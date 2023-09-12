Scotland 1-3 England: Impressive Three Lions dominate Tartan Army as Jude Bellingham excels

A much improved England side thoroughly dominated Scotland at Hampden Park to end the six-match winning run of Steve Clarke's side.

A much more potent England side produced a dominant first-half display, helping to see the Three Lions go into halftime with a two-goal advantage after Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham had finished off well-worked attacking manoeuvres.

In what was the 150th anniversary tie between the two nations, Scotland looked weak up front with the side failing to construct any chances of note.

In the 67th minute, the Tartan Army were handed a way back into the tie when substitute Harry Maguire turned the ball past Ramsdale and into his own net, awaking the subdued Scottish spectators.

However, Scotland's optimism did not last long, with captain Harry Kane finishing his only real chance of the game off well to give England a convincing win at Hampden Park.

For Scotland, next month's international break will represent a chance to get back to winning ways and ensure their place at next summer's European Championship. Meanwhile, for the Three Lions, a friendly against Australia is up next before a difficult clash awaits against Italy in the race to qualify for Euro 2024.

Story of the Match:

Heading into the 116th meeting between the two neighbouring nations, Steve Clarke chose to make an unchanged line-up from his side’s comfortable three-nil victory over Cyprus.

Al-Nassr’s Jack Hendry retained his place at the heart of the Scottish defence with Andrew Robertson wearing the armband to his left in what was to be a back five.

Brighton’s in-form Billy Gilmour and Aaron Villa captain John McGinn was the midfield partnership, with Scott McTominay playing further ahead and closer to number nine Che Adams.

For Scott McTominay, a successive start of the international break represented his chance to improve on his record of five goals in three home appearances for the Tartan Army.

In the opposing dugout, Gareth Southgate chose to make six changes from the Three Lions’ drab draw against Ukraine. Aaron Ramsdale came in to replace Jordan Pickford while Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier replaced Chelsea captain, Ben Chilwell. Harry Maguire was also taken out in favour of Lewis Dunk.

Kalvin Philipps came in to replace Jordan Henderson despite playing just six minutes of football so far this season for Manchester City while Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden came into the line-up to join Harry Kane, replacing Tottenham’s James Maddison and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

Sharp England dominate first-half

As the sun set over Hampden Park on what was a mild early autumn evening, Italian referee Davide Massa blew his whistle to allow the oldest international fixture to begin.

England started brightly as they looked to quieten a lively crowd; Kyle Walker won the first corner of the game from a marauding run from deep, however, Angus Gunn dealt with the subsequent Declan Rice cross well.

As the clock entered into the 12th minute, Scotland had their first venture forward with Che Adama entering into the box after some fine work from Tierney and Robertson down the left flank, only to see the linesman flag up for offside.

The best chance of the opening proceedings came to Foden. Phillips played a precise ball over the top to Rashford, who cut inside and found Foden, however, the midfielder cum winger could only fire well over the bar to the mocking cheers of those packed into Hampden Park.

However, minutes later, Walker’s creativity would come to bear fruits. Phil Foden weaved inside from the right flank with a smart passage of play allowing the ball to be flicked onto Walker who drilled the ball into Foden, turning his foot well to guide the ball past Angus Gunn.

Just two minutes later, it was time for a second goal from the Three Lions. Bellingham initially chopped and turned on the edge of the box before finding Foden, who whipped an excellent ball into the box seemingly to no avail. However, Bellingham had continued his run and was well placed to take advantage of a sloppy Scottish clearance.

With temperatures rising, the first booking of the game went England’s way in the 41st minute when a late challenge from Philips forced Massa to put the midfielder in the book, sparking an angry dispute between Hendry and Bellingham who both received a caution in the last notable action of the first half.

Three Lions quality tells in second-half

Southgate chose to make one change from what was an impressive first-half display from England, with Maguire replacing Guehi in the backline.

Scotland started the second half with more attacking emphasis with John McGinn and Billy Gilmour trying their luck from range as their nation sought a way back into the game.

As the game approached the hour mark, Steve Clarke chose to make a double change with the forlorn looking figure of Adams making way for Queens Park Rangers forward Lee Dykes, while Gilmour was replaced by the slightly more attacking Ryan Christie.

The second half continued in a scrappy fashion, with England failing to show the dominance they had in the first half, while Scotland looked slightly brighter but lacked any end product to force Ramsdale into action.

However, that changed in the 67th minute, when Scotland rather fortuitously found a way back into the game with Maguire turning a Robertson cross into the back of his own net. The Liverpool left-back had found himself on the right flank where he played a weak cross into the box, however, Maguire failed to sort his feet out, and with that, the deficit was halved.

England’s own goal awoke the Tartan Army, and in the 70th minute, John McGinn had a golden chance to level the tie. The Villa captain had a free header but could only loop it over Ramsdale’s bar.

Minutes later, it was England who had a golden opportunity to put the game out of Scotland’s reach when Kyle Walker played an excellent lofted ball over the Scottish backline to substitute Eberechi Eze, who could only fire into the body of Angus Gunn.

England took no prisoners with the next chance that came their way. Bellingham continued his fine display when he used his strength to hold off and go around Christie and McGregor before slipping Kieran Tierney with a fake shot to slide it through to Kane; he opened his body up to send it past Gunn and make sure of England’s victory.

For Scotland, Tuesday's defeat represents a dampener on what has been a very positive Euro 2024 qualifying phase, while for England it relieves the pressure after Saturday's disappointing draw at Ukraine and underlines their potential for success at next summer's major tournament.

Player of the Match

A thoroughly world-class performance from Bellingham once again meant he was the headliner in England’s victory over Scotland this evening. The Real Madrid midfielder, who has scored five goals in four games for Los Blancos, ran the show at Hampden Park.

The boy from Stourbridge set the tone with excellent sharp passing in the opening periods of play, and for England’s second goal played a vital role in both starting and finishing the attacking move.

In the second half, Bellingham provided Kane with the opportunity to score his 59th goal for the Three Lions which he duly took. Bellingham had weaved his way past two Scotland defenders and showed his quality and confidence to fake a shot before slipping the ball through to his compatriot.

For Bellingham, Tuesday’s performance will only further cement his place in Southgate’s England line-up and highlight him as the potential key to a European Championship next year.