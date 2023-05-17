Man City 4-0 Real Madrid [5-1 on agg]: City march into final with Real rout

An elusive Champions League trophy comes into view. A feted Treble edges nearer. Surely these coming weeks are the most momentous in Manchester City’s history. A trio of trophies are now within their reach.

It increasingly feels like the 15-year Abu Dhabi ownership, Pep Guardiola’s seven-year tenure as manager and the acquisition and development of some of the best players in the world has built to these next few era-defining weeks.

Advancing so easily past the 14-time European Champions, Real Madrid, into a second Champions League final in three seasons could be as crucial a victory as any other in City’s history. This was a milestone in their long and winding road towards Euro glory.

City are flying, 23 games unbeaten, and there doesn’t currently appear to be any team capable of stopping them.

Guardiola’s side can win their fifth Premier League in six seasons on Sunday with two games to spare (three to spare should Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest) and will fancy their chances against Manchester United in the FA Cup final. Yet, there is no doubt that Real represented the biggest hurdle in City’s Treble quest.

Rightly or wrongly this felt like the final, Inter Milan will look to make that notion appear premature. But certainly City are closer than ever to that epoch-defining European moment. They will be favourites by some distance against Simone Inzaghi’s team. Surely this is their time.

Getty: Michael Regan

A similar performance to this would stand them in good stead. This was a masterclass from City, scoring twice through Bernardo Silva; one a shot fired home, the other a cushioned header. An Eder Militao own goal and late Julian Alvarez strike took the home side out of sight.

This was peak City, roared on by a raucous home crowd. The experienced heads of Real couldn’t lay a glove on their hosts. The Spanish club’s defence of their La Liga and Champions League crowns ending within 72 hours of each other.

Story of the game

Guardiola promised he would not “overthink” his team selection or tactical denouements. Why should he? City are in such fine form as they are. And he was proved right. City were unchanged from that absorbing 1-1 first-leg draw in Madrid: same players, same positions.

It was loud at the Bernabeu last Tuesday and here the locals did their best to replicate that old stage of European football. Plumes of blue smoke. and a chorus or two from the City songbook, greeted Guardiola and his players off the team coach. Blue and white flags welcomed them onto the pitch. The atmosphere was set.

Carlo Ancelotti had called for “bravery and courage” from his team, fully appreciating that individual quality alone is not enough on nights like these. After all, he is the only manager to win four of these cups.

The Italian was able to recall centre-back Militao, suspended for the first leg, and he came in at Antonio Rudiger’s expense, despite the German doing a fine job in handling Erling Haaland in Spain.

The marginal gains that City sought to try and reach the final included shunting the thousand or so travelling Real fans into the top tier, lessening their influence further. From on high, they looked down as their team sat off and City started so strongly.

It was no exaggeration to say that Guardiola’s side made Real look like European minnows during the first half, it was utter dominance. Haaland demonstrated his intent by storming beyond Thibaut Courtois early on but no City player was there to receive his pull-back. Rodri also dragged a shot wide from a promising position.

The City barrage continued. Kevin De Bruyne almost caught Courtois out with a whipped free-kick towards the near post. Jack Grealish, having a field day, dinked a ball in which Halaand headed straight at the Real ‘keeper. Courtois was made to work harder with another header from the Norwegian, switching his body weight and flicking the ball away with his fingertips.

Reaching the quarter mark level will have been seen as a coup for Ancelotti’s men but that was where parity ended. City had long been camped in the final third when De Bruyne’s pass on 23 minutes sent Silva through on goal. Both were afforded too much space and the City attacker made no mistake with the finish, leaving Courtois with no chance.

Ancelotti’s team had to gain a footing in the contest; they had been down against City last season — here they were down and on the way out. When they did advance forward Kyle Walker was too quick for Vinicius Junior, Ederson too alert for Karim Benzema, the crossbar strong enough to withstand Toni Kroos’ pile-driver.

City doubled their lead in the 37th minute. Grealish sent Ilkay Gündogan in on goal, his shot was saved by Courtois but the ball looped for Silva at the back post where he cushioned a delicate header over David Alaba and into the top corner.

The Etihad rocked. After a masterful first 45 minutes, City exited to an ovation. In the dressing room, Guardiola might even have poured himself a scotch.

But that’s not how Pep the Perfectionist roles. City had to remain on their game, a job to do. Ederson was called into action early in the second half when Alaba launched a dipping free-kick that the City No 1 tipped over the crossbar.

Real saw more of the ball, or were allowed more of it, but there was no escape plan this time, no cohesion either. When Gundogan back-heeled to Haaland, he looked destined to make it 3-0 but Courtois diverted the effort onto the crossbar.

Yet, on 76 minutes, a free-kick from De Bruyne into the penalty area was headed by Manuel Akanji, struck Militao and flew into the Real net. Then, in stoppage time, three City subs combined with Riyad Marhez passing to Phil Foden and Alvarez was sent through to finish. The hurdle had been well and truly cleared. A blue moon may just be rising.

Player of the match: Bernardo Silva

The celebrations after both of his first-half goals demonstrated that a popular goalscorer had come to the fore. Silva showcased his range of qualities to find the back of the net and take this tie beyond Real. The Portuguese international struck his first firmly with plenty of venom and then headed in the second with such delicacy.