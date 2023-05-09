Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League Preview, Semi-Final First Leg, 2023

For the second consecutive year, Real Madrid and Manchester City are set to clash in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

In last year's meeting between the two sides, Man City took the advantage in the first leg in Manchester, but failed to hold on to their lead in the second-leg as Los Blancos were victorious in Madrid.

This time around the Spanish giants will host the first-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, before traveling traveling to the Etihad Stadium for the second-leg of the tie.

Carlo Ancelotti and his men will be hoping to continue their fantastic form at home as they have not lost in their last four matches as hosts.

This will not be an easy task by any means as ​​​​Man City are unbeaten in their last nine matches away from home, and are on an undefeated streak of twenty matches in all competitions.

The two clubs have faced off on eight occasions in the competition's history, with three wins each and two matches ending in draws. There are very few matches that are this hard to predict, but the betting odds suggest that The Cityzens head into this first-leg fixture as favourites. By no means does this rule out the hosts as we all know how much of a difficult task it can be to beat Real Madrid at their home ground.

Team News

Real Madrid

Despite there being no injury news to report from the Real Madrid camp, they still face a major absence to the side as Eder Militao is ineligible to play the first-leg following a suspension.

Due to the Brazilian center-half being unavailable to feature in this fixture, we expect to see Antonio Rudiger start alongside David Alaba in the heart of defense.

Luka Modric is also expected to reclaim his place in the starting XI as he started the Copa Del Rey final on the bench. The player he is likely to replace is Aurelien Tchouameni ​​​​who has been in and out of the side throughout this season.

Other than that there are no expected changes from the team that stated the Copa Del Rey over the weekend.

Manchester City

Like their opponents, The Citizens only have one player ruled out of this fixture as Nathan Ake will miss the match due to injury. The Dutch defender has been an integral part of Guardiola's side this season so he will be missed by his team in this match.

Jack Grealish, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker ​​​​were all rested in Man City's Premier League victory over Leeds on Saturday afternoon but are expected to return to the starting line-up against Real Madrid.

Likely Lineups

Real Madrid

Courtois; Camavinga, Alaba, Rudiger, Carvajal; Modric, Kroos, Valverde; Vinicius Jr, Benzema, Rodrygo

Manchester City

Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Walker; Rodri, Stones; Grealish, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva; Haaland

Key Players

Real Madrid- Karim Benzema

TOPSHOT - Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and UD Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 29, 2023. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite Real Madrid having a squad filled with superstars, there is no debate who their key player is.

At 35 years old, the Real Madrid skipper is still the talisman of his team and continues to show us how great his legacy is at his club.

Benzema is the perfect example of a big game player who can be relied on to score goals whenever he is needed. The French forward is as clinical as you get in front of goal, but also is able to drop deaper and create when required to do so.

Following Benzema becoming Real Madrid's most decorated player (along with Marcelo) with the club winning the 2023 Copa Del Rey, he will hope to help his team win their 15th Champions League trophy.

Manchester City- Erling Haaland

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 03: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring the 2nd City goal and his record breaking 35th Premier League goal of the season during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on May 03, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

There are few words to describe how huge Haaland's impact has been since his arrival at Man City. The Norwegian forward has quite literally taken the football world by storm with his remarkable first season in England.

Haaland is an absolute goal machine, who has recently broken the record for the most goals in a Premier League season as he scored his 35th league goal of the season against West Ham.

When the 22-year-old is at his best, it is almost impossible to stop him putting the ball in the back of the opposition net.

Ancelotti's side will have an incredibly difficult task in stopping Man City's number nine from destroying their defense.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off will take place at 8:00pm BST on Tuesday, 9 May 2023.

How can I watch?

The match will be broadcasted on BT Sport in the UK.