Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt : Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 27, 2023

In one of the most eagerly anticipated contests of this weekend, Xabi Alonso's in-form Bayer Leverkusen host Eintracht Frankfurt.

The visitors are currently one point and one place above their opponents but are struggling for results at the moment.

Since their first leg against Napoli in the Champions League, Oliver Glasner's side have only won one of eight matches, a 2-0 victory versus Union Berlin in the DFB Pokal.

This has led to them falling behind in the race for Champions League football and instead having to focus on fighting off competitors for a Europa League spot.

Frankfurt have amassed 41 points and sit in sixth, both Saturday's opponents Leverkusen and Mainz have 40 while Wolfsburg are on 39 points and in ninth position, leading to a frantic chase for European football.

Alonso deserves a huge amount of credit for getting Leverkusen back into a position in the league that is more befitting for the squad he possesses. Over the past five matches, his team have gained more points than anyone in the league and go into Saturday's affair as favourites.

Die Werkself can count on one of the most dangerous right-hand flanks in world football. Both Jeremie Frimpong and Moussa Diaby have been in electric form of late and can cause any defence problems.

Frimpong is a right-back by trade but plays more like a right winger, which has its drawbacks as well as its benefits as Ronald Koeman highlighted in the recent Netherlands squad. While, Diaby has found the consistency that he had been somewhat lacking previously, becoming one of the most devastating wingers in Europe as a result.

Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

The two main doubts for the hosts are striker, Patrik Schick and midfielder, Nadiem Amiri. It's been an injury-hit campaign for Schick so he will be hoping he can have a more positive conclusion to it.

The one confirmed absentee is back-up goalkeeper is Andrey Lunev who has a back injury.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt's major miss is the creative Jesper Lindstrøm, the Dane misses out with an ankle problem. Other players who are unavailable include : Hrvoje Smolcic, Marcel Wenig and Almamy Touré.

Centre-back Tuta is likely to return after completing a suspension.

Likely lineups

Bayer Leverkusen

Hrádecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Kossounou; Frimpong, Palacios, Andrich, Hincapié; Diabv, Wirtz; Adli

Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp; Jakic, Hasebe, Ndicka; Knauff, Rode, Sow, Max; Götze; Borré, Kolo-Muani

Key players

Bayer Leverkusen

Although Diaby and Frimpong have caught the majority of attention in recent weeks and rightfully so, it has been brilliant for Alonso and Leverkusen to have Florian Wirtz back within the fold.

Before his ACL injury in March 2022, the Germany youngster was flourishing under previous manager, Gerardo Seoane. Wirtz hit 17 goal contributions in 24 appearances at only 18 years old.

However, he has taken a while to reach those heights again upon his recovery, which is completely understandable but Saturday's game could be the perfect opportunity to showcase his talents. A Wirtz and Diaby link-up is a scary prospect for any Bundesliga defence.

Eintracht Frankfurt

The previous time these two teams met, Frankfurt came out 5-1 victors, a scoreline that is highly unlikely to repeat itself on Saturday. However, one man who scored that day has continued to improve ever since that day in October.

Randal Kolo-Muani is most famous to football fans for being denied the opportunity to win the World Cup for France by a sublime save from Emiliano Martinez. But the 24-year-old is a brilliant, all-round striker and another example of Eintracht Frankfurt's exceptional recruitment policy.

Kolo-Muani joined in the summer from FC Nantes on a free transfer, with eight games to go, the striker has hit double digits for both goals and assists and is the main reason for Frankfurt's impressive league position.

Match Details

Where is the game being played ?

The game is being played at the BayArena in Leverkusen.

What time is kick-off ? ​​​​​

The game kicks-off at 14:30 GMT on Saturday.

How can I watch ?

The game is not available to watch in the United Kingdom but you can follow all the news, views and updates from Bundesliga right here on VAVEL.