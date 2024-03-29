The current Bundesliga standings and particularly Borussia Dortmund’s current position, mean that this Klassiker does not quite have the same tense atmosphere surrounding the game.

Dortmund sit in fifth position in the Bundesliga, in a season in which consistency has been hard to come by domestically.

Bayer Leverkusen are the runaway league leaders this season, meaning Bayern Munich in second have to both hope Alonso’s side drop points, and win all of their upcoming matches to stand a chance of claiming top spot.

Dortmund were dismantled in the reverse fixture at home, as Harry Kane bagged a hattrick in a 4-0 rout at the Westfalenstadion.

Despite the odds favouring Bayern Munich, Die Rekordmeister have dropped points unexpectedly on a number of occasions this season.

The expectation could play into Dortmund’s hands, as head coach Edin Terzić may opt for a more pragmatic approach, the style of play that has given them so much joy in the Champions League this season.

Team news

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that club captain Manuel Neuer will miss the game, while Harry Kane has been given the all-clear.

Aleksandar Pavlovic is still sidelined with tonsillitis, having been forced to withdraw from the German national team camp.

Defensively, Sacha Boey suffered a knock in training this week and is unavailable. So too is Raphael Guerreiro.

In Pavlovic’s absence, Tuchel has confirmed that Leon Goretzka will start the game.

Borussia Dortmund

AFCON winner Sébastian Haller has recovered from a flare-up to an ankle injury suffered in February and is available for the trip to Munich.

Marcel Sabitzer is serving a suspension for the red card he was shown against Werder Bremen and is unavailable for selection.

Gregor Kobel suffered a stomach bug in training this week, but is ‘’feeling better’’ according to Terzić.

Terzić said this week that Ramy Bensabaïni is unlikely to feature for Dortmund again this season following a medial collateral ligament injury.

Likely lineups

Bayern Munich

Ulreich; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sané, Müller (c), Musiala; Kane

Borussia Dortmund

Meyer; Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen - Özcan, Can (c); Malen, Brandt, Sancho; Füllkrug

Key players

Harry Kane - Bayern Munich

Following the knock to his ankle that forced him off the pitch against SV Darmstadt, there were worries that Kane would miss the Topspiel and possibly the game against Arsenal in the Champions League.

But, those worries seem to have been put to rest, which will be a massive relief for Thomas Tuchel and Bayern considering Kane's history with his ankle.

The English forward has scored a staggering 31 goals in 26 Bundesliga matches, while also contributing nine assists.

In all competitions, those numbers rise to 37 goals and 12 assists respectively. Showing exactly how well he has settled into life in Germany.

A remarkably clinical striker, Kane is exactly what Bayern lacked last season following the departure of Robert Lewandowski.

Despite Leroy Sané’s form slowing down in 2024, Kane’s arrival has also coincided with some of the best form the German forward has had since his arrival in Munich.

Donyell Malen - Borussia Dortmund

Featuring for the Netherlands against Germany in the international break, and scoring in his side’s 4-0 win against Scotland, Donyell Malen is having an impressive season despite Dortmund’s stuttering season.

Pitching in with 11 goals this Bundesliga campaign, the former PSV Eindhoven man has three goal contributions in the last four Bundesliga matches, while also scoring in the first leg against his old club in the Champions League.

Primarily deployed on the right wing by Terzić, Malen is capable and has also featured on the left to accommodate Jadon Sancho.

Malen and summer arrival Niclas Füllkrug have provided a combined 22 Bundesliga goals this season, showcasing that Dortmund’s problems this season are not due to those at the top of the pitch.

Malen is in fine form in 2024, and will play a part in ensuring Dortmund play Champions League football next season.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time is kick-off?

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at 17:30 (GMT) on Saturday.

How can I watch?

The match will be available on the Sky Sports Football channel for viewers in the UK.

Alternatively, the game is being streamed for free in the UK on Sky Sports Football’s YouTube channel with the Bundesliga’s tactical coverage.