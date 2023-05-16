Manchester City v Real Madrid: Champions League Preview, Semi-Final Second Leg, 2023

Manchester City take on Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night as both sides look to reach the Champions League final.

A Kevin De Bruyne rocket cancelled out an equally spectacular strike from Vinicius Jr in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, setting up an enticing clash in Manchester on Wednesday.

Both teams had dominant spells in the game, but it was against the run of play when the goals were scored. A slick counterattack from Real saw Vinicius lash in a thunderous drive past Ederson during a period where Man City were on top in the game.

Vinicius celebrating the opener at the Bernabeu. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

De Bruyne like the Brazilian produced a moment of individual excellence to claw Man City back in the tie at a time when the English champions were under pressure from the home side.

The last time these two sides met in the Champions League at the Etihad saw a seven-goal thriller, proving these teams can go blow for blow, whilst both sides continue in their search for history.

Man City are still on for a historic treble and a first Champions League trophy, whilst Real Madrid look to win their 15th and to win the competition in consecutive seasons for the third time in their history.

Team News

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola was pleased to announce he will have a nearly fully fit squad to choose from for the second leg in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Man City manager revealed only Nathan Ake will be unavailable for selection following his absence in the 3-0 win over Everton at the weekend, the Dutchman was initially substituted in the 2-1 win over Leeds United in the week prior.

Equally Carlo Ancelotti will be delighted to have a full squad available for this mountain of a clash, who will also have Ferland Mendy back for selection after the announcement of the travelling team was made on Monday.

Eduardo Camavinga played in an unfamiliar role at left back in the first leg, but the Frenchman was far from a liability.

Arguably the best player on a pitch full of stars, Camavinga was excellent throughout, defensively sound and was a real threat going forward, even setting up the goal with an exceptional burst up the pitch, which will leave Ancelotti with a decision to make for the second leg.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City – Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Stones, Rodri, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Grealish, Silva, Haaland

Real Madrid – Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Benzema (C)

Key Players

Manchester City – Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan celebrating his second at Goodison Park. (Photo by James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images)

A sublime finish to a season seems to be a regular occurrence now for Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan, who once again shone in their win at Goodison Park at the weekend putting them only a win away from Premier League glory for the third consecutive time.

A classy brace saw Man City cruise to a comfortable win at Everton. First, a clever and instinctive flick caught Jordan Pickford out to put the Citizens ahead, whilst a cultured free-kick put the game beyond reach for the Toffees.

The German has been integral for Guardiola this season, particularly since the return from the World Cup, and has been leading from the front in midfield, putting on full display his versatility, leadership and simplistic excellence on the pitch that will be needed coming up against the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Real Madrid – Karim Benzema

Meanwhile, Real skipper Karim Benzema has endured another productive campaign in front of goal, albeit not on the same level as his output last season where he led Los Blancos to a double, winning both La Liga and the Champions League.

(Photo by Jaddad Jebarah)

The Frenchman has netted 17 times in Spanish football so far this season, and whilst he has only scored four times in Europe’s elite club competition, his impact goes beyond his exploits in front of goal.

His link-up play, movement and composure are all crucial to Real’s success, but he was quieter than his usual self at the Bernabeu, held to limited chances due to an effective display by Man City’s backline.

Benzema led the charge at the Etihad last season and will hope to be more involved this time around, as Ancelotti may look to his talisman to make the difference in a critical second leg.

Match Details

The game will kick off at 20:00 GMT and will take place at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Live Coverage will be available on BT Sport 1, whilst live updates will be provided on VAVEL.