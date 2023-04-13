Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

Stuttgart host Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday hoping to provide an upset and rise above the relegation play-offs. (Photo Credit Edith Geuppert)

Stuttgart host Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, they will be hoping to cause an upset and bolster their chances of survival.

The hosts sit in 16th position on 23 points, they occupy the relegation play-off position. Their opposition sit in second place, two points separate them and the champions Bayern.

Stuttgart have been on a good run of form since Sebastian Hoeneß took over as head coach, debuting with last weekend's 3-2 victory away to VfL Bochum in game-week 27.

A 5-goal relegation duel that saw full-back Borna Sosa get two assists courtesy of two pinpoint crosses, finished by Vagnoman and Guirassy who helped secure the vital win on the club's path to survival.

Stuttgart celebrate victory after their Bundesliga match against VfL Bochum 1848. (Photo by Joachim)

At the other end of the table, Dortmund are chasing their first Bundesliga trophy in 12 years.

Despite being eliminated from the DFB-Pokal by RB Leipzig, Dortmund beat Union Berlin 2-1 last game putting them two points off top spot and closer to rivals Bayern.

Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund scores winning goal during Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Union Berlin . (Photo by Joachim Images)

The winning goal coming from substitute Youssoufa Moukoko to secure all three points and keep title hopes alive.

These two sides played in October, with Dortmund beating Stuttgart 5-0, Edin Terzić will be aiming for the same outcome.

Team News

VfB Stuttgart

Sebastian Hoeneß will be happy to have no injury concerns within his squad however, Nikolas Nartey and Luca Pfeiffer are doubtful due to illness.

Nikolas Nartey of VFB Stuttgart shielding the ball during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern München (Photo by Christina Pahnke)

Dortmund

Plenty of thought will be put into picking Dortmund's starting line-up with key players missing and others returning before the fixture.

Nicolas Sule is doubtful after suffering a hamstring injury, he has been absent from training this week and is unlikely to travel with the side.

Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund picking up an injury during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Lars Baron)

A thigh injury suffered to central defender Nico Schlotterbeck rules him out of the fixture and raises the question of whether Emre Can will partner Mats Hummels in defence.

Marius Wolf is set to return to the side after recovering from illness.

Likely Lineups

VfB Stuttgart

Bredlow; Mavropanos, Anton, Ito; Vagnoman, Karazor, Endo, Sosa; Millot, Führich; Guirassy

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Wolf, Can, Hummels, Guerreiro; Özcan, Bellingham, Brandt; Malen, Adeyemi; Moukoko

Key Players

VfB Stuttgart - Serhou Guirassy

The Guinean international will be Stuttgart's target man, hoping to repeat the same performance as last weekend and add another goal to his Bundesliga tally.

Guirassy is a powerful and physical striker known for his excellent aerial ability and hold-up play. He is comfortable playing as a lone striker or as part of a two-striker partnership.

The Renne loanee has bagged seven goals since making the move to Germany, scoring some important goals and cementing himself as a trusted goal-threat.

Serhou Guirassy slots home Stuttgart's second goal in their match against Bochum (photo credit - Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi)

Borussia Dortmund - Jude Bellingham

The Englishman will be crucial for Dortmund as this approach the end of season and continue the push for the Bundesliga Meisterschale.

There is a reason European clubs are sniffing around the Dortmund camp, Edin Terzić will have spent his time negotiating in an attempt to retain the 19-year-old as the transfer window lurks.

A dynamic and versatile midfielder known for his all-around game. He is comfortable playing either as a box-to-box midfielder or a defensive midfielder, he has registered the most tackles in the Bundesliga (31).

Jude Bellingham gestures toward the referee during match between Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin (photo credit - (Photo by Joachim Bywaletz)

Scoring and assisting a combined eight goals this season, Bellingham will look to add to his tally on Saturday.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

The Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein)

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 14:30 GMT on Saturday.

How can I watch?

Fans can stream all Bundesliga games on ESPN+ or follow all the action over the weekend here on VAVEL.