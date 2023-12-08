Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 14, 2023

It was not only the result that gave Dortmund boss Edin Terzić something to think about, but the fact that four players went off the pitch with an injury.

Perhaps most worrying of all, is that two of those injured players were defenders, a position that is sorely lacking in depth this season amid a crucial run of games ahead.

Marco Rose’s Leipzig side have had the full week to prepare for this weekend’s clash in Dortmund, having succumbed to VfL Wolfsburg in the second round of the Pokal.

Die Roten Bullen took advantage of Dortmund failing to hold their lead against Bayer Leverkusen, leapfrogging them in the table.

Leipzig now have the opportunity to go four points clear of the hosts with a win on Saturday evening and start to put some pressure on VfB Stuttgart, Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at the summit of the Bundesliga.

Team news

Borussia Dortmund

Die Schwarzgelben were without Ramy Bensabaïni and Niklas Süle due to illness last week, but the duo are expected to be in contention this weekend.

Julian Ryerson scored the opener at the BayArena in Gameweek 13, but after picking up a knee ligament injury in the Pokal midweek, the Norwegian is to be missing until the end of the year.

There are question marks regarding availability on the opposite flank too, with Marius doubt over Wolf’s involvement in the squad this weekend. The German international was substituted at half-time against Stuttgart.

Sébastian Haller has a knee problem and is expected to be missing from the matchday squad. U17 World Cup winner and Paris Brunner, who won the golden boot, will make the matchday squad for the first time in his absence.

Youssoufa Moukoko will miss the remaining games of 2023 due to a torn muscle fibre, Dortmund have confirmed. Gio Reyna has been back in training this week after illness, and is likely to be available.

Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, one of the four injured in Stuttgart, is also a doubt. However Terzić has “high hopes” he can be involved.

Felix Nmecha, Julien Duranville and Marcel Lotka (suspension) are still out.

RB Leipzig

Dani Olmo is still out and not likely to return this calendar year, while Willi Orban is training individually for the time being while Timo Werner is still unavailable due to muscular problems (abductor).

El-Chadaille Bitshiabu has returned to team training following his MCL injury sustained in August, but has not yet recovered enough to be a part of the squad this week.

Likely lineups

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Süle, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Özcan, Can (c); Reus, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Füllkrug

RB Leipzig

Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Castello, Raum; Xavi, Schlager, Haidara, Baumgartner; Openda, Poulsen (c)

Key players

Borussia Dortmund - Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels form recently has earned a recall to the German national team and helped to slightly stabilise a defence that has been under a lot of pressure in their recent games.

Edin Terzić’s style of play and vision for his Dortmund side has divided opinion, but one thing that cannot be argued is the fact that his defence has a major part to play in Dortmund’s results.

Recent matches against Stuttgart in both the Bundesliga and the Pokal earlier this week have been extremely difficult for Dortmund, often deploying an extremely deep line, trying to withstand attack after attack.

Dortmund are lacking defensive depth and are severely depleted in numbers, meaning Hummels has yet another task on his hands to marshal the defence against a dangerous Leipzig attack.

While the Stuttgart tie in the Pokal may not have been Dortmund’s best defensive showing, the week prior against Leverkusen showcased their defensive resilience.

Hummels and the rest of Dortmund’s defence proved that night they can hold on to win a point against arguably the most in-form club in Europe, defending ever so well well despite the immense amount of pressure.

RB Leipzig - Loïs Openda

Loïs Openda, Leipzig’s record transfer, has started every game in the Bundesliga and Champions League since arriving in the summer. The Belgian forward has 14 goals and three assists in all competitions.

Openda had the difficult role of replacing Christopher Nkunku, who departed for Chelsea in the summer. The former Lens man is definitely living up to the billing, forming a deadly partnership with Yussuf Poulsen currently.

The Belgian is playing with confidence, showcasing his prowess in the Etihad Stadium last week after he scored a brace to put his side 2-0 up, before Manchester City eventually fought back to turn the game on its head.

Leipzig have some of the best depth in the Bundesliga, but it shows how consistently well Openda performs, that Werner and Benjamin Šeško struggle to break into the starting eleven.

Linking up well with Leipzig’s chief assist-provider Xavi, Dortmund will have to be at their best if they are to keep a clean sheet against this clinical, attack-oriented team.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The Saturday evening clash is being played at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

What time is kick-off?

The match is set to kick-off at 17:30 (GMT).

How can I watch?

Viewers based in the UK can watch the match on TV via the Sky Sports Football channel or on the Sky Sports App, with coverage starting at 17:20.