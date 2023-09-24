Brighton 3-1 Bournemouth: Mitoma Magic leaves Cherries chasing first win in six

Brighton came into the game following a midweek defeat to AEK Athens in the Europa League. However their last league result saw them claim a famous 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford; and no doubt they'll have been hoping they could do something similar back at the Amex this afternoon.

Bournemouth came into the game still chasing their first win this season, having drawn their last two games against Chelsea and Brentford. Iraola's side have been playing exciting football, but are having no luck in terms of results so far this season.

The Cherries would open the scoring through Dominic Solanke, after good work in the high press by Scotsman Ryan Christie. However it was another Scotsman involved in the equaliser. Billy Gilmour's cross was flicked on by Kerkez into his own net.

De Zerbi showed his managerial prowess as substitutes Mitoma and Fati combined. Mitoma would finish off a well-worked move as Brighton would go 2-1 just 16 seconds after the restart.

Story of the Match:

Bournemouth began the match well, applying Adoni Iraola's high press and attacking full-back style well. This would be crucial in the breakthrough goal for the away side. Goalkeeper Verbruggen hesitated on the ball on the edge of his area and Ryan Christie was alert. He won the ball back from the keeper, which fell to Dominic Solanke. The striker finished excellently, lifting the ball over the helpless Verbruggen and opening the scoring in the 25th minute.

Solanke scores the opener a the AMEX - Steve Bardens, Getty Images

Brighton had shown little going forward in the first 45 minutes, but would score the equalizer in added time of the first half. After a clearance from the Bournemouth defence, the ball fell to Billy Gilmour just outside the penalty area on the left wing. The former Chelsea man whipped in a fierce delivery which Milos Kerkez heavily misjudged at the front post. The young Hungarian could only watch as his flicked header flew past Neto and levelled the affair at 1-1 going into halftime.

Heading into halftime, Bournemouth looked to be the better side but a lapse in judgement left the scores tied up at 1-1.

Evan Ferguson and Facundo Buonanotte were replaced by Ansu Fati and Karou Mitoma at half time and these would prove to be inspired substitutions for Robert De Zerbi. Just 16 seconds after the restart, Brighton would take the lead for the first time. Ansu Fati pressed Billing well and the ball fell to Mitoma on the wing. He found, Fati, who then played the ball into Mahmoud Dahoud. The German's clever backheel found Mitoma who poked the ball past Neto, putting Brighton 2-1 up in the 46th minute.

Despite a good chance in the 62nd minute from a Zabarnyi free header, Brighton remained the dominant side and would press home the advantage and make it 3-1 in the 76th minute.

Summer signing, 19-year-old Cameroonian Carlos Baleba, joined the Seagulls for £23m and proved his worth almost immediately. After winning the ball back, the midfielder diverted the ball towards Billy Gilmour. Gilmour found Pervis Estupinan overlapping and the left-back fizzed in a fierce cross, which was turned in well by Karou Mitoma for his brace.

Mitoma scores to confirm his brace with a good header - Eddie Keogh, Getty Images

Despite a late flurry of chances from the away side, a mix of excellent goalkeeping and heroic defending meant Bournemouth could not find an answer as the Seagulls came out 3-1 winners.

The result sees Brighton jump to 3rd in the table, while Bournemouth sit 17th and still chasing their first win of the season.

Player of the Match: Karou Mitoma

Despite only featuring for 45 minutes, Mitoma caused huge problems for Bournemouth. The Japanese International scored two goals and changed the outcome of the game entirely for Brighton. He finished the match with a match rating of 8.7.