Brighton 3-1 Newcastle United: Post-Match Player Ratings

Evan Ferguson hit a stunning hat-trick before Callum Wilson scored what can only be described as a consolation for Newcastle United right at the end.

Let’s see how players from both sides fared during the match.

Bart Verbruggen – 7

Brighton’s young shot-stopper did not have too much to contend with during the game but was alert when needed, making a smart save in the first half to prevent an own goal. It was also noticeable that Verbruggen’s distribution was at a high level, completing 88% of his attempted passes, meaning the Seagulls could play out from the back to invite the press from their opponents.

Joel Veltman – 6

A steady player at right-back, Veltman’s involvement in the game was not as huge as some of the other players. However, the experienced Dutchman managed to keep Anthony Gordon quiet, kept possession well when his team had the ball and was part of a solid back four.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 6

Partnered alongside Lewis Dunk for the second time this season, van Hecke managed to keep the lively Alexander Isak quiet throughout the match but was slightly at fault for Newcastle’s consolation goal towards the end. He won 66% of his duels and was part of the reason his goalkeeper only had to make two saves during the game.

Lewis Dunk – 7

There is a good reason as to why Lewis Dunk played the most minutes for Brighton in the PL last season. It is due to his outstanding leadership and commanding performances from the back. Completing 92% of his passes in the game, he set the Seagulls well on their way to victory.

Pervis Estupinan – 7

The Ecuadorian, who has been outstanding for Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi, had a nervy start to the game with Almiron having some joy down his side. Estupinian soon put his performance right though, latching onto Nick Pope’s poor clearance and setting Mitoma up to drive at the Newcastle defence, which was the phase of play that led to the first Brighton goal.

Pascal Gross – 7

Gross, who has featured at right-back for the Seagulls in some games this season, played more of a central role alongside Gilmour vs Newcastle. Making four recoveries during the game and completing 85% of attempted passes, the German put in a steady performance that helped his team gain victory.

Billy Gilmour – 8

The Scotsman, who was signed from Chelsea FC in 2022, controlled the tempo of the game excellently and allowed his team to get up the pitch regularly. Gilmour made four recoveries in the game and picked up an assist for Ferguson’s second goal. He was replaced on 77 minutes by Dahoud.

Solly March – 6

Solly March has had an exceptional start to the season for Brighton, scoring in their league opener against Luton and their second game of the season against Wolves. However, the Englishman struggled to get into the game as much as he would have liked to and was withdrawn on 81 minutes for Adam Lallana.

Joao Pedro – 7

Operating in a role just behind the striker, Joao Pedro offered a creative outlet for the Seagulls during the 77 minutes that he played. Winning four fouls, the most out of any player on the pitch, the Newcastle midfield did not know what positions he was going to take up, making it hard to pick him up. A good performance from the man signed from Watford in the summer.

Kaoru Mitoma – 8

Mitoma has gone from strength to strength in this Brighton set up. A player who was high in demand when the transfer window was open, the Japanese winger was a threat all game with his direct running and close control, as well as drifting into central areas. Mitoma picked up an assist for the goal that sealed Ferguson's hat-trick.

Evan Ferguson – 10

HAT-TRICK! Where do we start on the Irishman's performance? The 18-year-old was electric and ran the Newcastle defence ragged. He had his first professional hat-trick wrapped up by the 70-minute mark, via a huge deflection off Fabian Schar. His first goal showed that he can be a poacher in the box, finishing after Pope spilt the ball into his path, and his second goal was a fabulous curling effort from outside the area. This boy is going to be a superstar, if he isn't already.

Substitutes:

Tariq Lamptey – 5

Lamptey is making his way back into first team action after a lengthy injury last season. He was booked six minutes after coming on after a late challenge on Bruno Guimaraes.

Mahmoud Dahoud – 6

The summer signing from Borussia Dortmund was professional in his performance in the middle of the park, but was shown a yellow card in added time for dissent.

James Milner – 5

Milner, who signed for Newcastle before Evan Ferguson was even born, was introduced with ten minutes to go. He was also booked for a challenge on Gordon.

