continue his fine form.

What an assist & what a fantastic goal by Claudio “Diablito” Echeverri (17) for 🇦🇷 U17 in Sudamericano U17 underway. One of River Plate’s gems & will be a big move in near future. pic.twitter.com/3D6bnkGt8y — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) April 7, 2023

The Argentine recently signed his first professional contract with River, tying him down until 2025, with a £26M release clause inserted.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City are reportedly circling, with River resigned to losing their star prodigy in the near future.

Argentina could have a generational talent on their hands and a future captain in the making.

Claudio Echeverri: “The day I was with with the World Champions was something incredible, training with them is unforgettable. I fulfilled my dream to meet Messi, I still can’t believe. He means a lot. He’s an example for everyone and to know how good person he is made me happy.” pic.twitter.com/986rG8EQTJ — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) April 9, 2023

Gianluca Prestianni

'La Pulga' (The Flea) is a nickname in South America given to small, tricky, unpredictable attackers, who are able to dazzle opposition defences with their deceptive movement.

Messi was known as La Pulga when plying his trade at Newell's Old Boys - the latest Argentine to adopt this nickname is Gianluca Prestianni.

Last May, Prestianni became the youngest player to debut in Velez Sarsfield history when he was subbed on against Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores, just three months after turning 16.

The appearance made him the third-youngest player to appear in Argentina's top-flight after Diego Maradona and Sergio Aguero.

17 year old Gianluca Prestianni is the player with the most dribbles completed p90 (6) and the most chances created p90 (4.5) in the Argentine Primera División 2023. @sudanalytics_ 📊✨ pic.twitter.com/zXeV59Ra8Q — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) March 31, 2023

The 17-year-old is predominantly deployed on the left-wing, but has the skillset and versatility to play anywhere across the forward line.

He is extremely direct and uses his low centre of gravity to effortlessly glide around the pitch, with his high mobility and agility allowing him to evade challenges, increasing his press-resistance. His small frame allows him to rapidly change direction at the flick of a switch, often bamboozling opposition full-backs.

Despite his unimposing stature, he possesses strong upper-body strength which aids him in shrugging off opponents when surging towards goal.

Prestianni's blistering speed and ability to lure out defenders through his deceleration and subsequent burst of pace, makes him a nightmare to contain, with his unpredictability and high footballing IQ setting him apart from other attacking prospects.

And it's 16 year old Gianluca Prestianni, who already has a goal, now gets an assist and it's 2-0 Argentina U17 vs. Uruguay. This via @sudanalytics_. 🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/k7VI289t35 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 13, 2022

"He is fast, powerful and has a very good understanding of the game," Velez' youth coordinator said speaking about his ability. "Where he differs from the rest and is special is with his ability in one-on-one situations."

Real Madrid (unsurprisingly), are said to be leading the race for the Velez man, with the Spanish outfit always looking to bolster their pool of talented South American's - a strategy which never seems to fail for Los Blancos.

To even come close to matching Messi's substantial goal and trophy haul for Argentina may be mission impossible - but Prestianni could have what it takes to make his own legacy.

Agustin Ruberto

Echeverri is not the only River Plate man tearing up the Copa Sudamericana - his club teammate Agustin Roberto has thrust himself into the limelight, accumulating three goals in as many games, forming a deadly partnership with Echeverri - almost mirroring the dynamic duo of Fernandez and Alvarez.

Like Alvarez, Ruberto is a sharpshooter and has a poachers instinct.

The 17-year-old has netted six goals in his last five games for Argentina U-17s, including a double in the aforementioned Venezuela rout - both goals being assisted by Echeverri.

🇦🇷 Agustín Ruberto y TODOS sus goles con la Selección Argentina Sub 17:



⚽️ vs 🇧🇪

⚽️ vs 🇫🇷

⚽️ vs 🇧🇷

⚽️ vs 🇵🇪

⚽️ vs 🇪🇨

⚽️⚽️ vs 🇧🇴

⚽️ vs 🇺🇿

⚽️⚽️ vs 🇵🇾

⚽️ vs 🇺🇸

⚽️⚽️ vs 🇻🇪



Qué goleador. pic.twitter.com/OQjKlum0WO — Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) April 1, 2023

The powerful forward is still raw and has some rough edges to smooth out, but it is not beyond the realms of possibility that we see him compete with or partner Alvarez when Argentina look to defend their crown at the 2026 World Cup.