Four Things We Learnt as RB Leipzig beat Borussia Dortmund away from home

Dortmund were rocked with the early red card shown to Mats Hummels, as Leipzig opened the scoring through a Ramy Bensabaïni own goal after 32 minutes.

Niklas Süle unmarked at the back post, fired home from close range in the dying embers of the first half, but Christoph Baumgartner put Die Roten Bullen back in the lead after 54 minutes.

The last few minutes of the game would provide two goals and ultimately the winner, as Yussuf Poulsen struck for the visitors in the 91st minute. Niclas Füllkrug made it 3-2 with what was ultimately a consolation goal for Die Schwarzgelben after 93 minutes.

The frenetic nature of the final few minutes were not a reflection of the game as a whole, which was generally played at a more pedestrian pace.

Mats Hummels’ red card takes Dortmund’s defensive depth to the bare bones

Hummels’ recent form means his absence will be felt, and the suspension is coming at an unfortunate time in a difficult run of games for Dortmund.

Despite the dismissal potentially ruining Dortmund’s prospects to get anything from the game, the straight red card means Hummels will likely miss his side’s next two league games against FC Augsburg and Mainz 05.

Dortmund’s backline for Leipzig’s visit consisted of Bensabaïni, Nico Schlotterbeck, Süle and Thomas Meunier the latter of which was making his first start of the season out of sheer necessity.

Terzić’s first choice for the fullback positions, Julian Ryerson and Marius Wolf, were missing from the matchday squad due to injuries sustained against VfB Stuttgart in the Pokal this week.

The worrying level of defensive availability meant another call-up to the first team squad for Antonios Papadopoulos and 19-year-old Hendry Blank sat on the bench in the Bundesliga for the first time this season.

Süle is likely to partner Schlotterbeck at the back next week as their side travel to Augsburg, who are unbeaten at home in three matches.

Leipzig failed to take control of the game despite the man advantage

Dortmund looked to be in serious trouble when explosive forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens was hauled off the pitch in place of Niklas Süle to cover for Hummels.

It promised to be a long night for the hosts, but Leipzig were never totally comfortable and the lapse in concentration at the back for Süle’s goal was evidence that Rose’s side were not at their best.

Midfielder Amadou Haidara registered the most shots for Rose’s side on the night, though they proved to be speculative long range efforts out of frustration that proved to be of little threat to Gregor Kobel in goal.

It seemed at times that Leipzig were the side with a numerical disadvantage, as Dortmund put the visitors under a lot of pressure as the game came to a close.

Goalscorer Baumgartner suggested after the game that his side switched off towards the end of the match thinking the game was already won, lamenting the fact that Dortmund were allowed to get back into the game.

Things are not quite running on all cylinders in Leipzig at the moment, with the two defeats to struggling VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and the Pokal being particularly disappointing.

Leipzig failed to show the ruthlessness they are capable of and the tie proved to be much closer than expected in a game that was set to be a more comfortable affair for Rose and his team.

Late pressure not enough to salvage anything for Dortmund

The red card may have killed Dortmund’s chances to win the game, with the late flurry of chances on Janis Blaswich’s goal proving too little too late for Terzić’s side.

Dortmund did not let the red card kill their mood however, and it was clear that there was effort on display at the Westfalenstadion, but a result was not to be.

Despite being a man-down for most of the game, Dortmund were more creative than they were against Bayer Leverkusen as Julian Brandt notched his seventh assist of the season.

The problem being, their best spell in the game came in the final 10 minutes of play. Despite Füllkrug’s late strike, Leipzig showed a clinical edge and added their all-important third goal.

There will be positives to take for Dortmund, who registered just two less shots on target and ended the game with more possession than their famously ball-hungry opponents.

Supersub Poulsen ensures Leipzig leave Dortmund with all three points

Poulsen is having a quietly impactful season despite the club signing Benjamin Šeško.

The club stalwart is showing his worth to Marco Rose, scoring the winning goal in what would have otherwise been a disappointing draw on the night.

The Danish striker has now scored three goals this season, being substituted into play six times while starting seven.

Leipzig invested heavily in forwards this summer following the departure of Christopher Nkunku. While Openda is undoubtedly their star man, Rose clearly trusts Poulsen to do a job despite the array of attacking talent at his disposal.

This trust was showcased by the club agreeing a new contract with the 29-year-old until 2026, the Dane has also captained the club on two occasions this season in the absence of Willi Orbán.

For a club with a seemingly never ending conveyor belt of incoming and departing players every summer, their record appearance holder seems to be someone they can always rely on to do a job.