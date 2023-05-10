AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan: Inter take step towards final with commanding win

This was a Champions League semi-final to fill up the senses and pull on the nostalgia strings. It had been heavily billed around Milan and beyond and promised much. But, in truth, only one team turned up for the occasion.

Inter Milan ran out comfortable winners against AC Milan in this ‘away’ first leg, scoring twice through Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan within the opening 11 minutes, but should have put this tie beyond their city rivals even before thoughts turned to half time let alone next week’s second leg.

Simone Inzaghi’s team were by far the better team, regularly carving open Milan’s porous and passive defence and creating chances from all angles. This Inter team are experienced and have won it all domestically, therefore, making an imprint in Europe’s elite competition remains their final frontier. Baring a slip-up next Tuesday they will be in their first final in 12 years.

The manner in which Dzeko swept in Inter’s opener and Mkhitaryan struck the second in double-quick time hinted at a team comfortable with where it was at. In contrast, Milan struggled to find themselves on the big stage. They looked lost.

Perhaps the warning signs had been there given Stefano Pioli’s side had registered just four wins from their 13 games since the start of March. The seven-time winners of this competition looked overwhelmed and overawed as Inter cut them open time and again. They were lucky to escape with only a two-goal deficit.

Story of the game

There have been many memorable Derby della Madonninas down the years; however, you have to spool back to 2005 for the last time these two rivals collided in Europe’s elite competition, and back further to 2003 when they last met at this stage. That “away goals” semi-final remains iconic.

Getty: Alex Grimm

It hinted at a time when Serie A and calcio as a whole was still heady off the fumes of Italia ’90 and the growth in interest in Italian football in the decade or so that followed. Then, it was frequent to see Italian clubs challenge for Europe’s greatest prizes — AC Milan edged out Juventus on penalties in that final 20 years ago.

Some desperate years have followed since. No Italian team has contested a Champions League final for six years and Jose Mourinho’s Inter were the last to claim the trophy in 2010. The winner of this all-Italian semi-final will buck one of those trends but there is no doubt that whoever progresses out of Real Madrid and Manchester City will be favourites in Istanbul.

Is calcio back? Well, two Italian semi-finalists, three in the quarters and two also in the semi-finals of the Europa League suggests a return to those heydays of Italian dominance. But, in reality, it’s most likely the product of good management of inferior resources and taking advantage of helpful draws and some under-the-weather big-hitters.

Although these two clubs are the Serie A winners of the past two seasons, both have experienced underwhelming league campaigns this term. There are no guarantees that either will qualify for next season’s Champions League and, therefore, this tie could be seen as an unexpected bonus.

In the build-up to this first leg, the city was on tenterhooks as to Rafael Leao’s availability after suffering a thigh strain at the weekend. Either side were hoping for differing outcomes from a late fitness test which the AC Milan winger failed to pass. Alexis Saelemaekers took his place on the left wing.

Opting to partner top-scorer Lautaro Martinez with Dzeko, not Romelu Lukaku, was the big call made by Inzaghi and it handsomely paid off. The atmosphere was thumping at San Siro; the ‘home’ AC Milan fans bringing the noise and the colour, the 7,000 nerazurri supporters in the Curva Nord trying to neutralise affairs.

It was a fast-paced start, early challenges aplenty, but Inter soon took hold and in devastating fashion. The opening goal in the seventh minute was all about Dzeko. The 37-year-old won the free-kick that brought about the corner which Hasan Calhanoglu curled into the Inter penalty area.

Dzeko then held off Davide Calabria at the back post and, with the ball behind him, the veteran forward hooked a left-footed volley past Mike Maignan and into the top corner. It was the Bosnian’s 14th goal of the season and the semi-final had lift off via ageing rocket-boosters.

The rossoneri were left further behind by their rampant visitors only four minutes later. Federico Dimarco took up possession on the left, running hard at Rade Runic and Calabria before playing the ball infield. Martinez left it, allowing Mkhitaryan to run onto it, exploiting a gap in the Milan defence and sweeping a shot beyond Maignan. A 34-year-old following on from the 37-year-old — this was vintage fair.

Getty: Clive Rose

Pioli’s team were shell-shocked. Inter were unrestrained, creating chances at will, and sensing that they could remarkably put this tie to bed within the first half an hour. Calhanoglu fired against the post, Maignan used his legs to save from Mkhitaryan and Martinez also sent a shot over the crossbar.

Milan did steady themselves, content just to get a foot on the ball. Junior Messias, on for the injured Ismael Bennacer within 18 minutes, crossed and Calabria flicked it into the side-netting. But they still looked like rabbits caught in headlights. Stage-fright? Quite possibly.

They were afforded an almighty reprieve before the break. Simon Kjaer found himself the wrong side of Martinez and appeared to drag down the Inter striker. Referee Jesus Gil Manzano pointed to the penalty spot before reversing his decision after inspecting the pitch-side monitor, having judged that the defender’s contact was minimal.

Milan provided a response of sorts after, no doubt, 15 searching minutes with Pioli. Their best move of the game climaxed with Brahim Diaz curling wide and then Sandro Tonali sliced open the Inter backline with a cute pass that Messias should have done better with. Tonali also drilled an effort against the post after good work by substitute Divock Origi.

The next goal was crucial: game on, or tie over. Dzeko might have brought about the latter had he attempted to lift the ball over Maignan when one-on-one with the Milan ‘keeper rather than striking a weak shot into the Frenchman’s midriff.

Both managers rattled through their changes: Inzaghi making five and Pioli sending on the four further substitutes he had at his disposal. Was there a sense of both being happy to shake on a 2-0? Possibly. Inter will take this, quite perversely, so will Milan.

Player of the match: Edin Dzeko

He may be coming towards the close of his career at the elite level but Dzeko showcased that there is still some left in the tank yet. The way he took his goal to set Inter on their way was simply marvellous. Combining strength and technique he held off Calabria before sweeping a shot from an awkward position.

He could have scored a second and put the tie to bed had he been a little more delicate with an effort when baring down on Maignan’s goal. But he led the Inter attack well and completely vindicated Inzaghi’s decision to start him.