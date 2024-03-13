Following an unconvincing display in their 2-1 victory over Werder Bremen last weekend, Borussia Dortmund booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven midweek after an improved performance.

Edin Terzić' s side currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga, trailing third place Stuttgart by six points. After a turbulent February where Dortmund registered just one win, March has seen them experience an upturn in form with victories against Union Berlin and Bremen.

Despite this, pressure continues to mount on coach Terzić as a series of uninspiring performances frustrates the Black and Yellow faithful.

On the other hand, Eintracht Frankfurt dismantled Hoffenheim 3-1 to give them some breathing space in the race for Europe.

Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmölle r has steered them back to winning ways after a shaky start to 2024.

The visitors remain fifth and caught in no man's land. While seven points distance them from seventh, there is a six-point gap between the Eagles and RB Leipzig in sixth, leaving them with a steep mountain to climb.

Earlier in the season, the two sides played out a six-goal thriller, with the game concluding 3-3 at Deutsche Bank Park.

Even though Dortmund have dominated the fixture, grabbing two wins in their last three encounters, Frankfurt will fancy their chances after a couple of flattering results for the hosts in recent weeks.

Team News

Following his red card last weekend against Bremen, Marcel Sabitzer will be unavailable for this match. Salih Özcan and Felix Nmecha will battle it out for a starting spot alongside Can in the midfield, with Özcan likely to be preferred because of his defensive capabilities.

Sébastian Haller and Samuel Bamba remain out with long term ankle and muscle injuries, respectively.

Lastly, after limping off midweek against PSV Jadon Sancho will not feature this weekend. The winger is expected back after the international break. Dortmund legend Marco Reus will replace him.

Éric Dina Ebimbe is unlikely to feature for several weeks after sustaining a knee injury in the victory against Hoffenheim, Ansgar Knauff is expected to replace him at right wing-back.

Sebastian Rode, Mehdi Loune, Sasa Kalajdžić, and Jean-Mattéo Bahoya all remain long-term absentees due to on-going injury problems.

Likely lineups

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Özcan, Can (c); Reus, Brandt, Malen; Füllkrug

Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp (c); Tuta, Koch, Pacho, Knauff, N'kounkou; Skhiri, Larsson; Götze, Chaïbi; Marmoush.

Key Players

Donyell Malen has been magnificent for Dortmund this season. A return of 11 goals and two assists in the Bundesliga, he has terrorised defences up and down Germany.

The Dutchman added to his goal tally last weekend at Bremen when he fired Terzić’s side two up with an excellently timed acrobatic volley from close range, it turned out to be the goal that would seal an important three points in the race for the Champions League spots.

Despite the headlines going to Sancho midweek, Malen played a huge role in ensuring the Black and Yellow progressed to the quarter-finals, where they will face Atletico Madrid.

Covering an exceptional amount of ground along the right hand side of the pitch, he demonstrated a spirited defensive effort while remaining a constant goal threat.

In a game versus Frankfurt that is likely to be very open and end to end, Malen will need to replicate his performance in Europe if Dortmund are to get anything out of the match.

Also, with the absence of Jadon Sancho, the 25-year-old's incredible speed and technical ability on the ball will provide an unpredictability about Dortmund’s attack.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Mario Gotze

It was a Mario Götze masterclass last weekend, with the German inspiring Eintracht to a 3-1 victory over Hoffenheim and contributing a goal and an assist.

The 31-year-old delivered an inch perfect cross, which was converted following a Dina Ebimbe header. Not long after, Gotze added the third after Knauff cut the ball back into his path, and arriving late, he found the back of the net.

Although the midfielder only has two goals and two assists this season, he will be hoping to replicate his latest display against his former club, Dortmund.

The visitors already possess the fire power of Omar Marmoush, who has ten goals. Götze's creative spark could prove pivotal in exploiting an inconsistent Dortmund defence and ensuring Marmoush adds to his growing tally.

. Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at Signal Iduna Park.

What time is kick-off?

The match is set to kick off on Sunday at 16:30 (GMT)

Where can I watch the match?

Viewers in the United Kingdom may chose to watch it on the Sky Sports Football channel on their TV, on the Sky Sports website or via the App. ESPN + is also offering coverage of the match beginning at 16:20, commentary will be brought to you by the marvellous Derek Rae.