Bayern Munich 1-1 Man City: Post-Match Player Ratings

Bayern Munich chances, especially in the first half, showed that this wasn’t just a walk-over for Manchester City. However, the Bavarians never really looked like overturning the deficit from the first leg.

Having said this, the game wasn’t without drama. City looked poised to put the tie to bed twice in the first half, but a rescinded red card for Dayot Upamecano for offside and a missed Erling Haaland penalty kept Bayern hopes alive.

This hope was to be futile though and Bayern looked largely uninspired after the City goal which deflated their opposition. Haaland scored the opener in the 57th minute.

Bayern’s 83rd minute goal was not exactly symptomatic of the German side’s danger going forward; Joshua Kimmich scored from a harsh penalty awarded for a Manuel Akanji handball.

Pep seems to have installed ruthless game management into this City side, hoping to avoid last minute Champions League exits which will linger in the memories of City fans. It was a comfortable night for his side who did what was necessary without having to overly exert themselves.

Manchester City players celebrate the opening goal of their Second Leg tie against Bayern Munich. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Yann Sommer – 6

Not too much to say for the goalkeeper. Failed to prevent Haaland's opener but it was struck firmly and headed into the top corner so he can be forgiven. His distribution was patchy with a couple of wayward balls but did okay with his feet as Bayern tried to build from the back.

Benjamin Pavard – 6

Defended decently against Jack Grealish who was only able to draw a couple of fouls from the Frenchman rather than many chances. Occasionally marauded down the right to swing in some crosses but nothing which changed Bayern's fortunes.

Dayot Upamecano – 2

Another nightmarish performance for the defender. It appeared as though his blushes were spared when his red card for bringing Haaland down during a goal-scoring opportunity was rescinded for offside and the penalty awarded for his handball in the box was missed. However, his slip allowed Haaland to go past and score the opener. The two-legged quarter-final will be one to forget for Upamecano.

Matthjis de Ligt – 7

In comparison to his centre-back partner, De Ligt looked far more composed and defensively solid. He should be credited with limiting Man City chances and Bayern's embarrassment.

Joao Cancelo – 5

Got an early yellow card for a poorly timed stamp on the foot but did drift inside from the left to impact the game going forward. Was Bayern's first change in the 63rd minute for the more energetic Alphonso Davies.

Joshua Kimmich – 7

Kept the ball well and looked decent defensively, but this was a game where Bayern ended up needing to score four goals. He did however confidently step up for the penalty and powered the ball straight down the middle whilst Ederson dived right.

Joshua Kimmich scores a penalty which turns out to be Bayern Munich's only goal across both legs of their Champions League Quarter Final against Man City. (Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Leon Goretzka – 5

Like some of his teammates, Goretzka put in a decent shift defensively but Bayern desperately needed an impressive attacking display - something which the midfielder could not provide.

Leroy Sane – 6

One of Bayern's more dangerous players and got into the right positions. His 17th minute effort falling just wide of the post would have changed the complexion of the match if it had hit the back of the net. Creative glimpses led to nothing of any worth for the Bavarians.

Jamal Musiala – 7

Trickery, speed and slickness defines Musiala's game and he put on a good show in moments during the match. But Thomas Tuchel would have preferred ruthless goalscoring and his bad first touch and failure to capitalise on a chance forged by Kingsley Coman just before half time didn't help Bayern's quest.

Kingsley Coman – 8.5

Without doubt Bayern's most energetic and promising player tonight. He was extremely lively early on with a few crosses missing their mark and a few good bursts forward. He gave Nathan Ake problems and was unfortunate not to have a goal contribution, with his assist to Mathys Tel not counting due to a close offside.

Eric Choupo-Moting – 3

Extremely quiet all game; one might be forgiven for forgetting he was on the pitch. Failed to latch onto any crosses coming from hard-earned yards of space from the wings and his tame shot into Ederson's gloves just before he was taken off was indicative of his performance.

Alphonso Davies – 7

Looked better than Cancelo at left-back and offered more going forward. He put in a decent cross to Sadio Mane after phenomenally speeding past Akanji but it came to nothing.

Sadio Mane – 5

Apart from winning a penalty out of nothing for kicking the ball into Akanji's arm from half a metre away, there isn't much to say for the former Liverpool man who only came on once the game was gone.

Mathys Tel – 6

It was a shame for the promising French forward who would have loved to register his first Champions League goal but his tap-in was disallowed for Coman being offside in the build-up.

Thomas Muller – N/A

Josip Stanisic – N/A

Ederson – 6

Made some good saves but nothing to write home about. Solid, yet unchallenging day at the office for Ederson.

Manuel Akanji – 4

Struggled against the pace of Sane and Davies and occasionally got caught out pressing the ball. Somewhat responsible for a decent Bayern chance as Coman ghosted past the defender caught in no-man's land way out in front of his defence.

John Stones – 6

As is required of him in this new Pep system, he stepped into midfield confidently when Man City had possession. Solid defensively and would have registered a clean sheet if it had not been for a freak handball incident.

Ruben Dias – 6

With Stones, helped to keep Choupo-Moting extremely quiet and City fans cannot really complain as he prevented Bayern from narrowing the gap. Job done.

Nathan Ake – 4

Like his fellow natural centre-back filling in at full-back, Akanji, Ake struggled against the pace of Coman. Lots of Bayern's early chances came from Ake's side as Coman got the better of him. He did enough the see out the fixture though.

The Man City defence surrounds Jamal Musiala who looks to get the ball under control (Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON / AFP) (Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Rodri – 7

Solid. All Man City needed to do was keep hold of their comprehensive first leg lead and Rodri was a calm, collected figure at the heart of midfield who facilitated that.

Ilkay Gundogan – 5

His shot seemed to gift City the game early on when it struck Upamecano's arm and awarded them a penalty, but Haaland failed to take advantage. Other than that, it was a quiet game for Gundogan who will be saving his clutch goals for the semi-finals.

Bernardo Silva – 5

Helped City to keep the ball away from Bayern possession with his close control and strength. Didn't carve out many chances, but then again, he didn't need to.

Kevin De Bruyne – 6

His assist to Haaland for the goal won't go down as one his most awe-inspiring. Nevertheless, it was a vital one and it recognises a key contribution for the Belgian who helped put the game to bed.

Jack Grealish – 7

Grealish's renowned foul-winning ability came in handy today as City ran down the clock. He was no doubt kept on the pitch for the full 90 for this very reason.

Erling Haaland – 7

Most of the drama was centred on this man. He scored the all-important goal, of course, but he also missed a first half penalty which would have made Manchester City's night even more comfortable. As if he was angry at his missed chances, he thumped the ball into the top right corner of the goal, past a helpless Yann Sommer.

Aymeric Laporte - 5

Helped to sure up the Manchester City defence and see out the game.

Julian Alvarez – N/A

Kyle Walker – N/A