RB Leipzig 2-2 Bayern Munich: Die Roten complete a remarkable comeback to grab a point

Bayern Munich completed a remarkable comeback to secure a 2-2 draw away at RB Leipzig to keep their unbeaten Bundesliga record intact.

First-half goals from Lois Openda and Castello Lukeba put Leipzig in control as Bayern failed to get a hold of the game.

Errors from Sven Ulreich in goal didn't help the visitors, but Thomas Tuchel's side were outmanoeuvred all over the pitch.

Bayern got a lifeline in the second half thanks to a Harry Kane penalty after a freekick hit Benjamin Henrichs on the elbow.

Leroy Sané was released on the counter-attack in the 70th minute and grabbed the equaliser for the visitors.

The result leaves Bayern in third, two points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

While Leipzig stay fifth.

Story of the Match

Janis Blaswich provided an early save from Jamal Musiala's effort after he was sent through one-on-one via a quick free kick.

Bayern provided all of the early pressure until a misplaced pass from goalkeeper Sven Ulreich allowed Emile Forsberg to shoot at an empty goal from range.

The effort went wide.

After another significant period of ball possession for the visitors, Die Roten Bullen (The Red Bulls) broke again.

Xaver Schlager picked the ball up in midfield and slipped a perfectly weighted ball for Lois Openda to run onto.

The Belgian beat Kim Min-jae in a foot race, and his shot took a lucky deflection off the Korean to take it past Ulreich and make it 1-0.

The goal was Openda's fourth in six Bundesliga appearances.

A shellshocked Bayern found themselves two behind six minutes later as Ulreich failed to claim a corner.

The ricochet dropped to Castello Lukeba, and he finished into the empty net.

Thomas Tuchel's side looked panicked and devoid of penetrative attacks.

Harry Kane was isolated, Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman ineffective, and their high defensive line invited the constant threat of a Leipzig breakaway.

They were nearly caught again on the stroke of halftime as Openda went through and was brought down by Ulreich in the box.

However, he was offside, so no penalty was awarded.

Sané produced the last attempt of the first half. But he fired high over the bar.

A Remarkable Comeback

Tuchel switched things up at halftime as Raphaël Guerreiro came on for Leon Goretzka to make his Bundesliga debut for Bayern. Mathys Tel replaced Coman.

It was an aggressive start to the second half as players from both sides picked up yellow cards within the first ten minutes.

Dayot Upamecano and Mohamed Simakan both went into the book for heavy challenges.

The resulting freekick from Simakan's foul led to a lifeline for Bayern as Musiala's strike hit Henrichs on the elbow. After a VAR check, the referee awarded a penalty.

Kane emphatically converted from the spot to make it 2-1. Blaswich went the right way, but the pace of the shot beat him on his left-hand side.

The goal gave Die Roten (The Reds) some confidence as they pushed for an equaliser and fashioned some chances.

Guerreiro saw a solid effort from range, go just wide.

The increased threat from the away side led to the first changes from Marco Rose as Nicolas Seiwald replaced Kevin Kampl.

However, they couldn't curtail it as Sané ran through on the counter-attack, following a Leipzig corner, and grabbed the equaliser.

Upamecano was lucky not to see a second yellow moments later after another tough challenge.

The game opened up as both teams searched for a winner, but neither side produced anything that looked likely to grab the three points.

Benjamin Seško had a chance one-on-one with Ulreich in the 94th minute. But the keeper got out early and intercepted the ball.

The points were shared in the end, with a draw probably being the fair result.

But Marco Rose will be the more disappointed of the two managers.

Key Player

Xaver Schlager

Xaver Schlager dominated the midfield area in a Man of the Match performance. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The Leipzig midfielder was everywhere today, setting up the opener with a great pass to Openda.

He dominated the midfield area in the second half, putting in some crucial tackles as Bayern searched for a winner.

All of Leipzig's attacks came through him, and his control in midfield prevented the hosts from losing the game completely.

A dominant performance.

What's Next?

Bayern Munich travel to Copenhagen on Wednesday evening for their second UEFA Champions League fixture of the season.

RB Leipzig welcome champions Manchester City on Tuesday.