Benfica 0 - 2 Inter Milan: Inter take two goal advantage to San Siro

The Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica played host to Benfica vs Inter Milan this evening, with Inter taking two goals back to Italy for the second leg.

The first half had both sides searching for a goal but to no avail, but the second half proved very different. Inter were able to break the deficit through Nicolo Barella's headed effort in the 51st minute, after what proved to be a difficult game thus far.

Once changing their approach to the game, Inter found more luck and were able to win a penalty after Denzel Dumfries' cross hit the hand of Joao Mario in the box. Romelu Lukaku was able to tuck the penalty away and give the visitor's a two goal lead.

Inter Milan will head back to the San Siro with a two goal cushion as they look to progress to the Champions League semi-final for the first time since the Jose Mourinho era.

Story of the Match:

Benfica made just two alterations to their team that lost to FC Porto last Friday. Both changes for the Portuguese side came in defence, with Gilberto Moraes replacing Alexander Bah on the right side of defence and Nicolas Otamendi making way for Morato in the middle of the defence.

Internazionale made five changes to the team that drew with Salernitana on Friday. Highly rated Alessandro Bastoni replaced a veteran defender in Stefan de Vrij, Federico Dimarco replaced Robin Gosens on the left, despite Gosens scoring Inter's only goal in their draw on Friday. Joaquin Correa and Lukaku made way for the experienced Edin Dzeko and recent World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez.

During the opening ten minutes, both teams showed heavy intent to score early as both sides adopted a high press in the final third. However, it was Inter Milan with the first chance of the game as a short corner in the seventh minute found the feet of Marcelo Brozovic, whose attempted cross narrowly missed the head of Francesco Acerbi.

Benfica's ability to keep possession over the first ten minutes helped the Portugese side avoid danger in their own half, and even resulted in a chance as the ball fell to Rafa in the box, but his shot was saved by the chest of André Onana.

Another chance came for Benfica just minutes later as some tricky footwork by Goncalo Ramos saw the ball fall to Joao Mario

Good footwork from Ramos saw Joao Mario with the ball, but his volleyed attempt went wayward.

The Turning Point of the Match

A close chance came for Inter in the 25th minute with an ambitious effort from the centre half, Acerbi, as his 30-yard strike narrowly missed the top corner. This proved to be the turning point of the game for Inter as Acerbi's strike sparked greater chances for the Italian side.

A left footed ball from Nicolo Barella from 25 yards attempted to meet the head of Edin Dzeko, but the Bosnian just couldn't connect with it. Just minutes later, another chance surfaced for Inter as Dimarco played a first time ball across the box to Lautaro Martinez, who's foot grazed the top of the ball.

Going into the half time break, Inter Milan looked the better side but Benfica were certainly still in the game, as they continued to create chances throughout the first half.

Benfica entered the second half with great intensity, but this proved futile as a ball from Bastoni found Barella at the back post, where his headed effort was tucked away into the bottom corner.

An incredible chance for the hosts emerged as the ball came across the box, and a mis-kick from Grimaldo was blocked by Dumfries. The ball then fell to the front-man Ramos who had his attempt blocked by Bastoni.

The first substitutions of the game came from Inter Milan, with Dzeko and Martinez being replaced by Lukaku and Joaquin Correa, as well as Dimarco coming off for Gosens. Benfica also made alterations and adopted a more attacking approach, with David Neres replacing midfielder Florentino Luis.

A chance came for Inter through the substitute Correa, as Benfica's high pressing line gave the Argentina space to pass to Mkhitaryan, though his shot was saved by Vlachodimos.

Inter Milan changed their approach to a more counter-attacking style in order to combat the high pressing line of Benfica, and this change sparked a chance through Barella as a shot from 30 yards went wide.

Whilst adopting a more defensive, counter-attacking approach, Inter were still creating chances and found themselves in a great position to double their lead through Dumfries, but a fantastic stop from Vlachodimos denied the Dutchman from close range.

Though the save from Vlachodimos denied Inter the chance to double their lead, they quickly regained that chance as a ball from Dumfries hit the hand of Joao Mario inside the box. Lukaku stepped up to the take the penalty who's penalty was tucked low past the goalkeeper after Vlachodimos dived the correct way.

The game started to become end-to-end during the closing moments of the game but Benfica were still searching for the goal to get them back in the game. A chance came for Ramos in the dying moments of the game but Onana's save meant that Inter will return to Italy with a 2 goal lead.

Player of the Match

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Barella's passing and control of the midfield, alongside his goal and overall performance were crucial for Inter Milan.

His ability to not only press high but also to counter attack was second-to-none and played a huge part in the midfield battle.

The performance from Barella will likely spark confidence in all of those around him going into the second leg at the San Siro next Wednesday.