Adam Lallana – 5

Lallana was introduced with ten minutes remaining and made it four out of five Brighton substitutes to receive a yellow card after their introduction.

Simon Adingra – N/A

Adingra played one minute plus stoppage time and touched the ball five times.

Nick Pope – 4

A day to forget for the former Burnley man. For Brighton's first goal, he cleared the ball straight to Estupinan and later on in the move, spilled the ball into the path of Ferguson after trying to catch a drilled effort from Gilmour.

In fairness, there was not a great deal he could do about the second goal, and the third took a huge deflection. The performance was far from the Pope standard we are used to seeing in the Premier League.

Matt Targett – 5

Was not able to make a huge impact going forward and struggled a little up against March. It's fair to say that the 27-year-old is not usually part of Newcastle's strongest back four - the back four that secured the Toon UEFA Champions League football for this season.

Dan Burn – 4

Dan Burn did not look anywhere near as comfortable at centre-back as he usually does at left-back. Ferguson ran him and Schar ragged.

Picked up a yellow card in the second half for a late challenge on Solly March. He also allowed Ferguson too much space for the second goal, in my opinion.

Fabian Schar – 5

The Swiss won 4/11 duels in the game and passed the ball from the back at a lower standard than usual. Schar and Burn did not know what to do with Ferguson, and as mentioned previously, allowed him too much space for the second goal. The central defender clattered into Joao Pedro in the first half which earned him a yellow card.

Kieran Trippier – 6

A quiet game, considering the standards the England full-back sets himself. Committed two fouls during the game, with Mitoma dragging him around positionally. A game for the captain to forget, considering Newcastle's recent success.

Sandro Tonali – 5

The Italian, who was seriously impressive against Aston Villa on the opening day, really could not get into the game at all. With only 17 completed passes in the 58 minutes he was on the field, he was hooked for Longstaff.

Bruno Guimaraes – 6

Usually such an influential player in the side, Bruno Guimaraes was probably the best of the three midfielders but definitely not a stand-out performer. He won four fouls during the game and looked to progress the ball from midfield more often than Joelinton and Tonali did.

Joelinton – 5

Also hooked on 58 minutes, Joelinton missed a half-chance in the opening period but also had a quiet game. The Brazilian, like Tonali, only completed 17 passes and was also hooked on 58 minutes for Elliot Anderson.

Anthony Gordon – 5

Electric against Liverpool last weekend, especially in the opening period, Gordon struggled at taking on his man and being direct, something he usually excels in with his turn of pace. With only one dribble completed and a yellow card picked up, he was one of many Newcastle United players who underperformed.

Alexander Isak – 6

Usually a handful for any defence, the Swede was forced to drop deep regularly to get on the ball. There was an opening for him in the first period, in which he skewed his shot wide of the post. Completing five dribbles in the game, he drove United forward, but was hooked with 15 minutes to go for Barnes.

Miguel Almiron – 5

Due to Estupinan's quality going forward in the latter stages of the first half, Almiron was forced to track the left-back on a regular basis, meaning he could not be as effective going forward as he would have liked, hence his four recoveries in the game. He was substituted on 58 minutes for Wilson.

Substitutes:

Elliot Anderson – 5

Another player who found it difficult to get into the game for Newcastle United, the central midfielder only had 12 touches of the ball in the 35 or so minutes he was on the pitch. A tricky afternoon for the young Scotsman.

Sean Longstaff – 6

Longstaff played a lovely ball into the channel to assist Wilson's goal, and recovered the ball well in central areas when he came on. He will be hoping to break back into the starting XI after the international break.

Callum Wilson – 7

The England man came on and scored, after turning nicely past van Hecke. Aside from that, there was not too much involvement in the game from Wilson, who registered 11 touches.

Jamaal Lascelles – 5

Lascelles came on just after the third Brighton goal went in, and struggled a little, winning none of his three duels and completing only 13 passes.

Harvey Barnes – 5

Similar to Lascelles, Barnes was introduced just after Brighton had netted their third goal. The former Leicester man registered five touches as Brighton kept the ball well from their opponents.