Werder Bremen 0-4 Bayern Munich : Kane marks debut with goal in Bayern win

A dominant 4-0 win for Bayern Munich saw them overcome a dogged Werder Bremen to mark the return of the Bundesliga. Star signing, Harry Kane will understandably claim the headlines after a goal and assist on debut.

Bayern didn't take long to open the scoring with Kane lifting the ball into Leroy Sane's path for the 26-year-old to give the visitors the lead.

Despite having chances to add to their lead, it took until the 75th minute for Bayern to all but seal victory. Kane went through on goal to claim his first in Bayern colours.

Two late strikes from Sane and youngster, Mathys Tel added gloss to the scoreline and gets Bayern up and running for the new campaign.

The pressure had been building ahead of Bayern's trip to North West Germany. Manager, Thomas Tuchel was disgusted with his team's showing against Leipzig in the Super Cup last weekend and was hoping for a much-improved performance to kick-start a season in which the club are in search of their 11th Bundesliga in a row.

Tuchel certainly got that and the tension around Sabener Strasse will ease after a comfortable win against mid-table opposition.

Werder showed glimpses of promise during the game but it wasn't enough to derail the Bayern train.

Story of the match

Werder Bremen opted for a similar team to the one they used for the majority of last season. The only newcomer is midfielder, Senne Lynen who joined from Union Saint-Gilloise in his native Belgium. He took the spot of Christian Groß in protecting the defence.

The hosts also stuck with their fearsome front line of Nicklas Fullkrüg and Marvin Ducksch, the latter a surprise target of Saudi Arabian side Al-Wahda during the summer. Last term the pair combined for an impressive 28 goals between them.

As for Bayern, the headline news was that Kane would make his first start for his new employers. The England captain came on in last weekend's Super Cup loss but failed to make an impact.

There were four other changes from that aforementioned defeat; Kim Min-Jae, Noussair Mazrouai, Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman coming in for Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard, Konrad Laimer and Serge Gnabry. Mathys Tel dropped to the bench in place of Kane.

Despite the rumblings of discontent in Bavaria, it took Bayern less than five minutes to open the scoring. Debutant Kane with a delightful flick to send Sane through on goal before the former Man City man scooped the ball past Jiri Pavlenka.

As expected, the visitors dominated the early proceedings with 66% of the possession in the opening 15 minutes. But Bremen did at one point think they had an equaliser. The duo of Ducksch and Fullkrüg combined at a set piece however last season's top goalscorer was ruled to have been offside.

Bayern continued to hunt for a second in the first half with several efforts from outside the box. Jamal Musiala showcased his wonderful dribbling ability to leave Jens Stage behind and shot just wide of the near post. Minutes later, Mazraoui had a go, the Moroccan's effort also just missed the target. Goretzka was the last to have a pop in the first 45 with his being the only shot to test Pavlenka, the Czech shot-stopper parried it away.

As for Kane, he had few opportunities to mark his opening 45 minutes in a Bayern shirt with a goal. The ball on a few occasions popped his way but he was quickly closed down by a Werder Bremen defender.

Down the other end, the hosts offered very little with the only chances arising from set pieces as Sven Ulreich looked shaky trying to claim crosses. A trend that grew from Fullkrüg's disallowed goal.

Second half

Bremen began the second half with a bang, showing more intent in the first five minutes after the restart than they did for the entirety of the first half. Pressing Bayern higher, Bremen created a few openings from general play with Fullkrüg blazing the most promising one over the bar.

This led to a more end-to-end game with fewer periods of prolonged Bayern possession but also chances for both teams. Kingsley Coman came close to finding a second for the perennial Bundesliga champions with a shot that curled onto the far post.

A few minutes later and Bayern were in again, Kane had his first clear shot at the Bremen goal with an effort that Pavlenka pushed around the post.

The opening twenty minutes of the second half turned into a much better watch than what came before it. Bremen almost reaped the reward of their newfound attacking intent, Danish midfielder Stage fired a powerful effort on the wrong side of the target.

But the passionate Bremen faithful appreciated their change in approach.

Unfortunately, this came with consequences. In the 75th minute, Bayern's lead was doubled by none other than Harry Kane. Kane's first Bundesliga goal came from an Alphonso Davies assist, the Englishman similarly to Sane in the first half, had the freedom of the Weserstadion to neatly stroke the ball past the depleted Pavlenka.

Bayern's second goal killed the end-to-end nature of the game with the visitors asserting more control on proceedings. The impressive Mazraoui was close to adding a third but had his shot blocked by an onrushing defender.

As the match was petering out, Bayern scored a few more goals to add an exclamation mark to the scoreline. Substitute, Thomas Müller set up Sane for their third before Tel, who came on for Kane, smashed in the fourth to rubber-stamp their victory.

Bayern looked impressive for large parts of the match, dominating possession with some positive performances throughout the team. Davies was back to his explosive self whilst Sane's two goals should allow him to build a platform for an impressive campaign.

Bremen on the other hand weren't as poor as the scoreline may suggest, especially in the first part of the second half. Their heads did drop after Kane's goal, leading to a comfortable final 15 minutes for Bayern.

Man of the match - Harry Kane

This wasn't one of Kane's most magical performances but he marked his Bundesliga debut with a goal and an assist. Both contributions epitomised different factions within his game, a lovely flick to set up Sane before a smart finish to double his new side's lead. There will be more remarkable performances throughout the season from Kane but today was a memorable one, his first goal contributions in Germany.