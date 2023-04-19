Inter Milan 3-3 Benfica: An enthralling encounter sees Inter progress to semi-finals

Inter Milan's 3-3 draw with Benfica, ensured that their first leg win away from home was enough to secure a spot in the Champions League semi-finals.

Though two goals down from the first leg, Benfica were looking to bring positivity to the match and turn the deficit, and the possibility may have turned to a reality had Benfica not squandered some excellent first half opportunities.

Inter Milan grabbed the first goal of the game as Edin Dzeko was able to hold up play for Lautaro Martinez, before gifting Barella the ball in a dangerous area for him to score.

Benfica were able to snatch a goal back through Fredrik Aursnes on the brink of the half, but Inter turned into a dominant force over the second period of the game and goals from Martinez and Correa, alongside exceptional defending from Bastoni and Acerbi, were enough for the home side to seal their spot in the final 4.

The travelling side put up a brilliant fight, but the tactics from Simone Inzaghi and defensive performance from Internazionale proved to be the difference in quality.

Story of the Match:

Inter Milan made five changes to the team that lost to Monza last Saturday, with Francesco Acerbi replacing Stefan de Vrij at the back, experienced Croatian international Marcelo Brozovic taking the place of Kristjan Asllani, Federico Dimarco replacing Robin Gosens and a complete change on the front line as Romelu Lukaku and Joaquin Correa made way for Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko.

Benfica came into this fixture making just one alteration to the team that lost to Chaves last Saturday, as David Neres makes way for Florentino Luis in the midfield. The change saw Joao Mario revert to the centre of the pitch, Rafa moving to the right wing and Fredrik Aursnes to the left wing for Benfica. Nicolas Otamendi returned for the second leg of the tie, missing the first leg through suspension.

Over the opening 10 minutes, the game began to show its pattern. Inter Milan were happy to play defensive, possession football and allow Benfica to try their luck in front of goal, much like the closing moments of the first leg of the tie.

Inter strike first:

However, despite the initial defensive approach that Simone Inzaghi set up with, it was Inter who provided the opening goal of the match.

Some good hold up play from Dzeko allowed the ball to reach Martinez, as the Argentine put Nicolo Barella through on goal. Barella's attempt was gave to him onto his left foot and he was able to curl it past the out-stretched Vlachodimos to extend Inter's advantage in the tie to 3-0.

Getty: Mattia Ozbot

Benfica played with a sense of optimism, but were being made to repent the chances missed after putting themselves in positions of promise for stages of the first half.

However, they made sure that they did not repent missing another chance as Frederik Aursnes was able to score a header in the 38th minute of the match and give the travelling fans a glimmer of hope.

The Portuguese side were beginning to play with more confidence and were seemingly enjoying the possession they had obtained since the goal, and using it effectively as they had began to put the pressure on the hosts.

The half drew to a close, with Benfica showing signs of promise going into the second half. Although still being two goals behind in the tie, there was certainly hope for Roger Schmidt's side.

Second half

Benfica were looking to capitalise on the momentum they gained through Aursnes' goal, as they brought on David Neres for full back Gilberto to give them a greater attacking edge and allow a higher and more effective press.

Inter reverted to their counter attack style in the early stages of the second half; Inzaghi knew that the game was Inter Milan's to lose and therefore, they were able to uphold their counter attack style and combat Benfica's urgency for a goal.

Benfica claimed for a penalty twice in a short amount of time, with both claims being denied by the referee.

The turning point

Milan were able to grab another goal and effectively guarantee a place in the semi-final as Dimarco hit a low ball into the corridor of uncertainty to Martinez, who made no mistake in front of the open net. San Siro was rocking and shaking with the excitement of a Milan derby in a Champions League semi-final as the travelling fans looked on in despair.

Benfica continued to miss their chances and Rafa's attempt from the edge of the box was deflected behind for a corner. The Portuguese side were ruing the chances they failed to convert in the first half.

Inter continued to pile on the misery for Benfica as some footwork in a tight area from recently substituted Joaquin Correa allowed him a shot at goal, bringing the game to 3-1 (5-1 agg) with ten minutes left for the away side to make a comeback.

Antonio Silva was able to bring one back for the visitors with a header from a free kick, but proved to be merely a consolation goal for the travelling fans. Another consolation goal came in the 94th minute, courtesy of Petar Musa, but it was too late for Benfica.

The win for Inzaghi's side puts them through to the Champions League semi-final, where they will face off AC Milan in 'Derby della Madonnina' for the first time since 2005.

Player of the Match - Federico Dimarco:

Dimarco's attacking prowess and creative ability saw him grab two assists for the home side, ensuring Milan's passage into the semi-final.