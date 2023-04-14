Bayern vs Hoffenheim: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

Bayern Munich will be looking to bounce back from their humbling 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday night. The loss in the Champions League all but leaves the perennial German champions with one attainable trophy left in the Bundesliga.

Since Thomas Tüchel replaced Julian Naglesmann they have won both of their league matches, against Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg. The former proving crucial as Dortmund are the main challenger to Bayern's throne this campaign.

However, the defensive deficiencies on show on Tuesday will give opposition attackers hope going forward. Dayot Upamecano, who has enjoyed a positive season, had an extremely shaky evening and was at fault for City's second goal of the evening.

As for Saturday's visitors, Hoffenheim, they have improved significantly recently. Winning three games in a row including two relegation six-pointers against Hertha Berlin and Schalke. The other victory came versus Werder Bremen, who are having an impressive campaign themselves.

The Hertha win was the most pivotal of the three as reports were emerging that it was a make-or-break game for manager, Pellegrino Matarazzo. The American had only been in post for several weeks but had struggled to have any positive effect on the team up until that point.

However, it has been a completely different story since. Die Kraichgauer now sit on 28 points, five clear of the relegation play-off and six clear of the automatic relegation zone. Interestingly, Stuttgart have found themselves in a situation that Hoffenheim so easily could have found themselves in.

Die Schwaben are onto their third manager of the campaign with former Hoffenheim boss, Sebastian Hoeneß now in charge. Although the 40-year-old picked up a huge victory against Bochum last weekend, leaving his new club with a chance of survival.

Team News

Bayern Munich

The main headline coming out of Sabener Straße is that Sadio Mane won't be involved on Saturday after his spat with Leroy Sane.

While Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer are still out, although the former is back in training sooner than expected.

Tüchel may continue to have an issue up-front though with both Eric Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel doubts for the match.

Hoffenheim

Striker Munas Dabbur completes his three-game suspension after his sending-off against Hertha.

Matarazzo though only has two injury concerns with Jacob Bruun Larsen on his way back from a groin operation and Kevin Vogt, who is a doubt with a knee problem.

Likely lineups

Bayern Munich

Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Müller, Coman; Choupo-Moting

Hoffenheim

Baumann; Akpoguma, Vogt, Brooks; Kaderabek, Stiller, Geiger, Angeliño; Kramaric, Baumgartner; Bebou

Key players

Matthijs De Ligt (Bayern Munich)

Often in Munich, it is the attacking players that take the plaudits, especially with some of the wonderful talents that have taken to the Allianz Arena pitch.

And it may seem odd after a 3-0 defeat to highlight a defender but Matthijs de Ligt has enjoyed an exemplary first season since crossing over the Alps from Juventus.

Embed from Getty Images

He put in two masterful performances against PSG, allowing their famed trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, extremely little to feed off.

But the Dutchman also showcased his attacking prowess with a special strike in Bayern's victory against Freiburg. Which also turned out to be the match-winner, keeping them ahead of challengers Dortmund by two points.

Christoph Baumgartner (Hoffenheim)

Christoph Baumgartner is likely to be leaving the club in the summer, after four impressive years in the Hoffenheim first team, the Austrian will possibly move on.

Like his side, his performances have improved massively in recent weeks, leading to Hoffenheim's resurgence in the league. The 23-year-old's goal against Werder Bremen has been his most crucial moment, scoring the second in a 2-1 win.

Alongside, Andrej Kramaric in an attacking midfield pair, Matarazzo's team have looked considerably more dangerous. Will Baumgartner cause Bayern's defence more problems after their mishap in midweek?

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time is the kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 14:30 GMT on Saturday.

How can I watch it?

The game is not available to watch in the United Kingdom but you can follow all the news, views and updates from Bundesliga right here on VAVEL.