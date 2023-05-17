Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 33, 2023

Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig on Saturday as they look to remain top of the Bundesliga heading into the final gameweek.

The reigning champions are on 68 points with Borussia Dortmund just one point behind and two games remaining in the season. Their opponents still have Champions League football to secure as they are third on 60 points, four ahead of SC Freiburg who occupy fifth place.

Bayern dismantled Schalke last weekend in their 6-0 win to make it three wins in a row PHOTO CREDIT: Franz Kirchmayr

Both teams come into this game in strong form, winning their previous three games. A huge 6-0 win for Bayern over Schalke 04 last season will give the hosts nothing but confidence for Saturday evening.

Leipzig have more or less secured Champions League football for next season with their three wins over TSG Hoffenheim, Freiburg and a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen thanks to late goals from Willi Orban and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates a last gasp winner against Werder Bremen PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images

It will be a tough task for Leipzig as Bayern still remain unbeaten at home having scored 52 goals and conceding just 14 in their 16 home games. Leipzig also do not travel well, amassing just 22 points away from home compared to their 38 at home.

These two sides met in January, with both teams taking a point home in a 1-1 draw after Marcel Halstenberg cancelled out an Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting strike.

To make matters worse for Leipzig, they have won just one of their last 16 games in all competitions against Bayern.

Team News

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel received positive news this week regarding key players returning to training. Thomas Muller returned to training on Wednesday having sat out of the Tuesday session in order to manage his workload, so should be available for the weekend.

Thomas Muller was back in training on Wednesday having missed out on Tuesday to manage his workload PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images

Alphonso Davies has started running but it may be too early a return for him so he may make the bench. Fellow defender Josip Stanisic has returned to training after missing action due to a thigh injury he suffered earlier this month.

One potential issue that Bayern may have is in the goalkeeping department as Yann Sommer sat out this week with an illness. Veteran Sven Ulreich may be called upon if Sommer does not recover before Saturday.

Leipzig manager Marco Rose also saw key players return to training this week. Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo was missing last week but was able to return to training on Tuesday.

Dani Olmo has returned to training this week but is unlikely to start PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images

Konrad Laimer and Timo Werner both spent time partaking in recovery sessions but will still look to start. Further positive news is that goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is back rehabilitating a knee injury that has kept him out since November.

Likely Lineups

Bayern Munich

Sommer; Mazraoui, Pavard, de Ligt, Cancelo; Kimmich; Sane, Muller, Musiala, Coman; Gnabry

Blaswich; Simakan, Klostermann, Orban, Henrichs; Szoboszlai, Laimer, Haidara, Forsberg; Werner, Nkunku

Key Players

Bayern Munich - Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry is the top scorer for Bayern this season with 13 goals, which is a good return when he has been playing on either wing and through the middle as of late.

Serge Gnabry is in fine form for Bayern, scoring four goals in his last three games PHOTO CREDIT: T. Kieslich

He added two more to his tally last weekend against Schalke and has scored some vital goals this season that has helped Bayern remain top of the Bundesliga. A huge part of Bayern this season has been their ability to score goals from anywhere and Gnabry's four assists have certainly aided this when they need a goal.

Despite naturally being a winger, his pace is not his best asset but his ability to dribble in tight areas and link up with teammates helps Bayern tick. He adds a different element to the likes of Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane as they are both lightning quick wingers but Gnabry finds himself sizing up his opponent before dribbling past them.

Gnabry comes into this game in fine form, scoring four goals in his last three games. It will take a lot for Leipzig to keep him quiet.

RB Leipzig - Christopher Nkunku

Chrsitopher Nkunku also has 13 goals to his name and three assists in 23 appearances. He missed a large amount of time at the turn of the year and was slowly integrated back into the Leipzig side.

Christopher Nkunku has four goal contributions in his last four games PHOTO CREDIT: RONNY HARTMANN

Had he remained fully fit during that period, the gap to the top of the table would likely have been less than eight points and might have made this season a three-way battle. Nkunku is an exceptional dribbler and the ability to go on both feet as he glides across the pitch is exactly way some of Europe's elite are looking to acquire his services.

Last weekend he assisted both of Leipzig's goals and has scored two goals in his last four games so will look to add another goal contribution this weekend.

He is the dangerman for Leipzig and Bayern's defenders will have to be at their best to keep the Frenchman quiet.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Leipzig make the journey south to visit Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 17:30 BST on Saturday.

How can I watch?

The game is available to UK viewers on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix with build-up starting just before kick-off and you can follow all the latest news and views right here on VAVEL UK as the Bundesliga reaches its climax.