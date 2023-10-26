Brighton 2-0 Ajax: Sensational Seagulls secure historic win over European giants

Brighton secured their first-ever win in European football on Thursday night with an outstanding 2-0 win over Ajax at the American Express Stadium.

It proved to be a fascinating tactical battle, and, despite the visitors' pedigree, it was European minnows Brighton that showcased their class as they took control of the game, taking a 43rd-minute lead through Joao Pedro before Ansu Fati secured a historic win on the south coast with a second half strike.

The win sees the East Sussex club leapfrog their opponents in the Group B table and reignite aspirations of qualifying for the knockout stages with three games to go.

Story of the Game

Roberto de Zerbi made a number of changes to his line-up from the defeat to Manchester City as he contended with injuries.

Jason Steele remained in goal with a back four of James Milner, Lewis Dunk, Jan-Paul van Hecke, and former Ajax defender Joel Veltman in front of him. Pascal Gross and Billy Gilmour provided the base of midfield behind a front four of Simon Adingra, Ansu Fati, Joao Pedro, and Kaoru Mitoma.

Interim head coach Hedwiges Maduro, too, dealt with a number of absentees and as he named the strongest available line-up to him.

Diant Ramaj replaced the injured Jay Gorter in goal, standing behind a back four of Anton Gaaei, Jorrel Hato, Josip Sutalo, and Borna Sosa. Kenneth Taylor, Benjamin Tahirovic, and Steven Berghuis made up the midfield, with Carlos Forbs, Brian Brobbey, and captain Steven Bergwijn making up a front three.

The hosts made a strong start to the game as they let their opponents know that they weren't afraid to take a stronghold of possession and press high with four forwards. Joao Pedro had a shout for a penalty in the opening minutes but it was promptly waived away.

There was not much to note in the opening stages of the game as both teams bided their time in breaking down their opponents. Milner had a strong opportunity in the 21st-minute as a low cross fell to him in the area; his effort was tame, though, and was comfortably saved.

Pedro had another shout for a penalty in the 25th-minute as Brighton broke following a brilliant pass from Steele to Mitoma. The Japan international threaded a pass from the left into his Brazilian team-mate who was knocked over in the area but the referee deemed it a fair contest.

Brighton made it very difficult for their opponents, limiting short passing options and being aggressive when they played long. De Zerbi's side retained possession brilliantly and were forcing Ajax deeper and deeper into their own half.

The Seagulls were soon almost awarded for their patience in the 36th-minute. After a period of patient play, Mitoma found space in the centre and slipped a pass into the path of Pedro in the right of the area; the 23-year-old fired a right-footed strike towards goal but was denied as Ramaj got down to his right quickly.

Brighton went on to take the lead they deserved in the 42nd-minute. Mitoma found a kink in Ajax's armour and drove into it before being denied by another brilliant save. As the ball spilled out the six-yard box, Pedro reacted quickest to put his side ahead heading into the break.

Brighton maintained their control of the game in the second half and doubled their lead less than ten minutes after the break.

Again, they remained patient in their build-up before Gilmour spotted Adingra in a wide position; the Ghanaian cut inside then provided a lofted pass with his left into the on-running Ansu Fati, who prodded the ball past a stranded Ramaj in the 52nd-minute.

Fati came close to doubling his tally soon after when he met Mitoma's cutback but his effort flew past the right-hand post. Moments later, substitute Kristian Hlynsson came close to pulling one back for Ajax as his left-footed strike rolled past Steele and onto the foot of the post.

Space began to appear for the first time as Ajax looked for a route back into to match. Hlynsson's introduction provided the visitors with a different attacking avenue but his effort from distance never came close to testing Steele in net.

Despite substituting goal scorer Fati and the influential Gilmour just after the hour mark, Brighton continued to dictate the flow of the game, leaving Ajax looking ever-depleting and their fans increasingly frustrated as time went on.

Substitute Bounanotte should have scored a third late on. After Ramaj failed to clear under the pressure of Evan Ferguson, the ball landed at Mitoma who set up the teenager for a left-footed strike but it was hit straight at the goalkeeper.

The visitors failed to amount to much in the second half as Brighton comfortably saw out a historic win over the four-time European champions.

Player of the Match: Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour oozes class.

The Scotland international was not directly involved in either of their goals, although his influence on the game during the 64 minutes he was on the pitch was paramount.

He was the metronome in Brighton's midfield that kept the play ticking, dictating the flow of the game and not allowing Ajax to sit back and absorb their pressure. While his passing range wasn't the most expansive, each pass had its value and gave his side an advantage.

The 22-year-old was often the first man to react to the loose ball, and his constant awareness of what was around him and willingness to receive the ball in tight space allowed the Seagulls to become untouchable.