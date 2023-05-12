Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 36, 2023

If you had been told at the start of this season that Chelsea and Nottingham Forest would be separated by just nine points by mid May, most would have assumed you were completely mad.

Either that meant Steve Cooper's side (and it is still his side) had enjoyed unprecedented levels of success in their first season back in the Premier League, reaching the heady heights of the top six places in the table.

Or - and spoiler alert, this is the reality - the Blues had been through one of the worst campaigns in their modern history, languishing in the bottom half and coming shockingly close to being in a genuine relegation fight.

As it is, having been under no fewer than four different head coaches over the course of the last 10 months, the west London club have been desperate for this season to be over for some time now, with a glimmer of hope coming in the form of the likely incoming Mauricio Pochettino.

Meanwhile, Forest do indeed find themselves in the midst of a battle to survive, as they sit outside the bottom three by just three points with three games remaining - and with Arsenal still to come, this is perhaps one of their last chances of picking up points.

Team News

Chelsea

Part of the reasons for the struggles at Stamford Bridge have been the injury issues and constant squad rotation which has plagued the team, and those complications look set to continue right to the very end of this season.

​ Reece James and Ben Chilwell will both miss this game (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Both Reece James and Mason Mount have been all but ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, whilst Ben Chilwell is a new addition to the absentee list, as Frank Lampard described him as "not fit".

The head coach also gave an update on two centre backs, with Kalidou Koulibaly "in contention", and Wesley Fofana having been training during the week since their victory over Bournemouth last Saturday.

Nottingham Forest

Few have come close to matching the number of new arrivals that Forest brought in over the course of the two transfer windows (perhaps apart from their upcoming opponents), but it may well have been a smart move, given the number of players they will be without this weekend.

A sizeable chunk of the squad will not feature again this season, including Dean Henderson, Chris Wood and Scott McKenna, whilst Cooper revealed in his pre-match press conference that Emmanuel Dennis would also be unavailable.

As for Serge Aurier - who was forced off with an injury during the win against Southampton - the 43-year-old head coach said that the club would be "doing everything we can to see if he's available".

Likely Lineups

Chelsea

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Badiashile, Hall; Kante, Enzo, Kovacic; Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk

Nottingham Forest

Navas; Worrall, Felipe, Niakhate; Aurier, Mangala, Danilo, Lodi; Johnson, Gibbs-White; Awoniyi

Key Players

Chelsea - Noni Madueke

It has been a struggle attempting to pick out standout players for Chelsea, especially in recent weeks when they have endured loss after loss, but following a first win under Frank Lampard since his return to the club, there are some positives to point to.

One of those is winger Noni Madueke, who joined the club from PSV Eindhoven in January, but has so far had limited opportunities, starting just four games in that time as well as appearing off the bench in another four too.

Against Bournemouth though he started a second game in succession for only the second time since he returned to England, and just as he did a few days prior against Arsenal he stood out, with his mazy dribbles causing multiple problems for the Cherries' back line.

Nottingham Forest - Danilo

Another player who only arrived at their club midway through this campaign was Danilo, and while it took him some time to cement his place in the squad, he is now effectively a permanent feature of the Forest starting eleven.

The Brazilian has started every single one of the club's eight league games since April, and has looked particularly impressive in recent matches against Southampton and Brighton, scoring against the former in a dramatic 4-3 win.

As a defensive midfielder, his skillset is generally one more suited to sitting deeper, but he has shown his aptitude in getting forwards too, which could prove vital on Saturday afternoon.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Chelsea are the hosts for this one, with the match taking place at their home ground, Stamford Bridge.

What time is kick-off?

This game is scheduled to get underway at 3:00 PM BST on Saturday.

How can I watch?

Taking place during the blackout, viewers in the UK cannot catch this game live, but local broadcasters around the world may be televising the match.