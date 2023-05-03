Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Koln: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 31, 2023

Bayer Leverkusen host FC Koln in the Rhine derby on Friday night, with the aim of closing the gap to the Europa League qualification places in the Bundesliga.

The hosts sit in sixth on 48 points in the UEFA Conference League qualification spot, and a win would move them within three points of RB Leipzig in fifth.

FC Koln are in 11th and a win this weekend can secure their Bundesliga status for another season.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in nine games after a 0-0 draw with Union Berlin last weekend PHOTO CREDIT: Maja Hitij

Leverkusen have really turned a corner since February, now unbeaten in nine league games following a tense goalless draw away to high-flying Union Berlin last weekend.

Koln have also found form, with a recent run of four games without defeat, before they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of SC Freiburg last week. A second-half strike from Ritsu Doan left Koln seven points clear of the relegation playoff spot.

Koln had their run of four games unbeaten ended last weekend as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to SC Freiburg PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images

It will be a tough ask for Koln as Leverkusen have won their last four home games and turned the BayArena into a fortress. However, Koln have won their last two away games and will look to use that confidence to come away with at least a point on Friday.

When these two met back in November, goals from Nadiem Amiri and Moussa Diaby ensured a 2-1 win for Bayer.

Team News

Positive news for Xabi Alonso this week with midfield reinforcements returning to training and being available. Amiri returns from suspension and Argentinian Exequiel Palacios trained on Tuesday but is unlikely to start.

Exequiel Palacios returned to training on Tuesday but is unlikely to feature on Friday PHOTO CREDIT: BSR Agency

The return of Florian Wirtz has also been a huge bonus to Leverkusen. In March 2022 he tore his ACL but has returned in arguably even better form than before the injury and is the creative spark in Alonso's side.

With Leverkusen looking ahead to their first leg of the Europa League semi-final next Thursday, there may be a few changes to the starting 11.

FC Koln

Koln will be without midfielder Eric Martel on Friday as he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Freiburg. It is expected that Jan Thielmann will start in his place and Koln shuffle the midfield around.

Eric Martel is missing for Friday's action due to suspension PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images

Steffen Baumgart will likely start with the same defence as they have only conceded four goals in their last five games and will need to be at their best to stop the dangerous attack of Leverkusen.

Likely Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Tapsoba, Bakker; Diaby, Hlozek, Wirtz

Schwabe; Schmitz, Hubers, Chabot, Hector; Skhiri, Ljubicic; Thielmann, Kainz, Maina; Selke

Key Players

Bayer Leverkusen - Florian Wirtz

Wirtz has been in great form since returning to the lineup and is integral in all attacking moves for his side. With one goal and six assists to his name in just 13 games, there is no surprise that Wirtz is being touted by the biggest clubs around Europe.

Florian Wirtz has returned to his best this season with six assists to his name in just 13 games PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images

Prior to his injury, he would play in the 'ten' role, now he plays on the left wing and looks to move central to link up play and create chances for his teammates. Alongside Diaby, these two provide a real threat and are one of the best attacking duos in the league.

Koln's defence has been incredibly strong recently and so Wirtz will be the key to unlocking their defence. His form since his ACL injury has been sublime and expect to see him try build on that on Friday.

FC Koln - Florian Kainz

Austrian midfielder Florian Kainz has been a regular in the Koln team since his move to the club back in 2019. This season he has been integral in their aim to stay in the Bundesliga for another season, scoring six goals and adding seven assists in his 28 appearances.

Florian Kainz has been the key player for Koln this seasons with six goals and seven assists PHOTO CREDIT: Christof Koepsel

In their last away game, Kainz got on the scoresheet and had an assists in Koln's 3-1 win over struggling TSG Hoffenheim. He now plays in the pocket behind the striker and is similar to Wirtz in his link up play between defence and attack.

As a former winger he is also dangerous from set pieces and when he moves out wide so with a target man like Davie Selke upfront, this may be something we see on Friday. The number 11 will be at the heart of everything that Koln try as they look to confirm their Bundesliga status for another season.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Rhine derby sees Koln make the 20 minute journey north to the BayArena to face Leverkusen.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 19:30 BST on Friday.

How can I watch?

The game will not be available to UK viewers but highlights will be uploaded to the Bundesliga YouTube channel shortly after the game has finished.